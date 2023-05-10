A former Scoutmaster will share the history of Camp ToPeNeBee at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Tuesday.

Phil White will give a presentation on the history of the camp at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

He scouted in Westville from 1952 to 1959 and went on to serve in the military. He returned to become a Scoutmaster between 1967 and 1969, later becoming Scoutmaster for Troop 39 in 1988 until 2001.

He'll give a talk at the Historical Society Meeting at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1.

"Come join us to hear this fascinating program on Camp Tope," Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said.

The museum is now exhibiting the work of artist Ralph Fletcher Seymour, a LaPorte High School graduate who went on to become a famous turn-of-century artist in Chicago. His work ended up enshrined in the permanent collections of the Sorbonne in Paris, the Art Institute of Chicago and the National Arts Club in Washington, D.C.

The museum also is having a raffle through July 22 in which visitors can win a 1/18 scale model of the Tucker Car in its Kesling Automobile Collection. The 1948 Tucker Torpedo was made by the Tucker Corporation in Chicago and appeared in the 1988 Francis Ford Coppola movie “Tucker: The Man And His Dream,” which starred Jeff Bridges as the inventor Preston Tucker who tried to create the car of the future.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit https://laportecountyhistory.org/.