Events
INseparable Film Tour
MARCH 6-7, 6:30 p.m. March 6 and 11 a.m. March 7, Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway, Gary. 317.638.1500, https://indianahumanities.org/programs/inseparablefilms. The Indianapolis-based Indiana Humanities commissioned the production of five short films depicting life throughout Indiana last year. The tour is making its way throughout Indiana and stopped at Valparaiso University in January. Pre-show registration is requested.
South Shore Line Program
MARCH 7, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the South Bend-Airport station at 12:05 p.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host their South Shore Program again on March 29, April 4, April 18 and April 25.
Taste of The Region
MARCH 6, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/2020-taste-of-the-region-hoste/1615738668568038/. More than 30 Region-based restaurants are scheduled to hold court at Halls of St. George for this event, which is hosted by the Service League of NWI. Live entertainment and 50/50 raffles are also scheduled. Proceeds from Taste will go to nearly three dozen Region-based non-profits.
Book Signing
MARCH 7, 2-6 p.m. Barnes and Noble, 150 Silhavy Road, Valparaiso. 219-531-6551. Author Jamie Smith, of Munster, will sign copies of her new book "Birthday Magic."
Let’s Bingo!
MARCH 7, 7 p.m. Hobart Moose Lodge 783, 143 S. Hobart Road, Hobart. 219.942.0103, hshobart.org. For $10, bingo aficionados have a chance to win 10 rounds of bingo, all while donating to Humane Society of Hobart. Interested parties are encouraged to make their way to Hobart Moose Lodge early to secure a seat.
Superhero Day
MARCH 7, Noon-1:30 p.m. The Room, 8355 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. https://www.facebook.com/events/840776083084146/. Batman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman and Supergirl, all favorites to comic, movie and TV fans young and hold, will make their way to The Room for this family friendly event. Activities include a costume contest, dancing and trivia games.
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing.
Calumet: The Land of Opportunity
THROUGH JUNE 28, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary. http://www.calumetheritage.org/. “Opportunity” is the second of what will be a four-part exhibit series by the Calumet Heritage Partnership. This look at the Region’s history will also be on display at Valparaiso University’s Brauer Museum of Art for the second half of the year before adorning the halls of Chicago’s Field Museum in 2021.
Taehoon Kim: Yourself and Others
THROUGH MARCH 6, Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, 3400 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/. A series of original glaze sculptures and clay sculptures will be featured in artist Kim’s exhibit.
Round Hole/Square Peg
March 6-June 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman, Brinka Cross and Susan Block Galleries, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubenznikcenter.org. “Optimism in the face of adversity” is the theme to Lubeznik Center’s spring exhibit, which features works by nine contemporary artists.
Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition
THROUGH APRIL 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. South Shore Arts’ presentation of the nationally touring “Memorial” is the second of two shows at South Shore Arts celebrating the life and art of the beloved author and illustrator of more than four dozen books, most notably the timeless tome “Where The Wild Things Are.”
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
THROUGH MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Performances
Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America
THROUGH MARCH 22. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. The life and music of John Denver, who topped the charts in the '70s with country-pop smashes such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Thank God I’m a County Boy” and “Rocky Mountain High,” makes its Chicagoland premiere with Theatre at the Center’s first production of 2020.
Fences Rescheduled
April 17, 18 and 19, West Side Theatre Guild, 900 Gerry St., Gary. 219.390.9784, wstg@gmail.com. Previously scheduled shows on March 6, 7 and 8 have been cancelled. The play will be presented April 17, 18 and 19. One of African American playwright August Wilson’s most acclaimed works, “Fences” is a look at a family struggling to make ends meet in 1950s Pittsburgh. The play received a quartet of Tony Awards, including Best Play, when it debuted in 1985.
Shen Yun
MARCH 5-8, 2 p.m. March 5, 7:30 p.m. March 6, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 7 and 1 p.m. March 8, Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University, 1 University Highway, University Park. 708.534.5000, centertickets.net. Since taking the stage for the first time in 2006, Shen Yun Performing Arts’ showcase of ancient Chinese dance, music and culture has been a hit with audiences throughout the globe. Shen Yun is scheduled to return to the Region with shows at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre April 2-5.
Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End
THROUGH MARCH 8, 8 p.m. March 6-7, 2 p.m. March 8. Towle Theater 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. The life and times of Bombeck, whose humorous stylings made her a household name and best-selling author in the latter half of the 20th Century, is examined in this one-woman show.
Black Comedy
MARCH 6-21, March 6-7, 12-14 and 20-21, 2:30 p.m. March 15 and 7:30 p.m. March 20. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Hilarity ensues and what could go wrong does when a budding artist and his fiancée attempt to impress a wealthy potential client in this comedy, which was nominated for multiple Tony Awards in 1965.
The Curious Savage
March 6-15, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7 and 13-14 and 2 p.m. March 8 and 15. LaPorte Little Theatre, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.org. When an elderly widow is left a $10 million inheritance from her late husband, her stepchildren take a run for the money by placing her in an asylum. The plan, however, backfires spectacularly in this comedy.
Gypsy
MARCH 6-22, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21. Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin, Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. The long-beloved tale of stage mom Gypsy Rose Lee and her daughters comes to the Footlight Theatre. It features Broadway favorites such as “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “May We Entertain You” and “Together Wherever We Go.”
Vivaldi, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven
MARCH 6, 7:30 p.m. The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville. 219.836.0525, nisorchestra.org. This year marks the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven, whose “Symphony No. 5” will be performed by the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. Also scheduled for this concert is “The Four Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concert No. 1.” A pre-concert lecture is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
Jamie Kennedy
MARCH 6, 8 p.m. Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, https://www.facebook.com/events/2604477766449157/. A longtime Hollywood jack-of-all-trades, Kennedy’s stop at Hobart Art Theatre finds him working from his stand-up toolbox. Last year he starred alongside Omar Epps in the big-screen thriller “Trick,” and he will return to theaters later this year in the indie film “Crabs in a Bucket,” which also stars Bruce Dern, Taryn Manning and Jeremy Piven.
Switchback
MARCH 8, 7 p.m. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, https://www.theatreatthecenter.com/. St. Patrick’s Day festivities start early at Theatre at the Center with Switchback. The American-based duo - Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormack – have performed alongside Irish favorites such as Gaelic Storm and Cherish the Ladies, and have an annual residency at an Irish Pub owned by Chieftan Matt Malloy. Last year saw the release of Switchback’s most recent full-length set, the Americana-inspired “Birds of Prey.” A dinner option is available and will be served at 5 p.m.
Celebrity Sing-Off
March 7, 7 p.m., The Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road, Gary, 219-887-2046. The African American Achievers Youth Corps Inc. will present the Celebrity Sing-Off on March 7. The event stars elected officials and leaders of Gary and other communities in Northwest Indiana, who will sing or lip-sync popular songs. Cost is $20 at the door.