With thoughts of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend coming to Grant Park on the weekend of the Fourth of July, the marketing potential of such an event is substantial in the wake of the alliance that the professional sports world has forged with state-sanctioned casino gambling and legalized sports betting.

The barrier between sports and gambling was impenetrable prior to the May 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a federal statute that prohibited gambling on sports.

Coming up to the five-year anniversary of the decision of the High Court, a new culture has been created which makes wagering on games an acceptable practice that has been embraced by millions of Americans.

With the City of Chicago proper jumping aboard the casino bandwagon, and a thriving casino industry in surrounding suburbs and Northwest Indiana, the climate seems right for sports teams and venues in the Midwest to enter into partnerships and marketing arrangements with casino companies and the gaming industry which services them.

It made sense for Las Vegas, the gambling capitol of the world. Last month Aristocrat Gaming was named the “official slot machines” of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix which will be held later this year Nov. 16 – 18.

“This event will be like no other and we look forward to inviting interested F1 fans to play our great lineup of entertaining slot games that match the excitement on the track,” said Mark Wadley, chief marketing officer of Aristocrat Gaming.

Aristocrat is at the forefront of deal-making across the sports industry, including the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League and their home, Allegiant Stadium.

In 2021 the company announced a license agreement with the NFL to build land-based, NFL-themed slot machines which will make their debut in casino markets across the country sometime this fall.

It couldn’t come at a more opportune time with Super Bowl LVIII scheduled to take place for the first time ever in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on 2024.

The agreement also includes a non-exclusive license for virtual sports games which marks the first deal of its kind for the NFL in its efforts to solidify its existing fan base and the opportunity to expand it with a first-of-its-kind gaming experience.

The NFL-themed slots will be customized to the markets in which they are installed, meaning that Chicago Bears fans will likely have the opportunity to play games featuring the famed “Monsters of the Midway” and the team’s NFL legacy.

Given the technological innovation and game-play imagination that makes slot machines manufactured by Aristocrat among the most popular of casino-goers nationwide, the NFL-themed games will likely attract a strong following.

The NFL-themed slots will in all likelihood be the largest game that Aristocrat in its storied history has ever submitted to a regulator. All 32 teams will be featured, which means 32 symbols and 32 sets of sound and graphics.

