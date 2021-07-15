Casino Scene: Be prepared for the return of slot tournaments

Slot tournaments are likely to be scheduled at properties across the country again now that many restrictions that were put in force during the pandemic are being lifted.
Slot tournaments are great fun, but unfortunately there’s no strategy. A fast finger on the “play” button amounts to your contribution. Lady Luck takes over from there.
The machines that are used for tournament play are equipped up with special tournament computer chips that are uniform in hit frequency and pay back percentage. Every one participates on a level playing field.
Each player’s machine is loaded up with a specified number of credits for each round. Credits are accumulated based upon winning combinations. The highest cumulative total wins the tournament.
Slot tournament players can be a study in concentration, their eyes riveted on the reels that spin before them as they ring up combinations of winning and losing symbols.
They can be as intensely competitive as athletes as they employ their own particular style of button pushing technique in an attempt to lock into a winning rhythm.
They can be quiet or they can be loud, VERY loud, as they shout encouragement to their electronic cohorts. They can tap the play button or they can pound it. Players of every persuasion may be found at any given tournament.
Some slot tournament participants insist upon wearing a glove on their playing hand as much to protect their precious digits as to be armed with a gauntlet for combat.
They are the warriors of the casino, pugilists determined to outsmart the computer program against which they're pitted while at the same time intimidating their opponents, not to mention Dame Fortune.
Players may opt to surround themselves with lucky charms of all types and descriptions in an effort to entice Lady Luck to smile kindly upon them, or they may engage in mystical rituals, such as wearing certain clothing, eating special foods, or doing something the very same way they did it the last time they won in fervent hope for a repeat performance.
For a slot tournament player, the one-armed bandit can be their best friend or their worst enemy, their source of unlimited joy or taunting frustration, their ticket to riches or their bitter disappointment. When you win you feel like hugging your machine. When you lose, you feel like kicking it.
Just remember to have fun wherever your slot tournament wander lust takes you!
