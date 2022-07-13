All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or canceled as of press time.

Events

Disney Summer Movies on the Square

JULY 15, dusk. Founders Square Park, 2545 Founders Pkwy., Portage. 219.762.1675, facebook.com/PortageParks. Portage Department of Parks and Recreation’s family-geared outdoor movies series, which runs every Friday night in June and July in Founders Square Park, will consist of present and past Disney favorites. “Moana,” the 2016 blockbuster featuring Dwayne Johnson, will be screened. The movies kick off after Portage’s Market on the Square, which opens at 3 p.m. Fridays.

LaPorte County Fair

THROUGH JULY 16, LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 101 West St., LaPorte. 219.362.2647, http://lpfair.com. Food, 4H, games, contests, rides, demolition derbies and concerts are planned for what is the 176th running of the LaPorte County Fair. Musical highlights include country favorites Parker McCollum, No Fences and rockers Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band.

Front Porch Music Festival

JULY 17, 4-10 p.m. Central Park, Valparaiso. 219.464.4700, frontporchmusic.com. Valparaiso’s Central Park becomes a picker’s paradise with Front Porch Music’s annual festival. Scheduled performances at the music store/live venue/lesson center’s 2022 event include the Michael Kelsey Band, Drop. Rewind, For Pete Sake and Crawpuppies.

South Shore Line Program

JULY 21, all open lines on the South Shore Line. http://www.railrangers.org/. Based out of Wisconsin, the Midwest Rail Rangers take riders on educational train lines throughout the upper Midwest. The westbound train through the South Shore will depart Chicago Millennium Station at 8:40 a.m. and the Eastbound train departs the Dune Park station at 11:18 a.m. (CST). Midwest Rail Rangers will host their South Shore Program again on Aug. 2 and Aug. 25.

Reptiles and More Expo

JULY 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., A & B Auction and Flea Market, 2307 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City. facebook.com/michigancityreptileexpo. Thousands of amphibians, reptiles, small mammals and birds will be showcased and available to bring home in this expo, along with the necessary equipment and tanks to properly house and care for the creatures. Future reptile expos are scheduled for Aug. 27 and Sept. 17.

Six Strings Music Fest

JULY 16, Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., downtown Valparaiso. The Six Strings Music Fest will be held at The Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza. A variety of performances will be featured from 4 to 10 p.m. Among performers will be Pink Floyd tribute group, Echoes of Pompeii, Marco Villarreal and Dead To Rights as well as Six String student bands.

Brewskifest

JULY 22, 5-10 p.m. Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. brewskifest.org. Craft beers are out and '60s and '70s adult beverages such as Schlitz, Hamms and Strohs are in at Brewskifest. A variety of food trucks will also hold court at this festival, which also serves as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Indiana Dunes. Attendees must be 21 years of age and older to attend.

Summer Market on the Lake

JULY 14, 4-9 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org. The City of Hobart affords Region residents to get a head start on the weekend with their Thursday night Summer Market on the Lake. A variety of arts, crafts, food and jewelry vendors will set up shop at Festival Park and a beer garden will be available for adults as well. Additionally, a handful of Region acts are scheduled to perform at the Festival Park Bandshell. The summer markets will run through Aug. 11.

A Park Full of Art

JULY 16-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Central Park, 600 N. Broad St., Griffith. parkfullofart.com. Since 1974, the Griffith-based non-profit A Park Full of Art has brought their namesake festival to the Region and has become a staple for summer art festivalgoers. Items to be showcased and sold are oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, photography, sculpture, clay pottery, jewelry and mixed media, to name just a few. The festival also serves as a juried exhibition, with awards given in multiple categories.

Beyond the Beach Music Fest

July 16, 11 a.m. Guy Foreman Amphitheatre at Washington Park, Michigan City. 269.231.5867, beyondthebeachmusicfest.com. Region-based music favorites such as The Steepwater Band, Mr. Blotto, Rumpke Mountain Boys, Funkinetic and Chester Brown will make their way to Guy Foreman Amphitheatre at Washington Park for this annual festival. This family-friendly day at the beach includes a kids zone, an artisan market and a variety of food and drink options.

Exhibits

Moniquemeloche presents …

THROUGH OCT. 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. Lubeznik Center of the Arts’ summer showcase features the works of artists who call the Chicago-based Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago’s West Loop home.

