All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
PARK WEST
Graham Coxon, 8 p.m. Sept. 21 (18 and older). $29.50
Davido, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 (18 and older). $30
The Vamps, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $25
The O’My’s, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $20
ALLSTATE ARENA
Marc Anthony, 8 p.m. Nov. 30. $59-$473
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Maxwell, 8 p.m. Dec. 2. $70-$351
Hanson String Theory, 8 p.m. Nov. 5. $39.99-$89.99
METRO
Billie Ellish, 7 p.m. Oct. 28. $25
CITY WINERY
English Beat, 7 p.m. Oct. 24. $50-$
Crystal Bowersox, 8 p.m. Oct. 8. $28-$38
Jim Messina, 8 p.m. Oct. 21. $48-$65
Trina Broussard, 7 p.m. Sept. 3. $22-$32
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
The Lone Bellow, 8 p.m. Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Dec. 9. $36
Bozo Vreco, 8 p.m. Oct. 27. $45
Wreckmeister Harmonies, Bill Mackay, 8 p.m. Sept. 8. $20
The Hot Sardines, 8 p.m. Sept. 15. $30
ARAGON BALLROOM
Mac Miller, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 (17 and older). $75
RIVIERA THEATRE
LANY, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $33.50