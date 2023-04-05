A new cannabis retail store is opening just across the state line in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi is opening Rolling Embers on tribally owned land at 19279 Kinst Road. It's located at the corner of Wilson Road and Kinst Road just off Exit 1 from Interestate 94, east of Michigan City.

"Rolling Embers offers a wide variety of premium, high-quality adult-use cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and vape products," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in a press release. "Rolling Embers also offers an outdoor consumption lounge, which is one of the first cannabis consumption lounges in Michigan, for immediate enjoyment of purchased products."

The Pokagon Band hired the management firm Opus Consulting to assist in the development and management of the facility, which is slated to open April 14.

Marijuana remains illegal in Indiana but is now allowed in both neighboring Illinois and Michigan. Mission Dispensary in Calumet City across the Illinois state line already draws many customers from Indiana.

Marijuana is now legal for medical use in 38 states.

Michigan legalized cannabis for recreational adult use in 2018. Cannabis retail stores have sprung up across much of the state but had not yet come to Harbor Country in southwest Michigan, which Northwest Indiana residents often flock to during the summer beach season.

Previously, the closest Michigan cannabis stores to Northwest Indiana were 7Engines of Buchanan Cannabis Store and Pinnacle Emporium Provisioning Center in Buchanan, north of South Bend.

For more information, visit rolling-embers.com or find Rolling Embers on Facebook.