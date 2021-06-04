Things to do this weekend around the Region

Performances

Christopher Titus

JUNE 10, 7:30 p.m. Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St. Hobart. 219.942.1670, brickartlive.com. Comedian and thesp Christopher Titus put no small amount of work on stages and in guest and supporting roles on the big and small screen before starring and creating “Titus,” a sitcom which ran on Fox for three seasons in the early '00s and has achieved cult status over the last near two decades. Along with returning to stages post-Covid closings and hosting the acclaimed self-monikered podcast, Titus got the cast from his namesake TV show back together for a reunion special last year, which ran on YouTube.

Making God Laugh

JUNE 4-13, 8 p.m. June 4-5 and 11-12 and 2 p.m. June 13. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848, www.beatniksonconkey.com. For its first production of 2021, Hammond’s Beatniks presents this acclaimed drama, which traces the trials and tribulations of a long-married couple and their three children over the course of three holidays in as many decades. “Making” was last staged in Northwest Indiana at Theatre at the Center in May 2012.

Heathers, the Musical