events
Spring Into the Arts
THROUGH MAY 18, downtown Valparaiso. springintothearts.com. Organized by the Valparaiso Community Schools, this month-long celebration of the arts will showcase student artwork across art genres: visual arts, theater, film, performance art and interactive art. Artwork will be featured at five downtown locations and art-themed events will take place at various locations:
@rt-chitecture Walk: APRIL 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Urschel Pavilion
Valpo Film Festiv@l: MAY 4, 6:30-8 p.m., Valparaiso High School Auditorium
Where Did V@n Gogh? MAY 18, 1-4 p.m., Urschel Pavilion
Animal Baby Shower
APRIL 25, 4-6 p.m., Humane Indiana Shelter, 421 45th St., Munster. 219.922.3811. humaneindiana.org. Spring is here and it’s time for the annual baby shower at Humane Indiana. Guests can enjoy games, prizes and light refreshments, and are asked to bring a gift from the shelter’s wish list.
Pints 'N' Palettes
APRIL 26, 6-8 p.m., Pokro Brewing Company, 311 N Broad St, Griffith. pflagcp-nwi.ticketleap.com. At this fundraiser for the 2019 NWI Pride Festival, an instructor will lead participants in creating an acrylic painting of winter birches. Each ticket includes a 16-by-20-inch canvas to paint and take home, all supplies, a taster flight of beer and finger foods at this 21-and-older event. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase.
Arbor Day
APRIL 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gabis Arboretum, 450 W 100 N, Valparaiso. 219.462.0025. pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum. This celebration of Arbor Day will kick off with a tree planting ceremony, followed by a tree identification hike, a ride on the sprout express, and a scavenger hunt included with admission. The Traveling World of Reptiles show will be available for an additional fee.
Be Kind to Animals
APRIL 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m, Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. portercountyanimalshelter.org. Admission is free to this annual animal care event featuring animal-related non-profits and rescues, veterinarians, animal hospitals, a pet photographer, pet supply stores, a microchipping clinic, food vendors, raffles, door prizes and, of course, animals. Leashed pets are welcome.
Earth, Sea & Sky Day Open House
APRIL 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Challenger Learning Center, Purdue University Calumet, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250. clcnwi.com. A celebration of National Astronomy Day and Earth Day for kids ages 3 to 94, this family-friendly science open house will feature hands-on, fun science activities, as well as planetarium, laser light and live science demonstration shows. Attendees are encouraged to bring one or more non-perishable food items to support the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
Green Gary
APRIL 27, 10 a.m.-noon, Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 N. Lake St., Gary. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. All-day activities at this family-oriented event will include hikes, environmental exhibits, interactive displays, live animals, a natural play zone and more in celebration of Earth Day.
Environmental Party
APRIL 27, 5:30 p.m., Shady Creek Winery, 2030 Tryon Road, Michigan City. eventbrite.com. Sponsored by Elle Salon, this unique evening will benefit Save The Dunes with music, a raffle, a silent auction, food and wine.
Stargazing Through Telescopes
APRIL 27, 8-10 pm, Kemil Parking Lot, 27 N. East State Park Road, Chesterton. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. Members from the Chicago Astronomical Society, Michiana Astronomical Society and Calumet Astronomical Society will share their telescopes as they introduce the night skies to visitors. Attendees should dress for the weather at this outdoor event.
Woodland Wildflower Hike
APRIL 27-28, 1-3 p.m., Heron Rookery Parking Lot, 1336 600 E., Michigan City. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. Hikers can explore the Little Calumet River floodplain and its diversity of spring wildflowers as they listen to the spring songs of birds and frogs. Participants should be prepared for muddy conditions.
Dig the Dunes Beer Run
MAY 1, 5:30-7 p.m., Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. eventbrite.com. Runners and walkers can discover the beautiful gardens just as the flowers bloom at this 3-mile run (shorter options available). Participants will receive one Burn ‘Em Brewing beer after the race. Additional beer will be available for purchase.
exhibits
Kasia Szczesniewski—Beyond the White Gardens
THROUGH APRIL 27, South Shore Arts at the Artful Garden, 611 N. Indiana Ave., Crown Point. 219.663.0200. southshoreartsonline.org. This exhibit of works of acrylic on paper by artist Kasia Szczesniewski goes beyond visible organic forms to the world of invisible energies influencing our lives, with the garden representing the surrounding world.
Everyday Life in My World
THROUGH APRIL 28, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.871.1590. southernshoreartassociation.com. This exhibit will showcase works that depict home, work, errands or pastimes. The perspectives will illustrate what is important to them and to those around the artists, their hobbies, their loved ones and their interests.
Out of the Forest
THROUGH APRIL 29, The Rising Phoenix Gallery, 2803 S. Franklin St., Michigan City. 480.216.2583. risingphxgallery.com. This group exhibit showcases artists working in the medium of wood.
Valparaiso University Juried Art Student Exhibition
THROUGH MAY 12, Valparaiso University Brauer Museum of Art, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365. valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Students' artwork will be on display.
Nature vs Everything
THROUGH JUNE 8, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900. lubeznikcenter.org. Closely investigating the building, blooming and burning of the natural and man-made world, this exhibit features the works of nine artists exploring humanity's relationship with nature. Each encounter with the art asks viewers to reflect on their interaction with the natural world while questioning their scale, significance and impact.
performance
Boeing Boeing
THROUGH APRIL 28, Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636. chicagostreet.org. This 1960s French farce adapted for the English-speaking stage features self-styled Parisian Lothario, Bernard, who has Italian, German and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent “layovers.” He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris and Bernard’s apartment, at the same time.
Betrayal
APRIL 26-28, MAY 3-5, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 7 p.m. Sundays, Dunes Summer Theatre, 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michiana Shores. 219.879.7509. dunesartsfoundation.org. With poetic precision, humor and an emotional force, "Betrayal" charts a compelling seven-year romantic love triangle. Set in 1977, the play begins with a meeting between former lovers, two years after their affair has ended and then moves back in time, through the states of their affair. The classic dramatic scenario of the love triangle explores themes of marital infidelity, duplicity and self-deception.
Lucid Bash
APRIL 26, 6-midnight, Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670. facebook.com/hobartarttheatre. Lucid Empathy, OUTDrejas, D3 - Dan Poole, Lite Moves, Fayde, Bristol Empire and Northwest will perform.
10-Minute Plays
APRIL 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Indiana University Northwest Mainstage Theatre, Arts & Sciences Building, 3401 Broadway, Gary. 219.980.6808. iun.edu/theatre. These free 10-minute performances will showcase the IUN Performing Arts Department students.
Pippin
APRIL 26-27, MAY 3-5, 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Valparaiso University Center for the Arts, 1700 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. valpo.edu/theater. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. In the end, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the un-extraordinary moments that happen everyday, in this story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary.
Lt. Dan's New Legs
APRIL 27, 10 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City. 219.879.7711. bluechipcasino.com. Internationally known, Lt. Dan’s New Legs is a live hip-hop band covering a variety of songs—from old school classics to new school hits—designed to keep the audience dancing.
Girls Like Us
APRIL 30, 7 p.m., Portage High School East Auditorium, 6450 E. U.S. 6, Portage. 219.762.5025. portagemusic.com. Beckie Menzie, Marianne Murphy and Orland Laura Freeman combine to celebrate the groundbreaking music of Carole King, Carly Simon, and Joni Mitchell. Inspired by the book, "Girls Like Us" by Sheila Weller, these cabaret favorites blend unique performing styles into a delightful evening.