Nature Lovers

THROUGH AUG. 28. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1829, southshoreartsonline.org. Region based artists and curators Tom Torlumke and Linda Dorman have assembled south Shore Arts’ current exhibit, which features’ artists interpretations and experiences. The works of more than a half dozen artists from and beyond the Region, including Tony Fitzpatrick, Corey Hagelberg, Peggy Macnamera and Joanne Aono, are featured in “Nature.”

Century of Beauty

THROUGH JULY 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Art Barn School Of Art’s first summer exhibit of the year features more than three dozen oil and watercolor paintings created by its founder, Jan Sullivan, and recognizes what would have been her 100th birthday.

Performances

No Way to Treat a Lady

JULY 20-JULY 30, 2 p.m. July 20-21 and 27-28, 7:30 p.m. July 22 and 29, 6:30 p.m. July 23 and 30. Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4269, canterburytheatre.org. Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre continues its 2020 season with this mystery/comedy, which finds a detective in pursuit of an actor accused of murder.

Reefer Madness

THROUGH JULY 24, 8 p.m. July 15-16 and 22-23, 2 p.m. July 17 and 24. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. The 1936 campy cult classic, which follows straight laced kids descent after discovering marijuana, is given the musical treatment. The satire was adapted for the stage in 1998 and produced for the small screen in 2005, featuring Kristin Bell, Alan Cumming and Neve Campbell.

The Elves and the Shoemaker

JULY 15-17, 7:30 p.m. July 15-16, 2 p.m. July 17. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, http://www.hammondcommunitytheatre.org. Hammond Community Theatre’s summer production is this family-geared tale following the adventures of shoemaker Lockhart Cobblestone and the five elves.

As You Like It

JULY 14-17, 7:30 p.m. July 14,8 p.m. July 15-16, 2:30 p.m. July 17. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 Chicago Street, Valparaiso. 219.464.1636, chicagostreet.org. After serving as the centerpiece of Valparaiso’s annual Shakespeare in the Park Festival, Chicago Street Theatre brings the Bard’s beloved comedy indoors for this four-show run.

Grand Night for Singing

THROUGH JULY 31, 7 p.m. July 16, 23, 29 and 30, 2 p.m. July 17, 24 and 31. Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7509, dunesarts.org. Dunes Summer Theatre’s final production of its 2022 season is a musical tribute to Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the songwriting duo behind Broadway standards such as “The Sound Of Music,” “Oklahoma” and “Carousel.”

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

JULY 22, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. For many rock and roll fans, it wasn’t a matter of if Pat Benatar should be a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it was a matter of why it took so long. For nearly a decade starting in the late '70s, Benatar, along with her husband and musical collaborator Neil Giraldo, were forces to be reckoned with on the rock and pop charts as well as pioneers of the then-burgeoning music video strata. Benatar and Giraldo’s hits - “Heartbreaker,” “Hit Me With Your best Shot” and “Love is a Battlefield,” which are only three in a long list – remain favorites of rock and pop fans young and old.

Dru Hill

JULY 22, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. Before “The Thong Song” made Sisqo a household name in the early '00s, he rose to prominence as a cofounder of Dru Hill. Hailing from Baltimore, the four-piece were introduced to the R&B and pop masses with “We’re Not Making Love No More” from the soundtrack of the 1997 dramedy “Soul Food.” That laid the foundation for 1998’s full-length “Enter the Dru,” which went multi-platinum courtesy of hits such as “These Are The Times” and “How Deep Is Your Love,” Sisqo, along with co-founder Nokio, continue to lead Dru Hill, whose most recent release was 2017’s “Christmas in Baltimore.”

Collective Soul

JULY 15, 6 p.m. Hard Rock Live, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 219.802.7420, hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com. '70s classic rock titans Boston and '90s/'00s alt-pop mainstays Collective Soul may not seem to have much in common musically, but the tale behind their mega-selling debut albums hit a familiar note. Boston’s 1976 self-titled debut and Collective Soul’s multi-platinum “Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid” were essentially demos created by their respective founders, Tom Scholz and Ed Roland. Think of Collective Soul’s “Shine” as their “More Than a Feeling:” Both are anthems of sorts for their respective generations. While Scholz and Boston have largely gone dark, Roland and his Soul-mates continue to record and perform regularly: their 11th album, “Vibrating,” was recently released.

Lovett Or Leave It Live

JULY 15, 8 p.m., Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Comedian, podcaster and former speechwriter John Lovett brings his Lovett It Or Leave It Live Or Else show to the Windy City. A variety of other comedians, actors, journalists and other Friends of the Pod will appear as well. Special guests will include Ali Barthwell, Ashley Rey and Peter Sagal. Visit ticketmaster.com.