Casino Scene: Baccarat and its low house edge finding new fans

The game of baccarat is enjoying a resurgence in popularity in The Region primarily because of its high-profile presence and its significant following among members of the Asian community.

Many casino goers are getting caught up in discovering what all the excitement is about, so there’s no better time to revisit the basic rules.

Baccarat is a card game that requires no skill. In many respects, it's just a guessing game, comparable to calling heads or tails on the flip of a coin. Multiple decks of cards, generally eight, are shuffled up and dealt out of an elongated plastic shoe. Individual players do not receive cards.

Winning Player bets are paid at even money (house edge 1.24 percent), while winning bank bets paid at even money less a 5 percent commission (house edge 1.06 percent), making baccarat one of the best games in the casino to play from the player’s perspective. Winning tie bets are paid at 8 to 1 (house edge 14.36 percent).

At the start of a game, the dealer draws two sets of two cards and positions them in front on the table for all to see. One set is the player's hand and one set is the banker's hand.

In baccarat, face cards and 10s count as zero value, twos through nines carry face value, and Aces count as one. Suits are irrelevant.

In order to determine the value of each hand, you merely drop the value of the "10s" place. For example, if the hand is comprised of a pair of nines, you add them together and get 18, then drop the digit in the “10s” column. The hand has a value of eight.

The object of the game is to get as close to nine as possible, with nine being the highest hand. If either the player or the banker has a hand that totals eight or nine, it is considered a "natural" winner. The higher value hand wins.

The player has three options: Betting on the banker's hand, betting on the player's hand, or betting on a tie.

Keeping in mind that the dealer does all the work, a third card will be dealt to the player's hand if the player's total is less than or equal to five.

A third card will be dealt to the banker's hand in the following cases:

• If player's hand does not take a third card, banker's hand draws a third card on a total of five or less.

• Bank total is zero, one, or two, bank draws a third card.

• Bank totals three, bank draws a third card unless the player's third card was an eight.

• Bank totals four, bank draws a third card if player has drawn a third card of two through seven.

• Bank totals five, bank draws a third card if the player has drawn a third card of four through seven.

• Bank totals six, bank draws a third card if player has drawn a third card of six or seven.

• Bank totals seven, bank stands.

Many players like to keep track of the decisions on a white card and base their bets on past performance, but the value of doing this is questionable.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: Party Foul kicks off the weekend entertainment line-up at Rocks Lounge with a performance starting at 9 p.m. on Friday (June 3). Organized K-OS takes over the stage on Saturday (June 4), also at 9 p.m. with their special brand of Top 40 pop dance hits and oldies. Whiskey Thunder will be in the spotlight on Sunday (June 5) with a mix of Southern and classic rock starting at 3 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: Summer Pool Parties are in full swing in New Buffalo. The fun started on Memorial Day weekend and will continue weekly through Labor Day. Guests are invited to relax and socialize at poolside while enjoying such amenities as two fire pits, poolside food and beverage service, live entertainment and The Pool Bar. The theme for Saturday (June 4) is “We Love the '80s”. KocoLite will be performing starting at 5 p.m. followed by The 1985 at 10 p.m. All times are Eastern.

HARD ROCK: Country Music Fridays is showcasing a rising star in Jillian Jacqueline on Hard Rock Café Stage on Friday (June 3) at 9 p.m. Jillian was recently featured in Billboard magazine as their monthly “chart breaker” following her first radio single, "Reasons," ranked second most added in the country.

Also on tap Friday at Council Oak Bar Stage is Keith Jackson and The Triple Dose Band for an 8 p.m. curtain raiser.

The Live to Rock Tour, featuring Skid Row, Warrant, and Lita Ford, comes to Hard Rock Live on Saturday (June 4). Metal Rockers Skid Row saw its second album, "Slave to the Grind," hit Number One on the Billboard 200 chart. The album featured “Monkey Business”. Tickets are $50 and up and available through ticketmaster.com.

Saturday’s complimentary entertainment line-up includes Mississippi Heat on Council Oak Bar Stage starting at 8 p.m. This Chicago blues band features harmonica master and songwriter Pierre Lacocque. Over at Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m., it’ll be the pop/rock band from the suburbs of Chicago, Serendipity.

HARRAH’S JOLIET: “Hot Seats” will be the feature promotion every Friday this month. Caesars Rewards players are invited to activate their tier status-based entries each promotion day from 3 to 7:55 p.m. Then from 4 to 8 p.m. one winner will be announced every half hour from among all guests actively playing a slot machine. Each winner will be awarded $250 in free casino play.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: “Blasts of Cash” qualifiers will continue this month, leading up to the grand finale on Friday, June 24, when cash drawings will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. including one winner who will go home with $30,000 in cash.

HORSESHOE: Kudos to the Hammond property for partnering with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to sort and pack 192 boxes of perishable foods for seniors in need. Twenty team members from The Shoe volunteered to assist in the initiative. “Our team was appreciative to have the opportunity to tour the food bank, pack boxes and play a part in the fight against food insecurities in our community,” said Noah Hirsch, Horseshoe’s vice president and assistant general manager. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the Northwest Indiana Food Bank.” The team also donated $20,000 to further support the organization.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.