Black Comedy

MARCH 6-21, March 6-7, 12-14 and 20-21, 2:30 p.m. March 15 and 7:30 p.m. March 20. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. Hilarity ensues and what could go wrong does when a budding artist and his fiancée attempt to impress a wealthy potential client in this comedy, which was nominated for multiple Tony Awards in 1965.

The Curious Savage

March 6-15, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7 and 13-14 and 2 p.m. March 8 and 15. LaPorte Little Theatre, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.org. When an elderly widow is left a $10 million inheritance from her late husband, her stepchildren take a run for the money by placing her in an asylum. The plan, however, backfires spectacularly in this comedy.

Gypsy

MARCH 6-22, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21. Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin, Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. The long-beloved tale of stage mom Gypsy Rose Lee and her daughters comes to the Footlight Theatre. It features Broadway favorites such as “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “May We Entertain You” and “Together Wherever We Go.”

Vivaldi, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven