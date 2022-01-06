Casino Scene: 'Bad Beat' gives poker players a chance to win big

BLUE CHIP: The FanDuel Sports Book at the Michigan City property has introduced the opportunity for B Connected player’s club members to earn points and tier credits for their play. Simply use your card to place your wagers at The Sportsbook counter or kiosk and earn one tier credit for a $25 straight bet or a $5 parlay bet.

FOUR WINDS: Coming Friday, Jan. 14, all Four Winds Casino locations are giving guests a chance to win a new TV in time for the Big Game with the “Big Screen Big Score” promotion from 1 to 9 p.m. (EST). On the odd hours, two guests at the New Buffalo and South Bend destinations and one guest at the Hartford and Dowagiac properties will each win a $1,000 Best Buy gift card. On the even hours, three winners of $1,000 cash will be randomly selected at New Buffalo and South Bend, and two winners of $1,000 cash will be selected at Hartford and Dowagiac. A grand finale drawing at 10 p.m. will see two $5,000 cash winners at New Buffalo and South Bend and one $5,000 cash winner at the other two casino locations. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily and the opportunity to earn more playing slots, table games and live poker through the day of the promotion.