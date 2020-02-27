MARCH 5-8, 2 p.m. March 5, 7:30 p.m. March 6, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 7 and 1 p.m. March 8, Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University, 1 University Highway, University Park. 708.534.5000, centertickets.net . Since taking the stage for the first time in 2006, Shen Yun Performing Arts’ showcase of ancient Chinese dance, music and culture has been a hit with audiences throughout the globe. Shen Yun is scheduled to return to the Region with shows at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre April 2-5.

THROUGH MARCH 8, 8 p.m. Feb. 28-29 and March 6-7, 2 p.m. March 1 and March 8. Towle Theater 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org . The life and times of Bombeck, whose humorous stylings made her a household name and best-selling author in the latter half of the 20th Century, is examined in this one-woman show.

FEB. 28, 29 AND MARCH 1, Hanover Central High School, Cedar Lake. "Freaky Friday, a New Musical" is based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films and developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theaters. The musical is about an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies, and they have one day to put things right again. The musical runs at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hanover Central Auditorium. Tickets are $5 and pre-order is preferred by calling 219-374-3800, ext. 3817. Brunch will held on Sunday at noon with a cost of $15 which includes the play. The brunch benefits Thespian Senior Scholarship.