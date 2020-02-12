Carolina Herrera brings big bows, pops of color and drama

It was all about drama at Carolina Herrera's show Monday with signature oversized bows, sweeping gowns with long trains and bright pops of color contrasted with optic whites and jet blacks.

Designer Wes Gordon's flirty tiered ruffle gowns stood out even more in bold blues, greens and yellows. But he also added more unconventional color pairings, upping the sophistication with red and pink and clementine orange mixed with aquamarine.

“My main goal at Herrera is to bring as much color to the house as possible. It's one of my main goals in life. I think the world needs as much beautiful color as it can possibly get," Gordon said in a backstage interview during New York Fashion week.

The show attracted a handful of young Hollywood celebrities, including Dominican singer Natti Natasha, “Liv and Maddie” actress Dove Cameron and “Girls" star Zosia Mamet.

The “Sin Pijama ”singer Natasha, who walked in The Blonds show over the weekend, said she loves attending shows and seeing how a designer “brings new moments to fashion.”

“Fashion has grown so much that I feel like you dare more now to do different things," she told The Associated Press.

Cameron says she's “a massive fan" of the brand.