Orland Township, Allergy, asthma. Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau. Chicago Southland Trails App. Flu shots. Drive-thru flu shots

Asthma and allergy screening

In a bid to bring Mobile Care Chicago’s Asthma Van to the area, Orland Township is asking area parents to fill out a short survey regarding their child’s respiratory health.

If enough residents complete the survey showing a need for the service, Mobile Care Chicago, a nonprofit thet provides child care services, will scheduled a date for asthma and allergy screenings in the township.

The Respiratory Health and Allergy Survey is available on the Township’s website, orlandtownship.org and at the Township office, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Residents are asked to complete and return the survey to the Township no later than Sept. 30.

New trails app

The Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a Chicago Southland Trails App, a guide to the walking, hiking and biking trails throughout the Chicago Southland region.

An interactive map is color-coded according to the function of each trail, for example, mountain biking-specific trails are green. Information includes the name of the trail, the surface, the length as well as its level of difficulty. The app also features trailhead and parking information. It will be updated monthly.