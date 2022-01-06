Casino Scene: 'Bad Beat' gives poker players a chance to win big

Hey there blackjack players. How would you like to be sitting at a table with a three-card 21, watch the dealer flip over a blackjack, and then get paid a bonus for a tough loss?
Or how about playing a slot machine and watching the grand jackpot symbols appear on the first two reels, only to get shut out on the rest of the screen but still cashing in?
All casino goers are accustomed to being tempted with seemingly sure-fire wins only to have the rug pulled out from under them, but only poker players have a chance to still ring up the cash register along with their table mates.
It's called a “bad beat jackpot”. Late last month the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos reported that five people pulled it off in the South Bend destination’s poker room to the happy tune of $432,342.58.
The so-called bad beat jackpot is paid when a very strong hand is played only to lose to yet an even stronger hand held by another player. The players with the two strongest hands receive the lion’s share of the jackpot with smaller portions going to the other players at the table.
The jackpot was paid at a No Limit Hold’em game. A player who hails from Granger, Indiana thought he was in the cat bird’s seat to win the pot when he turned over four 3’s. What player worth his salt wouldn’t think the hand was a cinch winner?
Lo and behold, another player at the table had a quad in 4’s to take the pot. The tough loss was enough, however, to trigger Four Winds’ six-figure Bad Beat Jackpot which had risen to an astronomical sum (a reminder of just how infrequently the phenomenon occurs).
The player holding the losing hand of four 3’s was rewarded with 50 percent of the pot or a cool $216,171.29. Not a bad pay day for a tough loss, wouldn’t you say?
The player who held the winning hand of 4’s, a native of Mishawaka, Indiana, received 25 percent of the jackpot or $108,085.64. Now that’s what I call a bonus!
The remaining three players at the table, all of them Hoosiers, had losing hands but they still won because of the bad beat bonanza. They shared 25 percent of the remaining money or a cool $36,028.55 each.
Poker rooms in casinos around the country establish proprietary rules for how each of them conducts their bad beat jackpot, which, by the way, is funded by players from whom a percentage of their wagers is added to the progressive.
The qualifying hands are generally four-of-a-kind in deuces and above. The percentage pay-off amounts can also vary among properties.
Yet, however it is distributed, how sweet it is to lose but still win in a casino.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The FanDuel Sports Book at the Michigan City property has introduced the opportunity for B Connected player’s club members to earn points and tier credits for their play. Simply use your card to place your wagers at The Sportsbook counter or kiosk and earn one tier credit for a $25 straight bet or a $5 parlay bet.
Put a ring around Saturday, Jan. 22 on your calendars for the free public viewing of UFC 270 at FanDuel Sportsbook. The preliminaries will start at 7 p.m. followed by the main card at 9 p.m. In the spotlight will be the men’s heavyweight title bout pitting Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane.
FOUR WINDS: Coming Friday, Jan. 14, all Four Winds Casino locations are giving guests a chance to win a new TV in time for the Big Game with the “Big Screen Big Score” promotion from 1 to 9 p.m. (EST). On the odd hours, two guests at the New Buffalo and South Bend destinations and one guest at the Hartford and Dowagiac properties will each win a $1,000 Best Buy gift card. On the even hours, three winners of $1,000 cash will be randomly selected at New Buffalo and South Bend, and two winners of $1,000 cash will be selected at Hartford and Dowagiac. A grand finale drawing at 10 p.m. will see two $5,000 cash winners at New Buffalo and South Bend and one $5,000 cash winner at the other two casino locations. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily and the opportunity to earn more playing slots, table games and live poker through the day of the promotion.
HARD ROCK: The complimentary live entertainment at Council Oak Bar Stage this weekend features Mike Wheeler Band on Friday (Jan. 7) and DJ Maurice Joshua on Saturday (Jan. 8). Both shows start at 8 p.m. The Hard Rock Café Stage will headline Keith Jackson & The Triple Dose Band on Friday. Jackson, a native of Gary, is first cousin to the Jackson Family. The Spazmatics take over the stage on Saturday with music dedicated to a signature ultimate '80s new wave tribute. Each of those performances starts at 9 p.m.
HARRAHS JOLIET: There’ll be a “Gift Card Giveaway” promotion on Saturday, Jan. 15. Activate your tier-based entries on promotion day from 2 to 8:55 p.m., then stay for the hourly drawings from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Three winners will be selected each hour to play the “Puck Drop” game and have a chance to win up to $1,000 in gift cards.
HORSESHOE: An Amazon eGift card giveaway is being held every Sunday this month. The earning period on promotion days is 6 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., and the redemption period is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the promotional kiosks. Qualification varies based on tier level. Earn 200 Tier Credits to redeem a $20 Amazon eGift card. The cards will be electronically delivered within 14 days of redemption to the email address associated with your Caesars Rewards account.
This Saturday (Jan. 8) and again on Wednesday, Jan. 12, a Mystery Gift giveaway will be held. Earn 200 Tier Credits on either day to receive the Mystery Gift of your choice. The earning period is 6 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. each day of the promotion. On Saturday, free casino play or Reward Credits redemption will take place from Noon to 10 p.m. at the promotional kiosks, then gift pick-up will be held in the pavilion gift center from Noon to 10 p.m. On Jan. 12, the free casino play or Reward Credits redemption will be 4 to 10 p.m. and the gift pick-up will be 4 to 10 p.m.
