Performances

The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time

JAN. 24-FEB. 8, 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and 31, Feb. 1, 7 and 8, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Chicago Street Theatre's first production for the calendar year is a family affair. "Incident" is the tale of 15--year-old Christopher, who is determined to find out how his neighbor's dog, Wellington, met his tragic fate.

Tiffany Haddish

FEB. 1, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Comedian Tiffany Haddish' breakthrough in the hit 2017 big screen comedy "Girls Trip" and on the current small screen favorite "The Last O.G." was the result of more than a decade of hard work on comedy stages throughout the country and no small amount of film and television bit parts and guest appearances. Last year she paid it forward with "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready," which features a half dozen of her favorite stand up comics.

