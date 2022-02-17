Casino Scene: Blackjack can be as complex or as simple as you make it

What really separates the informed casual players from the scientific students of the game of blackjack? Answer: Keeping mental track of the cards that have been played in order to make more informed playing decisions.

Anyone can play blackjack according to the rules of basic strategy. Casinos will even allow you to refer to a basic strategy chart while you're seated at the table playing the game. For the little bit of extra time and effort it takes to learn basic strategy, you'll cut the house edge against you dramatically.

Yet no matter how proficient you are at basic strategy, the art of knowing when to increase and decrease your wagers is strictly a "crap shoot" unless you've been keeping a mental track of the cards that have been dealt out of any one shoe. Learning a form of card counting is the next crucial step to becoming a successful blackjack player.

For example, if you're playing $5 hands for any length of time during a particular playing session, the casino is going to keep your profits to a minimum or even "grind" your money from you no matter how lucky you are. It's the very nature of the game of casino blackjack.

The key to making money playing blackjack is knowing when to increase your bet to take advantage of a situation that may have tilted in favor of the players. The only way to know this is if you've been keeping track of the cards that have already been dealt. To increase your bet on impulse or a "lucky feeling" may work some of the time, but it's just as likely to backfire.

Keeping track of the cards is no guarantee you'll win, either. If the shoe does become "rich" in 10-value cards and aces and there's a full table of players, it is simply unrealistic to believe that EVERYONE at the table is going to get 20 or 21 on the first two cards they're dealt.

The dealer, for that matter, is just as likely to get a strong hand, too, the only difference being the dealer MUST play his or her hand according to set rules, while the player is free to act in any manner.

Whether or not you decide to become a counter depends on how seriously you wish to approach the game. You can make the game of blackjack as simple or as complex as you desire. Even if you become an expert at keeping track, it's no guarantee you'll win every time you play.

Over the long haul, you'll have a decided advantage that very few players have the inclination to capitalize on. If all people played the game according to optimum strategies, there probably wouldn't be any blackjack tables on casino floors.

Most of the profits from blackjack tables are collected from people who don't play the game correctly or use poor money management.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: February is Black History Month, and the East Chicago property is celebrating on Friday (Feb. 25) with a Black History Month art drawing from 5. to 9 p.m. in Winners Square. Earn entries starting Sunday (Feb. 20) through the day of the drawing. Claim your entries at any promotional kiosk and receive an additional entry for every 25 points earned playing slots and table games. Two winners every hour will be awarded a limited edition framed print on canvas from Gallery Guichard, home of “art that touches the soul”, located in the historic Bronzeville community.

BLUE CHIP: “Big B Bonus” day is Sunday (Feb. 20) with $16,000 in progressive jackpots up for grabs. Starting at Noon and continuing to 7 p.m., the progressive jackpots on select machines will be seeded with $500. As guests play the machines the jackpot builds. The bonus surprise is it must hit by the time it reaches $2,000. When the progressive hits, 30 randomly selected B Connected members will also win $50 in B Rewards.

The complimentary casino floor entertainment at Rocks Lounge will be headlined on Friday (Feb. 18) by What You See is What You Get presenting its unique blend of jukebox rock starting at 9 p.m. The Indigos take over the stage on Saturday (Feb. 19) also at 9 p.m. with an eclectic repertoire sure to please everyone. Southern Draw, a rock/country cover band, will hit the stage with a matinee performance on Sunday (Feb. 20) starting at 3 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: Start making plans for the $100,000 “Big Dice Roll” exclusive to the New Buffalo location on Friday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 11 p.m. Eastern. The 4 p.m. drawing will see four guests each win $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play. Then every hour from 5 to 10 p.m., three guests will be selected to play Big Dice Roll. Each contestant will roll a pair of dice four times down the game board. If the dice land on the Four Winds logo all four times, the contestant will win $100,000. There will be a $5,000 cash last chance drawing held at 11 p.m. Earn entries now through the day of the promotion. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location.

HARD ROCK: Hard Rock Live, the Gary property’s state-of-the-art multi-faceted entertainment center, will present The Jacksons in concert on Friday followed by Kill the House Tour: Papa Roach with Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves on Saturday, March 12; Clint Black on Friday, March 18; and Femme It Forward Presents: Ashanti and Mya on Friday, April 15. Visit Hard Rock Live box office on property or ticketmaster.com.

Mississippi Heat takes to Council Oak Bar Stage on Friday (Feb. 18) at 8 p.m. with the passionate blues delivery they have entertained audiences with world-wide. On Saturday (Feb. 19) they’ll turn the stage over to Brooklyn Britches and The Whispers who’ll take you back to the golden age of jazz. The show starts at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Hard Rock Café Stage will feature Mackenzie O’Brien Band on Friday, while Sweet Diezel Jenkins, playing classic jukebox hits, will be featured on Saturday. Both of those shows start at 9 p.m.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Progressive “Fired Up Friday” drawings are being held every Friday this month. Activate your tier-based entries from 2 to 7:55 p.m. on the days of the promotion to be eligible for the hourly drawings that will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. At the 8 p.m. drawing, one finale winner will have a chance to win the progressive prize. Caesars Rewards members can earn bonus entries for this promotion every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to Midnight.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: The “Cupid’s Cash Spin & Win” promotion takes place every Saturday this month from 3 to 8 p.m. Play slots and table games to earn one entry for every 10 tier points, then swipe your player’s card at the promotional kiosks starting at 2 p.m. on drawing days to activate your entries. There will be three winners chosen every hour. Each will have the opportunity to keep their guaranteed $250 cash or risk it by spinning the wheel for a shot at $1,000 in prizes.

HORSESHOE: Join in on the $15,000 “Shopping Spree Giveaway” promotion on Saturday (Feb. 19). Earn entries from 6 a.m. to 9:15 p.m., activate them at the kiosks from 4 to 9:15 p.m., then stay for the drawings which will take place in the Caesars Rewards Center from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Fifty (50) guests will be randomly selected to pick a spot on the punch board to reveal a gift, free play, or even a $1,000 gift card.

It’ll be “deuces wild” on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and the Hammond property is going all out to celebrate 2-22-22. Stop by Push or Sixth Street lounges all day to partake of these $2 drink specials: Fireball shots and nine-ounce well lime Margaritas.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0