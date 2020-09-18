Orland Township, Allergy, asthma. Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau. Chicago Southland Trails App. Flu shots. Drive-thru flu shots

Asthma and allergy screening
In a bid to bring Mobile Care Chicago’s Asthma Van to the area, Orland Township is asking area parents to fill out a short survey regarding their child’s respiratory health.
If enough residents complete the survey showing a need for the service, Mobile Care Chicago, a nonprofit thet provides child care services, will scheduled a date for asthma and allergy screenings in the township.
The Respiratory Health and Allergy Survey is available on the Township’s website, orlandtownship.org and at the Township office, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Residents are asked to complete and return the survey to the Township no later than Sept. 30.
New trails app
The Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a Chicago Southland Trails App, a guide to the walking, hiking and biking trails throughout the Chicago Southland region.
An interactive map is color-coded according to the function of each trail, for example, mountain biking-specific trails are green. Information includes the name of the trail, the surface, the length as well as its level of difficulty. The app also features trailhead and parking information. It will be updated monthly.
Integrated into the existing Visit Chicago Southland app, the free app is available at VisitChicagoSouthland.com/TrailsandItineraries as well as in the Google Play or App Store.
Flu shot clinics
Orland Township is providing residents with numerous opportunities to get their seasonal flu shot in September and October.
Through Oct. 28, the shots will be available Mondays and Wednesdays, except Columbus Day, at the Township office, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Additionally, the township will offer the shots at:
St. Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 Wolf Rd., Orland Park, 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 20
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, 17500 84th Ave., Tinley Park, 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 27
No appointment is necessary for the clinics open to anyone 3 and older. Cash or credit card only at clinics at the township office; cash only at church clinics. Individuals with Medicare Part B are asked to bring proof of insurance.
Pneumonia vaccines will also be available for adults 18 and older. They vary in price from $100 to $195, depending on the vaccine administered; insurance is not accepted.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone attending a clinic must wear a face mask.
Call Orland Township’s Health Services department at 708-403-4222.
Drive-thru flu shots
Orland Township's Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 19 on the township grounds, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park.
The following flu shots will be available:
- Fluzone Quadrivalent — $40. For individuals 3 and older, it protects against four flu viruses and is preservative free.
- Flublok Quadrivalent — $40. For individuals 18 and older, it is egg and preservative free with three times more antigens than traditional flu vaccine.
- Fluzone High-Dose — $55. For those 65 and older, it is preservative free.
Individuals are asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt.
Call Orland Township's Health Services department at 708-403-4222.
Shredding and electronic recycling
Orland Township will host a shredding and electronic recycling event for residents to safely dispose of personal documents and electronics from 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 19 at the Orland Township Highway Department, 16125 S. Wolf Rd., Orland Park.
ProShred trucks will be on site and all paper shredding will be free. Residents are limited to five banker boxes of shredding.
Electronics also will be accepted with coupons for televisions and computer monitors. Coupons for computer monitors and televisions smaller than 21 inches are $25; those that are 21 inches and larger are $35. Coupons can be purchased at recycling.eworksesi.org or at the event by credit card only.
Residents are asked to bring I.D., wear a mask and practice social distancing,
For more information, including a list of accepted items, visit orlandtownship.org or call the Highway Department at 708-403-5148.
