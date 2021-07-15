Casino Scene: Be prepared for the return of slot tournaments

Some slot tournament participants insist upon wearing a glove on their playing hand as much to protect their precious digits as to be armed with a gauntlet for combat.

They are the warriors of the casino, pugilists determined to outsmart the computer program against which they're pitted while at the same time intimidating their opponents, not to mention Dame Fortune.

Players may opt to surround themselves with lucky charms of all types and descriptions in an effort to entice Lady Luck to smile kindly upon them, or they may engage in mystical rituals, such as wearing certain clothing, eating special foods, or doing something the very same way they did it the last time they won in fervent hope for a repeat performance.

For a slot tournament player, the one-armed bandit can be their best friend or their worst enemy, their source of unlimited joy or taunting frustration, their ticket to riches or their bitter disappointment. When you win you feel like hugging your machine. When you lose, you feel like kicking it.

Just remember to have fun wherever your slot tournament wander lust takes you!

BONUS ROUND-UP