Cantata Choir to perform Christmas show at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
Queen of All Saints is shown in Michigan City.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Cantata Choir at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church will perform its annual Christmas show Sunday.

The group of singers will present a Christmas Cantata titled "The Promise of Light" at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Catholic church at 1725 E. Barker Ave. at the corner of Esther Street and Barker Avenue in Michigan City. It's a 45-minute-long Christmas musical by Joel Raney that's described as "an inspiring celebration of God's gift of eternal light."

Raney is a composer of sacred music with more than 250 pieces in print and four solo piano albums. He serves as minister of music at the First Baptist Church of Oak Park.

"Original music is blended with traditional Christmas carols and songs to tell the timeless story of the birth of Christ, the Light of the World," the church said in a press release.

It's a cantata, a vocal composition with instrumental accompaniment that originated in 17th century Italy. Named after the Italian word for sing, cantatas typically involve several movements and are still composed today.

"Light is essential for life here on Earth," Raney said. "The Promise of Light is a musical celebration of God’s gift of eternal light to mankind.”

Stephanie Sobecki, who started the Cantata Choir at Queen of All Saints in 2017, will direct the choir at its holiday concert. She also is the music director for the Queen of All Saints choirs and teaches music at Barker Middle School and Michigan City High School.

The performance is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 219- 872-9196 or visit qas.org.

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter

