Events
European Market
SATURDAYS THROUGH OCT. 26, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Dunelandchamber.org. A summer tradition for area shoppers and weekend visitors, Chesterton’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie.
Sunflower Fair
SEPT. 21, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Indiana Avenue and Harrison Street., LaPorte. 219.324.8584, sunflowerfair.com. Held every third Saturday in September and celebrating its 21st running this year, more than 100 arts, crafts and food vendors are expected to be on hand. Activities planned for the festival, which is brought to life by the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, include a 5K run, barbecue rib cook-off, an auto show and live music by area talent.
2019 Greek Festival
SEPT. 20-22, 4.-11 p.m. Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 22, Porter County Expo Center and Fairgrounds, 215 E. Division Road., Valparaiso. 219.462.4052, saintiakovos.org. Presented by Valparaiso’s St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, this year’s Greek festival provides a variety of Greek culinary favorites and entertainment. A trivia night and raffle are also scheduled.
Mexican Independence Day Parade
SEPT. 21, Noon- 2 p.m., 165th St. between Grand Avenue and Kennedy Avenue, Hammond. 219. 871.9813, facebook.com/events/1135723756587488/. Presented by the Region-based HUGS cultural committee, this year marks the third running of its Mexican Independence Day Parade. The family-friendly event will feature dance ensembles and decorated cars and trucks in celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day. A post-parade celebration is planned following the parade, where prizes for parade participants will be given.
Harvest Tyme Fall Festival
THROUGH OCT. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Harvest Tyme Farm Park, 17904 Grant St., Lowell. 219.440.2386, harvesttymefun.com. A longtime fall favorite for festival goers both local and outside of the Region, Harvest Tyme’s annual festival runs weekends throughout the months of September and October. Highlights include mazes for both novices and experienced walkers of all ages, a corn maze, carnival rides and games, hay rides and a petting zoo.
Portage Brewfest and Taco Test
SEPT. 21, 4-9 p.m. Founders Square Park, 6300 Founders Square, Portage. portagebrewfest.com. Geared toward the 21 and older crowd, more than six dozen craft beer and wine vendors will set up shop at Founders Square Park for this Brew and food celebration. Festivalgoers can also vote for their favorite taco vendor and entertainment will be provided by area favorites such as Chad Clifford, Too Live Crew and John Dondo.
76th Annual Salon Show
THROUGH NOV. 10, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road., Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid-40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is David Klamen, artist and Dean of the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest. The awards ceremony for this year’s show is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22.
Park Forest Art Fair
SEPT. 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main St. between Western Avenue and Orchard Drive., Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org. Celebrating its 64th running in 2019 and hosted by the Park Forest-based Tall Grass Arts Association, this year’s fair will showcase the works of more than 60 artists covering a myriad of arts and crafts styles. Children’s activities are also scheduled as well as a music festival, which is made up of an eclectic mix of jazz, R&B, rock and acoustic acts from the Region.
South Shore Chefs of Steel Competition
SEPT. 21, 4-9 p.m. Bulldog Park, Crown Point. Visit nwi.com/chefsofthesteel. The South Shore Chefs of Steel Competition will descend on Crown Point's Bulldog Park on Sept. 21. The free event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Among chef participants will be Brian Rance of Byway Brewing in Hammond; James Cannon of One13North in Crown Point; Aaron Kujawa of Lincoln Flats in Valparaiso; Chris Pavlou of Radius in Valparaiso; Angela McCrovitz of Captain's House in Gary's Miller neighborhood; Nicole Bissonnette of Bartlett's Fish Camp in Michigan City; and John Moultrie of Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte. The event will have a family-friendly festival atmosphere with food and drink available for purchase, live entertainment and more.
Exhibits
We Are All Homeless
THROUGH OCT. 18. Noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Indiana University Northwest Gallery for Contemporary Art at Savanna Center, 3400 Broadway, Gary. 219.981.5627, iun.edu/art-gallery/index.htm. Willie Baronet, an artist and art professor at Southern Methodist University in Texas, has purchased more than 1,300 signs from homeless people from throughout the country. His project and passion was the subject of the 2016 documentary, “Signs of Humanity.” His signs have been exhibited in galleries throughout the country and in the United Kingdom over the years.
Definitive Moments
THROUGH OCT. 6, Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, Noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 6-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts’, 540 S. Lake Street, Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeachart.com. Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s September show is made up of more than 75 photographs by Region-based lensman Marty Bohn, whose trips to Cuba, Morocco, India and Nepal are chronicled in the show.
Inside and Out
THROUGH SEPT. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Depot Street Museum and Art Gallery, 525 S. Broadway, Beverly Shores. 219.250.2290, thedepotmag.org. Selected works by Region-based studio and plein air watercolor painter Pat Herman make up Depot Street Gallery’s September exhibit. An opening reception for “Inside” is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13.
The Chicago Imagists: Before and After
THROUGH OCT. 19, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. The works of a handful of late and still-vital Windy City-based artists, including Roger Brown, Ed Paschke, Jeff Koons and Ray Yoshida, will be shown in Lubeznik Center’s summer show. “Imagists” showcases works depicting the highs and lows of city life.
Your Best Shot
THROUGH SEPT. 29, Southern Shore Art Association, 724 Franklin St., Michigan City. Noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. 219.879.4980. Southern Shore Art Association’s September show, which opened Sept. 6, is a juried exhibit, featuring all-original photography by Southern Shore Art Association members and their guests.
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Dr., Valparaiso. 219.464.5365, valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art. Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of works have inspired generations of artists who have followed.
Celebrating our 61st National Park
THROUGH SEPT. 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7979. southshorecva.com. This interactive exhibit will give visitors just a glimpse of what the Indiana Dunes National Park has to offer: beautiful forests, meadows and lake beaches with towering dunes nestled among towns and cities in Northwest Indiana that are friendly and welcoming.
Performance
The Smell of the Kill
THROUGH SEPT. 22, 8 p.m. Sept. 20-21 and 2 p.m. Sept. 22. Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., Hammond. 219.937.8780, towletheater.org. A tale of three wives joining forces with their sights set on killing their ill-behaving spouses, Towle Theater’s production of the acclaimed early '90s black comedy is making its region debut.
The Pajama Game
THROUGH OCT. 13, 2 p.m. Sept. 19, 25-26, Oct. 2 and 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4-5 and 11, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 6 and 12, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 29, Oct. 6 and 13 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road., Munster. 219.836.3255, theatreatthecenter.com. The tale of employees versus bosses at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory, and the budding romance between labor spokesperson Babe and superintendent Sid, remains a beloved musical for many after 55 years.
Little Joe Y La Familia
SEPT. 21, 8 p.m., The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Dr., Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. This year marks the six-decade anniversary of the professional career of Jose Maria de Leon Hernandez, best known to fans as “Little Joe.” Over the decades, he has released more than 70 albums. Add a few Grammy Awards and nominations to his CV and he remains, to many, the undisputed king of Tejano music.
Opera Up Close All Stars
SEPT. 22, 4 p.m. The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University, 1 University Parkway, University Park. 708.235.222, govst.edu. A dozen vocalists from Chicago’s Lyric Opera House will cast a wide net, musically, for The Center for Performing Arts’ “Opera Up Close” concert. Selections from “Porgy and Bess,” “La Boheme” and “Bon Appetit” is just a sampling of what the Lyric Opera vocalists have planned for their University Park show.