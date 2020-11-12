Looking for things to do around the Region? Check out our calendar of events and happenings

Events
European Market
THROUGH NOV. 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5513, Dunelandchamber.org. A tradition for area shoppers and many out of town weekend visitors, Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s European Market attracts food, floral, apparel and art merchants from and beyond Northwest Indiana. In addition to culinary delights, handmade crafts and clothing selections to dress the young and old from head to toe, the market offers a variety of area musicians and acts to add to the reverie. Face covering requirements and social distancing guidelines have been implemented.
Dancing Like the Stars
NOV. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. 219.926.4204 DLTS2020.givesmart.com Duneland Family YMCA’s annual “Dancing Like The Stars” fundraiser has gone virtual this year: a half dozen community and business men and women are strutting their stuff in the hopes of raising funds for those participating in Duneland YMCA programs who are struggling financially. A silent auction is also scheduled for “Dancing,” which is celebrating its ninth running this year.
Lake County Antique and Vintage Market
NOV. 20-21, 4-9 p.m. Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21. Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. 219.670.6706, facebook.com/events/4406859072673331/. A variety of vendors specializing in antiquated kitchen items, lighting, jewelry, glass, toys and other accessories will set up shop at Lake County Fairgrounds for this one night, one day market.
Family Fall Nature Hike
NOV. 14, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. 219.844.3188, lakecountyparks.com. Registration for this walk on the trails through Hammond’s 179-acre preserve is required. Additionally, Lake County Parks has family hikes scheduled for Nov. 21 at Oak Ridge Prairie and Nov. 27 at Stoney Run.
Fetching Market
NOV. 20-21, 5 -9 p.m. Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21, Patrician Banquets, 410 E. U.S. 30, Schererville. Fetchingmarket.com. More than five dozen artisans from throughout the Midwest, offering a wide variety of clothing, floral, jewelry, furniture, candles and much more will be onhand for the Region-based Fetching Market’s holiday extravaganza. Area chefs and drink specialists will also set up as well as a handful of live music favorites. Social distancing guidelines will be in force and masks will be required.
Short Films Premiere
NOV. 14, 6 p.m., Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre “Where’s Your God” and “My Love is Bigger Than Your Hate,” a pair of short films by Region-based filmmaker Ja'Mal Jones, will make their debuts. Jones previously helmed last year’s acclaimed “The Truth Shall Make You Free.” Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required.
3 Little Birds Holiday Market
NOV. 13-14, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14, Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 3littlebirdsmarket.net. Shoppers who have their sights set on local, handmade items, either for themselves or getting a head start on holiday gifts for friends and family, will have their work cut out for them with 3 Little Birds’ annual Holiday Market at Porter County Expo Center. More than five dozen Region-based vendors will set up shop, and ornament and door hangar workshops are scheduled.
Craft and Conquer
NOV. 14, 21, 27 and 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14 and 21, noon-5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28., Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, schererville.org. More than six dozen craft vendors will be on hand, along with a handful of food trucks, for Schererville Parks’ November crafts show. The show has been expanded this year to give Region-based craft merchants stung by the current economic downturn a forum to showcase their artistry.
Author book signing
NOV. 14, 2 to 5 p.m. at Byway Brewing Co., 2825 Carlson Drive, Hammond. Author Joseph S. Pete, a staff writer and columnist at The Times of Northwest Indiana, will sign copies of his two new books “Lost, Hammond, Indiana” and “100 Things to Do in Gary and Northwest Indiana Before You Die.” The first 24 people to buy a book at Byway will get a gift certificate covering a six-pack of the Goldblatz Golden Ale that celebrates Hammond’s historic Goldblatt’s Department Store.
Exhibits
Works by Suzy Vance
THROUGH NOV. 29, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. 773.822.8086, millerbeacharts.org. Region-based artist Suzy Vance, who is an associate curator at Beverly Shores’ Depot Museum and Art Gallery, is showcasing a series of fiber creations depicting our environment. An artist talk for the exhibit is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Fake Real
THROUGH JAN. 9, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Hyndman Gallery, Brinka/Cross Gallery, Susan Block Gallery, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. “Fake Real” consists of original works by a handful of Chicago-based artists. The theme of the show is the current debate over what is the truth and what is fiction and what information should and should not be believed.
Art by Jamie McNeill
THROUGH JAN. 4, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Legacy Center of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 1719 E. Barker Ave., Michigan City. 219.872.9196, qas.org. A series of original wildlife, nature and landscape works from the Region-based artist are showcased in this exhibit.
South Shore Arts Salon Show
NOV. 21-JAN. 14, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839, southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event for both artists and art lovers in and beyond the Region since the mid-40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is Lauren M. Pacheco, an artist in her own right who serves as the director of arts programming and engagement for Indiana University Northwest’s School of Arts. The awards recipients will be announced at 4 p.m. Dec. 11.
Growl, Howl, Moo, Baa, Roar
THROUGH JAN. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Tall Grass Arts Association, 367 Artists Walk, Park Forest. 708.748.3377, tallgrassarts.org. Tall Grass Arts Association’s final exhibit of 2020 features original works by 60 artists depicting the animal world. Consisting of two- and three-dimensional works and covering a wide range of styles, “Growl” showcases both wildlife from around the world to pets on the home front. The artists will provide additional works during the second half of the show to coincide with Tall Grass’ holiday sale.
Diane Grams: A Poison Adventure and Other Tales of Art between Opposites
THROUGH NOV. 30. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, NIPSCO Art Education Studios, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900, lubeznikcenter.org. A series of oil paintings and drawings created by the Region-based artist over the course of the last year make up “Poison.”
Performances
Teddy Robb
NOV. 20, 6 p.m. Hobart Art Theater, 230 Main St., Hobart. 219.942.1670, facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre. Reared in Akron and currently based in Nashville, Teddy Robb has made a notable first impression with his eponymous EP, which was released earlier this year. Songs such as “Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You,” “Tell Me How” and “Lead Me On” have clicked in more than 80 million streams and positive press in and beyond the country music strata has certainly helped in getting the word out. Opening for Robb is Region-reared songsmith Jonny James and Music City rising star Lainey Wilson.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!