Casino Scene: Antiquated jackpot reporting threshold close to being raised

Every slot player knows the significance of a $1,200 jackpot.

Since 1977, it has been the threshold which triggers a hand-pay and alerts the casino that the machine must be taken out of service until the winner is paid by members of the staff and presented with a W-2G tax reporting form that is sent to the Internal Revenue Service.

At one point a number of years ago, some slot machine games were even programmed with a $1,199 top award to attract gamblers who were willing to sacrifice one dollar for the perk of not having to report the winnings to the IRS.

A lot has changed in 45 years. State sanctioned casino gambling has grown exponentially across the nation, and with it, the number of reportable jackpots and the deluge of paperwork completed by casino operators and funneled into the IRS every year.

According to a report issued by the American Gaming Association (AGA), a $1,200 jackpot in 1977 would be equivalent to more than $5,000 today when adjusted for inflation.

There have been rumbles from some members of Congress in recent years about raising the threshold, but nothing had the support for any action.

In 2020, the AGA and the Congressional Gaming Caucus spearheaded efforts to have Congress direct the U.S. Treasury Department to explore the possibility of raising the threshold. The report has yet to be submitted.

At long last, a bill co-sponsored by U.S. Representatives Mark Amodei (R-Nevada), Steven Horsford (D-Nevada), and Anthony Brown (D-Maryland) just may get the ball rolling.

A bill has been introduced by Congressional Gaming Caucus co-chairs Dina Titus (D-Nevada) and Guy Reschenthaler (D-Pennsylvania) to raise the threshold to $5,000 and provide guidelines for future increases based on the rate of inflation.

“Increasing the slot tax threshold to account for inflation is a long overdue change that will alleviate unnecessary administrative burdens on casino operators, their customers, and an understaffed and overwhelmed IRS,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of AGA.

If the bill is passed, slot players will have the ability to win significant sums of money on a machine without taking the mandatory pause to reflect that the $1,200 threshold brings.

Therein lies the inherent danger of having four-figure amounts of cash stored as credits on the machine and the temptation that comes with it of playing them down.

Hand pays starting at the $1,200 level means that players have the opportunity to keep all of the money as cold hard cash in their pocket. There is a decision that must be made on whether or not you’re going to gamble with any of it.

When the money translates into credits on the meter of the machine you’re playing and never has the chance to make it to your pocket in the form of cold, hard cash, it has the tendency to lose its value.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The East Chicago casino and hotel has an opportunity on Friday (March 11) for four guests to win an entry into the 2022 Mychoice® Millionaire Slot Tournament to be held May 11 – 15 in Las Vegas. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. with the drawings starting at 9 p.m. Prize packages include round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, accommodations at M Resort Spa Casino and an entry into the tournament for a shot at taking home $1-million. Please visit the mychoice® promotions center on property for complete details.

BLUE CHIP: Things will be hopping at Rocks Lounge this weekend starting Friday (March 11) with The Crawpuppies presenting their musical arrangements of everything from the Rolling Stones to the Black Crowes starting at 9 p.m. No Turn on Red takes over the stage on Saturday (March 12), also at 9 p.m., followed on Sunday by a 3 p.m. matinee performance by the High Street Band.

FOUR WINDS: In observance of the month of March being Gambling Awareness Month, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling, are renewing their commitment to promoting responsible gaming at all of its locations. Like other casino properties in the Region, employees receive mandatory training on recognizing troubling behaviors among guests and how to provide them with helpful resources.

HARD ROCK: Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss entertains at Council Oak Bar on Friday (March 11), while Brooklyn Britches takes over the same stage on Saturday (March 12). Both starting times for the complimentary shows are 8 p.m. Mike Wheeler Band performs on Friday at Hard Rock Café, followed by 7th Heaven on Saturday. Both shows are at 9 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis at both of the casino floor venues.

HORSESHOE: The fan-favorite “Suitcase Man” drawings are coming back with a $50,000 prize pool. The opportunity to earn entries is already ongoing and will continue through March 26, the day of the finale when 20 suitcases containing a minimum of $1,000 all the way up to $10,000 in free casino play will be awarded during hourly drawings from 6 to 10 p.m. Caesars Rewards members receive one complimentary entry into the drawing upon activation and an additional entry for every 25 Tier Credits earned during the promotional period. March 12, 16, and 23 are the remaining bonus days when Diamond tier members can earn 25-times entries and Seven Stars tier members can earn 100-times entries.

Hats off to the Hammond property for being named as a 2022 Best Places to Work establishment by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for the 12th consecutive year. Of the 125 businesses that were recognized, Horseshoe was the only casino.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

