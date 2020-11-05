Events
European Market
THROUGH NOV. 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513, Dunelandchamber.org. A tradition for area shoppers and many out of town weekend visitors, Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights, handmade crafts and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie. Face covering requirements and social distancing guidelines have been implemented.
Veterans Appreciation Day Parade
NOV. 7, 10 a.m., Olcott Avenue and 173rd Street to Hessville Park Veterans Memorial. 219.853.6378, gohammond.com This year marks the seventh running of the City of Hammond’s Veterans Appreciation Day parade. Members of area VFW and American Legion posts and local high school bands are among the participants in this year’s parade. A program honoring our veterans will be held at the parade’s conclusion at the Hessville Park Veteran Memorial.
Dancing Like the Stars
NOV. 14, 7 -8:30 p.m. 219.926.4204 DLTS2020.givesmart.com. Duneland Family YMCA’s annual “Dancing Like The Stars” fundraiser has gone virtual this year: a half dozen community and business men and women are strutting their stuff in the hopes of raising funds for those participating in Duneland YMCA programs who are struggling financially. A silent auction is also scheduled for “Dancing,” which is celebrating its ninth running this year.
Dia De Los Muertos Dash
NOV. 7, 4:30 p.m., Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.902.5980, https://www.facebook.com/EnviousTrends. Hammond’s Envious Trends Fitness is celebrating the Day of the Dead with this 5k walk and run at Wolf Lake. A 1K race is also scheduled for kids. Face painting and altar decoration are also planned to keep in Day of the Dead tradition. Additionally, Envious Trends has scheduled a “Boots on the Ground” 5K and 10K walk and run in honor of Veteran’s Day at 8 a.m. Nov. 11. Registration for both events is required.
Holiday Craft Show
NOV. 7-8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, schererville.org. More than 200 crafters, offering a myriad of items, are expected to be on hand at Schererville Community Center for their annual craft show. The hosts of the show, the Town of Schererville and Schererville’s Parks and Recreation department, have added a second day this year. Additionally, Schererville Community Center will host the annual Craft and Conquer craft show Nov. 14.
Author book signing
NOV. 6 and 7, 5-8 p.m., Nov. 6 at Dialogue Book Bar, 601 Lake St. Gary; and 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Byway Brewing Co., 2825 Carlson Drive, Hammond. Author Joseph S. Pete, a staff writer and columnist at The Times of Northwest Indiana, will sign copies of his two new books “Lost, Hammond, Indiana” and “100 Things to Do in Gary and Northwest Indiana Before You Die.” The first 10 people to buy a book at Byway will get a gift certificate covering a six-pack of the Goldblatz Golden Ale that celebrates Hammond’s historic Goldblatt’s Department Store.
Exhibits
Fake Real
THROUGH JAN. 9, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. “Fake Real” consists of original works by a handful of Chicago-based artists. The theme of the show is the current debate over what is the truth and what is fiction and what information should and should not be believed. An opening reception for the exhibit is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Nov. 6. Masks and registration to secure a one hour time slot is required for the reception.
Art by Jamie McNeill
THROUGH JAN. 4, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. A series of original wildlife, nature and landscape works from the Region-based artist are showcased in this exhibit.
Growl, Howl, Moo, Baa, Roar
NOV. 7-JAN. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Tall Grass Arts Association, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org. Tall Grass Arts Association’s final exhibit of 2020 features original works by 60 artists depicting the animal world. Consisting of two- and three-dimensional works and covering a wide range of styles, “Growl” showcases both wildlife from around the world to pets on the home front. The artists will provide additional works during the second half of the show to coincide with Tall Grass’ holiday sale.
Holiday Gift Gallery
NOV. 14-JAN. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E., Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. Everything from original photography, drawings and paintings to handmade jewelry created by Region-based artists will be on display – and for sale – in Art Barn’s annual holiday show. A reception for the exhibit is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 27.
Diane Grams: A Poison Adventure and Other Tales of Art between Opposites
THROUGH NOV. 30. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, NIPSCO Art Education Studios, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. A series of oil paintings and drawings created by the Region-based artist over the course of the last year make up “Poison.”
Performances
The Great American Songbook
NOV. 7, 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., LaPorte. 219.362.9020, lcso.net. With “The Great American Songbook," LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 48th season. The concert will feature highlights from early 20th Century composers such as Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin, who have come to define this period of American jazz for many, as well as a tribute to our military. Mezzo-soprano Debra Bordo is the scheduled soloist for the concert.
Seckond Chaynce
NOV. 6, 8 p.m., Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre Hailing from Jacksonville, Florida, Seckond Chaynce has released a trio of original sets – “Right From My Soul,” “Hell Boy” and the most recent, “Average Human Being,” over the course of the last two years. A single, “My World,” has received more than 20 million views on YouTube. Musically, Seckond Chaynce casts a wide musical net, versed in country, rock and R&B. Lyrically, Seckond Chaynce finds his inspiration in a higher power. He is also a community activist, motivational speaker and mentor to those struggling.
Gallery
