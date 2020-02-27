Events
Snowshoe Hike
SATURDAYS THROUGH FEB. 29, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. State Road 49, Porter. 219.395.1882, nps.gov/indu. Both fitness and nature buffs have an opportunity to make their way through trails and fields at the Indiana Dunes this winter. A ranger will host a brief program at the visitor center before guiding attendees through the woods. A regular hike will be held in the event Mother Nature does not cooperate.
Savor the South Shore
THROUGH MARCH 1. 219.989.7770, savorthesouthshore.com More than two dozen restaurants, covering a wide variety of cuisine from Hammond to Michigan City, are participating in and offering specially priced lunch and dinner specials in this two week-long celebration. Participants include Pikks Tavern in Valparaiso, Beverly Shores’ Goblin and the Grocer and Michigan City’s Leeds Public House.
Leap Day Hike
FEB. 29, 9 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E. Chesterton. 800.255.5253, in.gov/dnr/parklake/2980.htm An event four years in the making and in honor of Leap Day, this hike is a two-mile guided excursion starting and concluding at the beach house.
Guardians of the Green Mile Ice Skating Fundraiser
MARCH 1, 6-10 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.230.6466, https://www.facebook.com/GuardiansOfTheGreenMile/?eid=ARDO3a8JnfngoO8y7H5dhL1d1lezxcT8oP3_idxgKo0cCvN3j9pz-DjVvnkviml59jTVfSKawhMs7zKs The Portage-based Guardians of the Green Mile, which has worked to save animals left in high-risk kill shelters since 2013 via adoption and foster parenting, kicks off its fundraising season with a night of ice skating at Central Park Plaza. On March 14, Guardians will host a corned beef and cabbage dinner at Post 170 American Legion in Chesterton.
Healthy Family Day
FEB. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Dr., Valparaiso. 219.836.3477, comhs.org/programs-and-events/h/healthy-family-day#0 A variety of screenings, such as blood pressure, vascular disease, bone density and vision check, will be available to attendees of Community Healthcare System’s Family Day. One-on-one swim lessons and water safety training for attendees young and old is also planned.
Birds and Brews Poster Release Party
FEB. 29, 6 p.m. Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria, 371 Indian Boundary Road, Chesterton. 219.928.6905, https://indunesbirdingfestival.com/pages/posterparty To preview its annual Birding Festival, which is scheduled at locations throughout the Region May 14-17, the Indiana Audobon Society is unveiling its official festival poster with this event, which includes a pizza and salad buffet. Interested attendees must pre-register on the Birding Festival Website for admittance to the party.
PAD Foundation Gala
FEB. 29, 5 p.m. The Croatian Center, 8550 Taft St., Merrillville. http://padpets.org/ Dinner, dancing, an open bar and live entertainment, including a performance by the Indiana Youth Ballet, are planned for this benefit, which is sponsored by the Region-based PAD Foundation and with proceeds going to several humane societies. Kids can get in on the action at noon March 1, when PAD hosts a Princess and Prince Ball at The Croatian Center.
Fish fry at Wheeler High School
FEB. 28, Wheeler High School, 587 W.VALPARAISO —Wheeler High School Girls Softball serves a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the school, 587 W. 300 N., Valparaiso. Wheeler High School Girls Softball serves a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. It's an all-you-can-eat fish, chicken and salad bar. Prices are $12 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $10 for those 12 and younger.
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing.
Calumet: The Land of Opportunity
THROUGH JUNE 28, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary. http://www.calumetheritage.org/ “Opportunity” is the second of what will be a four part exhibit series by the Calumet Heritage Partnership. This look at the Region’s history will also be on display at Valparaiso University’s Brauer Museum of Art for the second half of the year before adorning the halls of Chicago’s Field Museum in 2021.
Taehoon Kim: Yourself and Others
THROUGH MARCH 6, Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery, 3400 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/ A series of original glaze sculptures and clay sculptures will be featured in artist Kim’s exhibit.
Local at LCA
THROUGH FEB. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman, Brinka Cross and Susan Block Galleries, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubenznikcenter.org. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Region-based Area Artists Association’s first member showcase at Lubeznik Center. To celebrate this milestone, nearly three dozen association members will bring original works, ranging from paintings to photographs to collages and quilt works, to Lubeznik Center’s galleries for their first 2020 show.
Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition
THROUGH APRIL 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. South Shore Arts’ presentation of the nationally touring “Memorial” is the second of two shows at South Shore Arts celebrating the life and art of the beloved author and illustrator of more than four dozen books, most notably the timeless tome “Where The Wild Things Are.”
