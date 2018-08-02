Subscribe for 33¢ / day

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

PARK WEST

jamusa.com

Graham Coxon, 8 p.m. Sept. 21 (18 and older). $29.50

Davido, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 (18 and older). $30

The Vamps, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $25

The O’My’s, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $20

ALLSTATE ARENA

Allstatearena.com

Marc Anthony, 8 p.m. Nov. 30. $59-$473

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Maxwell, 8 p.m. Dec. 2. $70-$351

Hanson String Theory, 8 p.m. Nov. 5. $39.99-$89.99

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Billie Ellish, 7 p.m. Oct. 28. $25

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

English Beat, 7 p.m. Oct. 24. $50-$

Crystal Bowersox, 8 p.m. Oct. 8. $28-$38

Jim Messina, 8 p.m. Oct. 21. $48-$65

Trina Broussard, 7 p.m. Sept. 3. $22-$32

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

The Lone Bellow, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Dec. 9. $36

Bozo Vreco, 8 p.m. Oct. 27. $45

Wreckmeister Harmonies, Bill Mackay, 8 p.m. Sept. 8. $20

The Hot Sardines, 8 p.m. Sept. 15. $30

ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Mac Miller, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 (17 and older). $75

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

LANY, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $33.50

