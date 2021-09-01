All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or cancelled as of press time.
Events
Steam and Power Show
SEPT. 3-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hesston Steam Museum, 1201 East 1000 N., LaPorte. 219.778.2783, hesston.org. Take a trip back in time to the turn of the 20th Century with Hesston Steam Museum’s Steam and Power Show. Highlights include rides on steam trains, a replica sawmill and train depot and a variety of steam power demonstrations.
Valparaiso Popcorn Festival
SEPT. 11, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., downtown Valparaiso. https://valparaisoevents.com. The longtime recipient of The Times’ Best of the Region award, this year marks the 42nd running of Valparaiso’s Popcorn Festival. Along with more than 250 food, craft and arts vendors, this year’s festival includes 1 5K walk/run at 7:30 a.m., the annual Popcorn Parade at 10 a.m. and games and activities for youngsters. Musical highlights include The Mudsharks, the John Mellencamp tribute ensemble Small Town and the Uprooted Band, led by Rusted Root frontman Michael Glabicki and performing his former band’s “When I Woke” album front to back.
Watermelon Festival
SEPT. 4-6, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Johnson’s Farm Produce, 8960 East Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.962.1383, johnsonsfarmproduce.com. Gathering watermelons and assorted vegetables is a highlight at Johnson Farm’s annual festival. Attendees young and old have the farm’s goat village, obstacle course, tram rides and pedal carts at their disposal over the course of the festival’s run. Attendees eager to find their own watermelon are encouraged to call Johnson’s Farm Produce to make sure there are plenty on hand.
Crown Beer Fest
SEPT. 4, 3:30-7:30 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.643.4545, crownbeerfest.com. More than four dozen breweries offering more than 200 craft brews is a highlight of this annual festival. As with almost all summer festivals, the Crown Beer Fest took a pause last year as a result of the pandemic. Tickets originally sold for last year’s event will be honored. For attendees 21 years of age and older.
Harvest Tyme Fall Festival
SEPT. 11-12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual post-Labor Day festival runs weekends throughout the months of September and October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.
Little Cousin Jasper Festival
SEPT. 10-12, Jasper County Courthouse, 115 W. Washington St., Rensselaer. 219.866.5001, littlecousinjasperfestival.com. An annual tradition celebrating Jasper County past and present, this year’s Little Cousin Jasper Festival lineup includes a parade, car show, a 5K walk and run, baby photo contest, cornhole tournament and variety of food and drink vendors.
Live Arts Fest
SEPT. 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond. 219.853.7660, gohammond.com. Live music, dancing and Chalk and Urban artists are on the schedule for what is Hammond’s Inaugural Live Arts Fest. An outdoor canvas class is also planned and food vendors will also be on the premises.
Valparaiso Reptiles and More Expo
SEPT. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Valparaiso Armory, 1502 Linwood Ave., Valparaiso. 269.779.9851, facebook.com/Valparaiso-Reptiles-and-More-Expo-103306044970589/. Thousands of amphibians, reptiles, small mammals and birds will be showcased and to bring home in this expo, along with the necessary equipment and tanks to properly house and care for the creatures.
Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival
SEPT. 2-5, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Sept. 2, 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Sept. 3, 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sept. 4-5. Downtown Griffith on Broad St., 219.924.7500, Griffith.in.gov. More than a dozen tribute artists and bands running the gamut of more than six decades of rock and pop history – from Elvis to Johnny Cash to Crosby, Stills, Nash and young to Journey - are on the bill for this year’s Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival. The festival also includes a variety of games and activities for youngsters, car shows and scores of food and drink vendors.
Exhibits
Phyllis Bramson/Robert Indiana/Mayumi Lake
THROUGH OCT. 15, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works of a trio of acclaimed artists - Chicago-based painter and sculptor Phyllis Bramson, late pop art icon Robert Indiana and Chicago-based multi-media artist Mayumi Lake – make up Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ summer shows.
Jan Sullivan’s Nature
THROUGH SEPT. 19. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Art Barn School of Art, 695 N. 400 E, Valparaiso. 219.462.9009, artbarnschool.org. The works of Art Barn School of Art founder Jan Sullivan, who would have celebrated her 100th birthday this year, is the venue’s summer exhibit. A reception for the show is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 19.
Layers
THROUGH SEPT. 26, 6.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 219.938.6278, millerbeacharts.org. Longtime Region-based painter L. Lee Ligocki is showcasing a series of paintings in what is Miller Beach Arts final exhibit of the summer.
Art by Madeline Schooley
THROUGH SEPT. 30, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Legacy Center Gallery at Queen of All Saints Parish, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. Region-based acrylic painter and retired art educator Madeline Schooley will be showcased in Legacy Center Gallery’s summer exhibit.
Midsummer Dream
THROUGH SEPT. 18. 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Studio 659, 1413 119th St., Whiting. 219.659.8828, https://studio659.org. A collection of two- and three-dimensional works inspired by dreams and the subconscious make up Whiting’s Studio 659’s latest exhibit. The show is curated by Andjela Kovacevic, a member of the collective Arts Alive!, which promotes arts and art education throughout the Region.
Performances
Ghosts & Gore
SEPT. 3-5, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3-4, 2 p.m. Sept. 5. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond 219.852.0848, beatniksonconkey.com. Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey gets into the Halloween spirit early with a pair of short plays, “The Guillotine” and “Crossing Over,” the latter penned by Region writer Laura Mazzuca Toops.
Steel Magnolias
SEPT. 3-12, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3-4 ad 10-11, 2 p.m. Sept. 5 and 12. Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.874.4035, footlightplayers.org. The Robert Harling-penned 1987 dramedy chronicling the lives of six Louisiana women, which became a big screen smash two years later starring Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts and Sally Field, comes to the stage for Footlight Players’ late summer production.
Beachprov!
SEPT. 9, 6 p.m. Indiana Dunes National Park, 1600 N. 25 E., Chesterton. 773.828.9117, improductionsllc.com. The Region-based improv ensemble Improductions LLC kept the laughs rolling for the masses in and beyond the Region with a myriad of online productions throughout the pandemic. With “Beachprov!” they are heading to the great outdoors for a series of Thursday night showcases at Indiana Dunes National Park. Another “Beachprov!” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 16.
Labor Day Symphony
SEPT. 5, 7:30 p.m. Mary E. Bercik Memorial Pavilion at Whiting Lakefront Park, 1500 Park Road, Whiting. facebook.com/whitingparkfestivalorchestra/. The Whiting Park Festival Orchestra’s Sept. 5 concert at the Mary E. Bercik Memorial Pavilion will both recognize Labor Day as well as the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Selections from the concert includes compositions by George Gershwin, Jessie Montgomery and Samuel Barber. A fireworks display is also scheduled for the concert.
Charlie Wilson
SEPT. 2-3, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. horseshoehammond.com. Recognized by generations or R&B, soul and hip-hop fans as “Uncle Charlie,” Wilson was a co-founder of the Gap Band, which was an R&B mainstay in the '70s and '80s and crossed over to the mainstream with the dance floor classic “You Dropped a Bomb On Me.” Wilson and band are cited as influences to everyone from Keith Sweat to Kanye West and saw a career resurgence starting a dozen years ago. His most recent full-length set, 2017’s “In it to Win It,” was a top 10 hit.
America
SEPT. 3, 9 p.m. Eastern, Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Mich., fourwindscasino.com. The band America, which is celebrating its 51st anniversary this year, will bring their show to the casino's showroom.
Lindsey Buckingham
SEPT. 4, 8 p.m. Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Rd., New Buffalo. fourwindscasino.com. Lindsey Buckingham’s first tour after parting ways with Fleetwood Mac comes as a victory lap of sorts: in 2019, he underwent open heart surgery which, at the time, raised concern as to whether or not the ailment would have an impact on the songwriter and guitar virtuoso’s ability to perform and, most notably, sing. On Sept. 17, Buckingham is scheduled to release a self-titled effort, which is his seventh solo set.
Glen Templeton
SEPT. 10, 7 p.m. Avenue 912, 202 W. Ridge Road, Griffith. 219.306.6790, avenue912events.com. Hailing from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Templeton had hits in the early '10s with “I Could Be the One” and “Sing That Song Again.” He released his third album, “California,” two years ago.