Cartoonist/author to sign 'Farm Force 5' this weekend

Comics fans interested in a new comic book series can head to Chemshaw 13 Donutz & Comics, 138 S. Main St. #100, in Crown Point on Sunday for a special book signing.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, cartoonist/author James Pelligrini will meet comics fans and sign his new comic book "Farm Force 5."

Pellegrini, head of marketing and creative services at The Times, recently released "Farm Force 5." It's based on characters he introduced in a book in 2002.

Pellegrini has been a fan of comic characters and cartoons since he was a child. He was influenced in his attraction for and love of the art by family.

"Farm Force 5" revolves around Sci-Fi adventure and has a universal theme. Part of the story also talks about the concept of conservation and how the earth is affected by humans. The author said the book will appeal to both older and younger comics fans.

Pellegrini plans to make "Farm Force 5" a series. He's currently working on the second book.

"Farm Force 5" is available through Amazon. Chemshaw 13 customers may purchase the book at the combination comics/doughnut shop. Visit facebook.com/farmforce5 for more information on the book.

