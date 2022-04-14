Casino Scene: Be prepared for reporting when income tax time rolls around

If you are just getting around to putting together your 2021 federal income tax information in preparation for filing your return, make it a point next season to start a little earlier.

Meanwhile, you may have come across the form you received from the slot attendant for winning that $1,200 jackpot way back in January of last year. You probably tucked it away in a drawer and forgot about it.

Income tax time means that it's time to remember it again. Uncle Sam certainly will! That $1,200 will have to be entered as income in the form of gambling winnings on your return.

If you are eligible to itemize, you kept accurate records of your casino visits during the year, and documented your losses and wins, you are eligible to deduct losses up to but not surpassing the amount you won.

That's the good news. The bad news is if you didn't take the time to keep records, it's too late now.

Casino goers who are serious about gambling as a recreational and leisure time activity must be prepared if Lady Luck ever smiles with a slot machine jackpot, or a bonus award while playing a table game such as Caribbean Stud Poker or Let It Ride.

It isn't all fun and games when it comes time to reporting those winnings as income. The IRS is going to want its share.

If you really want to get the low down on the income tax laws as they affect your gambling, pick up a copy of "Miscellaneous Deductions", from the Internal Revenue Service. Inside you'll find a section about gambling income. It makes for very informative reading for anyone who gambles for fun.

The publication advises that you are required to report the full amount of your gambling winnings for the year. (Remember that the only time the casino will inform the IRS of your winnings is when you win a slot jackpot of $1,200 or more.) You may deduct your gambling losses for the year but you cannot deduct gambling losses that are more than your winnings.

Players cannot reduce their gambling winnings by their gambling losses and report the difference. You must report the full amount of your winnings as income and claim your losses (up to the amount of winnings) as an itemized deduction. Therefore, your records should show your winnings separately from your losses.

The best advice to maintain a record of gambling activity is to keep a diary of your wins and losses with at least four categories of information: 1. The date and type of your specific wager or wagering activity. 2. The name and address or location of the gambling establishment. 3. The names of other persons present with you at the gambling establishment. 4. The amount(s) you won or lost.

In addition to your diary, you are also advised to maintain accurate proof of your wins and losses in the form of supporting documentation. You will already have in your possession Form W-2G, Certain Gambling Winnings. That's what you received from the slot attendant when you won the jackpot.

Other forms of documentation include wagering tickets, canceled checks, credit records, bank withdrawals and statements of actual winnings or payment slips provided to you by the gambling establishment.

If you use a player's club card every time you play slots, the casino will have a computer record of your coin-in, coin-out activity on the slots. At year's end you can request this information from the casinos to support your income tax claims.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: Rocks Lounge has a full slate of entertainment on tap this weekend, starting Friday (April 15) with Nawty and continuing on Saturday (April 16) with IPOP and their DJ style approach to live music. Both shows start at 9 p.m. On Sunday (April 17), Whiskey and Harmony will take over the stage at 3 p.m. with their accent on country, but also rock, oldies and pop selections.

FOUR WINDS: The “Trucks and Bucks” promotion will take place on Saturday (April 16) from Noon to 10 p.m. at all Four Winds Casino destinations. Two Ford F-150 trucks and $40,000 in cash or instant credit/free slot play will be given away. Hourly drawings will be held throughout the day, including 3 and 9 p.m. when the grand prize vehicles will be awarded. Two guests will each win $5,000 in cash at the 10 p.m. drawing. W Club members are eligible for one complimentary entry daily through promotion day by swiping their players card at any promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

If you’re looking for Easter dinner plans, Kankakee Grille at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend have tempting menus. The three-course meal for $32 per person includes soup or salad, baked Nueske’s ham, mashed sweet potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, a fresh baked blue corn biscuit and tropical fruit, coconut, and basil mint cake.

HARD ROCK: Another Country Music Friday this evening on the Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. will feature Tyler Reese Tritt, who was introduced in 2012 at age 14 when she and her father, Travis Tritt, sang the classic country duet “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough.” The same venue will spotlight Infinity on Saturday, also at 9 p.m., with their ultimate rock experience.

Council Oak Bar Stage will headline Northwest Indiana’s own Keith Jackson & The Triple Dose Band on Friday, followed by the blues bands Smiley Tillmon, featuring Kate Moss, on Saturday. Both of these performances start at 8 p.m.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Starting today (April 14) and continuing through Sunday (April 17) register for the 5-times Tier Credit multiplier by swiping your Caesars Rewards players club card at a promotional kiosk or online at caesars.com/april15xtcm

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

