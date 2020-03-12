MARCH 13-29, 8 p.m. March 13-14, 20, 21 and 26-28, 3 p.m. March 29. 4th Street Theater, 125 N. 4th St. Chesterton. 219.926.7875, 4thstreetncca.com The relationships between three close friends are tested in this production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which is centered around the purchase of a questionable painting.

MARCH 13, 9 p.m. Eastern, Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. A comedic jack of all trades, Lewis Black’s regular politically charged “Back in Black” commentaries on “The Daily Show” are the stuff of legend. His live shows, which he’s taken throughout the globe over the course of the last three decades, remain go-tos for those in the know. While the stand-up sets are best left for the adults only crowd, his voicework as Anger in Pixar’s “Inside Out” resulted in fans of all ages.