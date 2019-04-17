Carmella Saraceno to exhibit her art at Miller gallery

Artist and serial businesswoman Carmella Saraceno will display her art the upcoming "Evidence of Time Spent" exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary’s Miller neighborhood.
The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District will showcase the work of Saraceno, who previously ran the Miller Beach Market Place grocery store, Carmella's Stage on Shelby, and Carmella's Cafe on the Lake in Gary’s Miller neighborhood.
Evolved from Saraceno's "Hiding in Public/Conversation Pieces Series" last year, the exhibit will feature free-standing sculptures made from discarded objects and installations constructed from plywood.
“I look for that quality without a name… then respond, paint, construct and assemble, until a new but familiar emerges,” Saraceno said.
She views found objects as having stored energy, "much like a seed."
"An object is perpetual transmutation of energy," she said. "An object has energy beyond its original function and/or its original purpose. Until planted in an optimum environment, an object just like a seed remains dormant; its energy can emerge again to connect and transform.”
The two centerpieces of the exhibit at 540 S. Lake Street are the "Wishing Wells," a "sculptural representation of our universal hopes and dreams."
"They exist to serve as a reminder of the possibility, that deposited dreams and ideas are still safe and reachable," the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District said in a press release. "Alongside these sculptures, Saraceno is showing a series of watercolors that inform her sculptural work. The exhibition may appear as her individual story but the intent is to connect and stimulate the viewer’s personal journey. To discover the investments of moments in their own past and present, impacting and shaping their future."
Saraceno, who earned a Bachelors of Fine Arts from the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, has studied art in Rome, worked as an artist in New York City and taught at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She co-owns the Chicago-based company Methods & Materials, which transports art for museums.
She previously ran several businesses in the Miller neighborhood in Gary and has exhibited her artwork internationally.
The free exhibit will be on display from May 3 through 26.
An opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3.
The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit facebook.com/MillerBeachArts/.