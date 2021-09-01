All of the events, exhibits and performances on the calendar have not been rescheduled, postponed or cancelled as of press time.

Events

Steam and Power Show

SEPT. 3-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hesston Steam Museum, 1201 East 1000 N., LaPorte. 219.778.2783, hesston.org. Take a trip back in time to the turn of the 20th Century with Hesston Steam Museum’s Steam and Power Show. Highlights include rides on steam trains, a replica sawmill and train depot and a variety of steam power demonstrations.

Valparaiso Popcorn Festival

SEPT. 11, 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., downtown Valparaiso. https://valparaisoevents.com. The longtime recipient of The Times’ Best of the Region award, this year marks the 42nd running of Valparaiso’s Popcorn Festival. Along with more than 250 food, craft and arts vendors, this year’s festival includes 1 5K walk/run at 7:30 a.m., the annual Popcorn Parade at 10 a.m. and games and activities for youngsters. Musical highlights include The Mudsharks, the John Mellencamp tribute ensemble Small Town and the Uprooted Band, led by Rusted Root frontman Michael Glabicki and performing his former band’s “When I Woke” album front to back.

Watermelon Festival