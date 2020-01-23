Events
WinterFest
JAN. 24-26, various locations throughout LaPorte. 219.326.9600, cityoflaporte.com. The LaPorte Parks and Recreation Department is giving area families a chance to break out of winter hibernation with a variety of events, including Family Game Night at Cummings Lodge, an adult coed snowball softball tournament at Lions Field, horse drawn wagon rides and Breakfast with the Birds at Luhr County Park Nature Center. Pre-registration may be required for several of the festival’s events.
Strikes for Strays
JAN. 25, 6-8 p.m. Cressmoor Lanes, 620 N. Wisconsin St., Hobart. 219.942.0103, hshobart.org. “Strikes for Strays” is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Hobart. Along with bowling two games, there will be a 50/50 raffle. Space is limited, pre-registration is required and teams of six bowlers or more are encouraged.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
JAN. 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185, valpoymca.org. Fathers and daughters of all ages are invited to strut their stuff at Valparaiso Family YMCA's dance, which also serves as a fundraiser for area child care programs. Tickets should be purchased at Valparaiso Family YMCA by Jan. 24.
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Dr., Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing.
Taehoon Kim: Yourself and Others
THROUGH MARCH 6, Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, 3400 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/ A series of original glaze sculptures and clay sculptures will be featured in artist Kim’s exhibit. Kim will participate in an artist’s talk at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Local at LCA
JAN. 25-FEB. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman, Brinka Cross and Susan Block Galleries, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubenznikcenter.org. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Region-based Area Artists Association’s first member showcase at Lubeznik Center. To celebrate this milestone, nearly three dozen association members will bring original works, ranging from paintings to photographs to collages and quilt works, to Lubeznik Center’s galleries for their first 2020 show.
Beyond Pedagogy
THROUGH JAN. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and by appointment. Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College, 202 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights. 708.709.7738, prairiestate.edu/christopher-art-gallery/index.aspx. More than a dozen Illinois college faculty members are showcasing their works in this juried exhibit.
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
THROUGH MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Performances
The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time
JAN. 24-FEB. 8, 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and 31, Feb. 1, 7 and 8, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Chicago Street Theatre's first production for the calendar year is a family affair. "Incident" is the tale of 15--year-old Christopher, who is determined to find out how his neighbor's dog, Wellington, met his tragic fate.
Tiffany Haddish
FEB. 1, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Comedian Tiffany Haddish' breakthrough in the hit 2017 big screen comedy "Girls Trip" and on the current small screen favorite "The Last O.G." was the result of more than a decade of hard work on comedy stages throughout the country and no small amount of film and television bit parts and guest appearances. Last year she paid it forward with "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready," which features a half dozen of her favorite stand up comics.
Great White, Slaughter
JAN. 31, 8 p.m. Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. That '80s pop-metal perennials Great White and Slaughter's radio and video heyday was three decades ago may be a hard pill for many fans of that era to swallow, but the faithful continue to turn out en masse to hear favorites such as "Rock Me" and "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" from the former and "Fly to the Angels" and Up All Night" by the latter.
Winter Comedy Festival
JAN. 25, 8 p.m., Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University, 1 University Highway, University Park. 708.534.5000, centertickets.net. Prince T-Dub, J. Bell and Levi Dha Komedian, who are blazing trails on the comedy circuit and have shared stages opening shows the likes of Mo’Nique and B. Cole, headline in their own right at Governors State University’s Winter Comedy Festival. This show is recommended for adult audiences.