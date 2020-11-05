Dia De Los Muertos Dash

NOV. 7, 4:30 p.m., Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219.902.5980, https://www.facebook.com/EnviousTrends. Hammond’s Envious Trends Fitness is celebrating the Day of the Dead with this 5k walk and run at Wolf Lake. A 1K race is also scheduled for kids. Face painting and altar decoration are also planned to keep in Day of the Dead tradition. Additionally, Envious Trends has scheduled a “Boots on the Ground” 5K and 10K walk and run in honor of Veteran’s Day at 8 a.m. Nov. 11. Registration for both events is required.

Holiday Craft Show

NOV. 7-8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, schererville.org. More than 200 crafters, offering a myriad of items, are expected to be on hand at Schererville Community Center for their annual craft show. The hosts of the show, the Town of Schererville and Schererville’s Parks and Recreation department, have added a second day this year. Additionally, Schererville Community Center will host the annual Craft and Conquer craft show Nov. 14.

Author book signing