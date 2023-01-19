Casino outings come with a risk you must be willing to take

Losing your money during a session of casino gambling can be maddening, especially when you didn't even get a run for your hard-earned cash. Thoughts about what you could have done with that money start entering your mind. You leave the casino disgusted, disappointed and probably mad for dropping a good chunk of your change.

We've all been through it. But to be perfectly realistic about the entire situation, that's the price you pay for gambling. The old saying goes "you bet your money and you take your chances". There is nothing guaranteed when you take a chance with your money, be it casino gambling, the horses, sports, the lottery, or even the stock market, mutual funds or commodities.

There's a price to be paid every time you put your money at risk in quest of financial gain. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes you break even. If you're willing to put the money up, you have to be willing to accept the consequences. That's the nature of gambling, no matter what form it may take.

When you get right down to it, the only sure thing is to put your money in a piggy bank. It's not going to depreciate in value (unless inflation sets in), and it's not going to be lost unless someone steals it. On the other hand, it never has an opportunity to appreciate in value, be that in a savings account, the stock market, or to some degree, the casino.

Gambling in a casino is just that, gambling. You have to be prepared to lose. The most important thing is that you have to be prepared to lose and not allow that loss to affect your financial stability. In other words, you can't go to a casino with "scared money." You can't go gambling with money that should be put towards groceries or bills and hope to double or triple it.

Money you bring to a casino should be money you have allocated toward entertainment. Your entertainment dollars can take many forms: Dining out, the theater, the movies, a concert, sporting events, or however you chose to have fun with your expendable income. The value you place on that money should be returned to you in the enjoyment that you derived from it.

If losing money during a session of casino gambling makes you mad, that's normal. Nobody likes to lose. But, if losing money gambling impacts you financially or gives you feelings of guilt, then maybe you shouldn't be gambling in the first place. If you chose to gamble it should be for purposes of entertainment. If you break even, great. If you win, even better. If you lose, that's the chance you took.

The one great thing about casino gambling is that you have a chance of a positive financial return in exchange for having a great time. You can derive tremendous fun and entertainment from a baseball game or a night at the theater, but the money you spent is gone for good. The exchange has been made. A casino gives you the opportunity to have a good time and get your money back or more.

My advice is simple. To avoid disappointment and feelings of anger, only bet what you can afford to lose for an evening out. Don't lose 'till it hurts. On the contrary, win 'till it feels good. But if winning doesn't happen, consider that's the price you paid for taking your chances. You're not gambling to make a living. You're gambling to have a little fun.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: FanDuel Sportsbook’s “2024 Big Game Package”, which includes two tickets for the “Big Game” in Las Vegas on Feb. 14, 2024, a 3-night stay at The Orleans Hotel & Casino, and $1,000 in travel gift cards, is ongoing at the Michigan City property through Feb. 12. There’ll be a grand prize qualifier drawing on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at which five winners will receive $500 in cash and an entry into the grand prize drawing. The grand prize drawing for the Big Game Package takes place on Feb. 15. Boyd Rewards members are invited to swipe their card at any promotional kiosk to receive a complimentary entry. Earn an additional entry for every one tier credit earned on sports wagers.

The complimentary entertainment at Rocks Lounge this weekend pits the spotlight on Wysiwyg on Friday and Uptown Dance Band on Saturday. Both performances get under way at 9 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: The “Big Screen, Big Score” promotion is coming to all Four Winds Casino locations on Friday (Jan. 20). Hourly drawings will be held 1 to 10 p.m. Eastern for $1,000 Best Buy gift cards and cash prizes. W Club members receive one free entry daily through promotion day by swiping their players card at a promotional kiosk at any location. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.

HARD ROCK: Hard Rock Café Stage will feature Rocks Off, Chicago’s premier Rolling Stones tribute band, on Friday (Jan. 20) starting at 9 p.m. The stage will be turned over to Infinity on Saturday, also for a 9 p.m. performance. Entertainment at Council Oak Bar Stage this weekend brings out Laura Rain & The Caesars on Friday and Ivy Ford on Saturday for complimentary 8 p.m. shows.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Along with two other Caesars Entertainment branded casinos in The Region and greater Chicagoland area (Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Il. and Horseshoe Casino Hammond), the property is featuring a “Double Tier Credits” promotion Mondays through Thursdays in January. Caesars Rewards club members are invited to register by swiping their card at a promotional kiosk at any one of the facilities.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: The “Big Blizzard Blowout” takes place every Saturday this month from 3 to 9 p.m. Five winners will be selected each hour to select an envelope from the game board with over $15,000 in cash and prizes at stake.