Winter in the Indiana Dunes
THROUGH MARCH 8, Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, South Shore Arts, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. The works of five Region-based artists inspired by natural locations in and around our shoreline make up South Shore Arts’ Crown Point Branch’s first exhibit of 2020.
Performances
Fences
FEB. 28-MARCH 8, 7 p.m. Feb. 28-29 and March 6-7, 4 p.m. March 1 and 8. West Side Theatre Guild, 900 Gerry St., Gary. 219.390.9784, wstg@gmail.com. One of African American playwright August Wilson’s most acclaimed works, “Fences” is a look at a family struggling to make ends meet in 1950s Pittsburgh. The play received a quartet of Tony Awards, including Best Play, when it debuted in 1985.
Shen Yun
MARCH 5-8, 2 p.m. March 5, 7:30 p.m. March 6, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 7 and 1 p.m. March 8, Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University, 1 University Highway, University Park. 708.534.5000, centertickets.net. Since taking the stage for the first time in 2006, Shen Yun Performing Arts’ showcase of ancient Chinese dance, music and culture has been a hit with audiences throughout the globe. Shen Yun is scheduled to return to the Region with shows at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre April 2-5.
Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End
THROUGH MARCH 8, 8 p.m. Feb. 28-29 and March 6-7, 2 p.m. March 1 and March 8. Towle Theater 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. The life and times of Bombeck, whose humorous stylings made her a household name and best-selling author in the latter half of the 20th Century, is examined in this one-woman show.
Freaky Friday
FEB. 28, 29 AND MARCH 1, Hanover Central High School, Cedar Lake. "Freaky Friday, a New Musical" is based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films and developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressly for licensing to theaters. The musical is about an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies, and they have one day to put things right again. The musical runs at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hanover Central Auditorium. Tickets are $5 and pre-order is preferred by calling 219-374-3800, ext. 3817. Brunch will held on Sunday at noon with a cost of $15 which includes the play. The brunch benefits Thespian Senior Scholarship.
Dinosaurs!
MARCH 2-5, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Theater at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Minster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org/#/puppet-shows/. Ian Antal and Jared Thompson have proven hits with area youngsters at South Shore Arts in the past, with shows such as “The Tortoise and the Hare,” make their way back to the venue. This year, they tell tales of Tyrannosaurus Rex and his friends. “Dinosaurs!” is ideal for children pre-K through fourth grade.
Classically African American
FEB. 28-MARCH 1, 7 p.m. Feb. 28-29, 3 p.m. March 1, Indiana University Northwest Theater, Arts and Sciences Building. 3400 Broadway, Gary. 219.513.9368, southshoredance.org. South Shore Dance Alliance is joining forces with the Gary-based Asia’s Dance Factory for this celebration of African American choreographers and composers. Vocalist Akilia McCain and Region jazz favorite Billy Foster Trio are scheduled to join the ensembles for this program.
David Allan Coe
FEB. 29, 8-11 p.m. The Room, 8355 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. https://www.facebook.com/events/723410881491465/. Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson may be considered the architects of the Outlaw Country movement in the '70s, but it can be argued David Allan Coe rounds out this particular musical Mt. Rushmore. An accomplished songwriter for others – Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It” is a Coe original. Coe was a country singles chart regular with still-durable hits such as “Longhaired Redneck,” “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” and the Outlaw standard “Willie, Waylon and Me.” Coe’s performance at The Room is a 21 and older show.
Michigan City Chamber Music Festival
FEB. 28-29, 6 p.m. Feb. 28, Converge Church, 601 West Buffalo St., New Buffalo, Michigan; 3 p.m. Feb. 29, First Presbyterian Church is at 121 9th St., Michigan City. 219.805.9805, mccmf.org. Jennet Ingle and Rachel Goff, oboist and violist, respectively, with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, will perform alongside pianist Mariah Boucher for this series of concerts. The trio is scheduled to perform “Visions and Dreams,” a new composition from Region-based contemporary composer Marjorie M. Rusche.
Heywood Banks
FEB. 29, 8.-11 p.m. Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942. 1670, https://www.facebook.com/events/550205125531937/ Stuart Mitchell, who performs under the moniker Haywood Banks, has built a following with his humorous musical stylings and monologues on shows such as A&E’s “Evening at the Improv” and “The Dr. Demento Show.” His cult status has grown with performances on the radio on the nationally syndicated “Bob & Tom Show” and on his YouTube channel.