Events
Maple Sugar Time
MARCH 14-15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Chellberg Farm, Mineral Springs Road between U.S. 20 and U.S. 12, Porter, 219.395.1882, nps.gov.edu. Friends of Indiana Dunes marks the 42nd running of Indiana Dunes National Park’s maple sugar festival, where attendees can take a tour to learn how the sweet sugar and syrup was made throughout the 19th and 20th century. A variety of maple syrup recipes will be provided, and a variety of maple products will be available for purchase over the course of the festival’s two weekend run.
Corkscrew & Brew
MARCH 14, Noon-4 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, Broadway and S. Calumet Rd., Chesterton. 219.926.5513, dunelandchamber.org. More than a dozen and a half independent breweries and wineries are scheduled to set up shop at Thomas Centennial Park. Now in its fifth year, this 21 and older event serves as a fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. The Gerry Hundt Trio will provide the musical backdrop for this year’s festivities.
Opportunity Enterprises Gala
MARCH 14, 6-11:30 p.m. Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, 777 Bluechip Drive, Michigan City. 219.464.9621, https://www.oppent.org/. A gourmet dinner, auctions and raffle and live music are planned for what is the 28th annual gala for Opportunity Enterprises, who have provided assistance and a myriad of programs for people with developmental disabilities for more than a half century.
Northwest Indiana Home & Remodeling Expo
MARCH 14-15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 219.464.2944, nwihomeremodelingexpo.com/. Presented by the Home Builders Association of NWI, more than 80 Region-based and nationally known vendors will hold court at Porter County Expo Center for this year’s Home and Remodeling Expo. A variety of classes and presentations are scheduled as well as an onstage discussion by designer/remodeler Alison Victoria from HGTV’s “Windy City Rehab.”
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
MARCH 14, Noon, Hessville Park, 7299 Kennedy Ave., Hammond. hc3hessville.org. Hessville is hoping for a little luck of the Irish, weather-wise for their annual rain-or-shine St. Patrick’s Day parade. A leprechaun run, which kicks off a half hour before the parade at the Little Red Schoolhouse, is also scheduled and is making its inaugural run this year.
Bunco for Books
MARCH 13, 6-9 p.m. Crown Point Library, 122 N. Main St., Crown Point. 219.306.4599, https://www.facebook.com/events/1522259634591986. Roll the dice for a good cause at this fundraiser sponsored by Friends of the Crown Point Library. Dinner and door prizes are also planned for this event.
NICK Foundation’s St Baldrick’s Celebration
MARCH 15, Noon-4 p.m. IUOE Local 150 Hall, 2193 W 84th Place, Merrillville. 219.351.5129, http://nwicancerkids.org This year marks the ninth St. Baldrick’s Celebration and fundraiser hosted by the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation. In addition to participants shaving their heads to raise funds for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, attendees will be treated to a magic show, face paintings, princess makeovers and a variety of games and auctions.
Getting Strong and Giving Back
MARCH 14, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Campagna Academy, 7403 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.322.8614, https://www.facebook.com/events/504276653541405/. One of the many programs under the Region-based youth assistance organization’s umbrella, Campagna Academy participants are hosting this pancake breakfast, with proceeds going to the Second Chance 4 Pets Network. Pet blankets made by Campagna Academy clients will also be auctioned off during the fundraiser.
Exhibits
C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond
THROUGH MARCH 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Reared in Nashville and a student at the Art Institute of Chicago, C. Curry Bohm’s watercolor and oil paintings of rural settings in both Indiana and Tennessee remain influential works nearly five decades after Baum’s passing.
Calumet: The Land of Opportunity
THROUGH JUNE 28, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary. http://www.calumetheritage.org/. “Opportunity” is the second of what will be a four part exhibit series by the Calumet Heritage Partnership. This look at the Region’s history will also be on display at Valparaiso University’s Brauer Museum of Art for the second half of the year before adorning the halls of Chicago’s Field Museum in 2021.
Round Hole/Square Peg
THROUGH JUNE 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyndman, Brinka Cross and Susan Block Galleries, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubenznikcenter.org. “Optimism in the face of adversity” is the theme to Lubeznik Center’s spring exhibit, which features works by nine contemporary artists.
Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition
THROUGH APRIL 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. South Shore Arts’ presentation of the nationally touring “Memorial” is the second of two shows at South Shore Arts celebrating the life and art of the beloved author and illustrator of more than four dozen books, most notably the timeless tome “Where The Wild Things Are.”
Performances
Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America
THROUGH MARCH 22. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. The life and music of John Denver, who topped the charts in the '70s with country-pop smashes such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Thank God I’m a County Boy” and “Rocky Mountain High,” is featured in the show which is making its Chicagoland premiere with Theatre at the Center’s first production of 2020.
The Curious Savage
THROUGH MARCH 15, 7:30 p.m. March 13-14 and 2 p.m. March 15. LaPorte Little Theatre, 218 A St., LaPorte. 219.362.5113, laportelittletheatreclub.org. When an elderly widow is left a $10 million inheritance from her late husband, her stepchildren take a run for the money by placing her in an asylum. The plan, however, backfires spectacularly in this comedy.
Annie: The Musical
MARCH 13-22, 8 p.m. March 13-14 and 20-21 and 3 p.m. March 15 and 22, First United Methodist Church, 6635 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.501.8228, genesiusguild.net. Regardless of winter weather, the sun will come out at First United Methodist Church for Genesius Guild’s production of the beloved musical. A breakfast option is available for the March 21 performance.
Art
MARCH 13-29, 8 p.m. March 13-14, 20, 21 and 26-28, 3 p.m. March 29. 4th Street Theater, 125 N. 4th St. Chesterton. 219.926.7875, 4thstreetncca.com The relationships between three close friends are tested in this production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which is centered around the purchase of a questionable painting.
Lewis Black
MARCH 13, 9 p.m. Eastern, Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. A comedic jack of all trades, Lewis Black’s regular politically charged “Back in Black” commentaries on “The Daily Show” are the stuff of legend. His live shows, which he’s taken throughout the globe over the course of the last three decades, remain go-tos for those in the know. While the stand-up sets are best left for the adults only crowd, his voicework as Anger in Pixar’s “Inside Out” resulted in fans of all ages.
Chi-Town Blues Festival
MARCH 13, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond Windy City blues icons Bobby Rush, Lenny Williams, Theodis Ealey Sir Charles Jones and Nellie “Tiger” Travis make their way to The Venue for what is the 15th running of the Chi-Town Blues Festival.
Switchback
MARCH 13, 7 p.m. Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, https://www.facebook.com/events/508342993122624. The American-based duo - Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormack – have performed alongside Irish favorites such as Gaelic Storm and Cherish the Ladies for more than a quarter century. Switchback also has an annual residency at an Irish Pub owned by Chieftan Matt Malloy. Last year saw the release of Switchback’s most recent full-length set, the Americana-inspired “Birds of Prey.” Longtime Region Celt-rockers New Element kick off the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
Beethoven’s 250th Birthday
MARCH 15, 3-5 p.m. Holocroft Performing Arts Center, 1200 Spring St., Michigan City. 219.362.9020, lcso.net Region-based celebrations of what would be Ludwig Van Beethoven continue with this one-night only concert from the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra. Led by guest conductor Wilbur Lin, who serves as the assistant conductor to both the Cincinnati Symphony and the Cincinnati Symphony Youth Orchestra, the concert will consist of Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7" along with selections by George Gershwin and Felix Mendelssohn.
Alex Cuba
MARCH 20, 7:30 p.m. Freedom Hall, 410 Lakewood Blvd., Park Forest. 708.747.0580, freedomhall.org. Born in Cuba and currently residing in Canada, Cuba is an Afro-Cuban music sensation. Three of his albums – 2011 self-titled set, 2016’s “Heavier” and 2018’s “Lo Unico Constante” – were each nominated for Best Latin Pop Album Grammys.