Casino Scene: Craps table side bets gaining in popularity

Table games side bets have been around for a while, starting with the house-banked poker variations also known as “carnival games”, and eventually expanding to the age-old casino staple, blackjack.

The newest trend is the expansion of side bets at the craps table. Like blackjack, craps is a game, when played according to traditional methodology, exposes players to the lowest house edge of any game on the casino floor.

Side bets generally pack a wallop when it comes to the advantage that casinos hold over players, returning significantly less in winnings than what the math says the wager should really pay.

On the positive side, in spite of the fact side bets are an additional revenue driver for the casino, they also contribute a degree of excitement that the new generation of players is seeking.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana recently jumped on the side bet bandwagon at its craps tables, adding a couple of wagers that have proven to be especially popular at other properties nationwide.

Michael Gaudreau, Hard Rock’s vice-president of casino operations, spoke to this columnist recently about the bonus craps wagers that were added to the games.

“We listened to our guests and decided to add the ‘Sharpshooter’ and ‘Hard Rockin’ Dice’ bonus bets to the games,” Gaudreau said. “High frequency players are very familiar with these wagers, and since we have a very strong ‘retail’ customer base it only made sense to add some excitement to the game and ‘jazz’ it up a little.”

Sharpshooter is a side bet you can make on the number of consecutive points (four, five, six, eight, nine or 10) a new shooter will make before the dreaded seven shows up on a roll.

The pay table starts off at a minimum of three consecutive points made, which pays 5 to 1, moving up to four points (9 to 1), five points (20 to 1), six points (30 to 1), seven points (50 to 1), eight points (100 to 1), nine points (200 to 1), and the top tier 10 points (299 to 1).

Sharpshooter bets can enhance an already spell-binding game experience because the more points a shooter makes, the more money is being won by players at the table making traditional pass line, come and place bets.

The excitement and game synergy can elevate to extreme heights as points are made and the payoff increases. The craps table is already the most boisterous spot on any casino floor when the dice are “hot”.

There is no casino experience quite like the camaraderie among players at a craps table. When the shooter is on a roll, the cheers can be heard across the casino floor.

The other side bet that has been added is Hard Rockin’ Dice. This bet was first introduced in March of 2019 at Jack Casino in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was known as “Hot Hand”. When the property was sold and rebranded as Hard Rock Cincinnati, the bet was renamed.

Hard Rockin’ Dice is a side bet that can be placed on three different levels, the “Low String”, “High String” or “Rock ‘em All”.

When a new shooter comes on board, a “Low String” bet can be made that shooter will roll a two, three, four, five, and six in any order before a seven out. Successful bets are paid off at 34 to 1.

Likewise, a bet can be made on “High String” that the shooter will roll an eight, nine, 10, 11 and 12 in any order before a seven. This bet also pays 34 to 1.

Finally, there’s the “Rock ‘em All”, a wager made that the new shooter will roll two, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, 10, 11 and 12 in any order. The reward for a successful streak is 175 to 1.

When you stick to the base game and make the most advantageous bets from the player’s standpoint, and toss in an occasional side bet to spice things up a little, you are deriving maximum benefit from your craps playing experience.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The myheroes mychoice loyalty card for active-duty military, veterans and first responders includes benefits for a tier upgrade to Advantage, up to a 30 percent discount on hotel rates, dining and shopping discounts and more. Beginning Memorial Day Monday (May 30) every myheroes guest is eligible for a 3-times mycash multiplier every Monday. Just visit any mychoice promotional kiosk to activate the multiplier.

BLUE CHIP: The “Big B Bonus” promotion is set for, Sunday (May 29) from Noon to 7 p.m. There will be $12,000 in progressive jackpots up for grabs. The progressives will start at $500 and must hit by $2,000. When the jackpot does hit, 30, randomly selected Boyd Rewards members will also receive $50 in Boyd Play.

FOUR WINDS: Memorial Day weekend starts with the “$50,000 Fast Cash Friday” (May 27) exclusively at the New Buffalo location from Noon to 8 p.m. (EDT). Hourly drawings will be held at which 10 guests will be selected to each win $500 cash. At the 8 p.m. drawing, five guests will be picked to each win $2,000 cash.

On Sunday (May 29) all Four Winds Casino destinations will celebrate the $150,000 “Outdoor Adventure” promotion from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT). There’ll be $46,000 in cash and instant credit/free slot play drawings throughout the day. The grand prize drawings will take place at 3 and 9 p.m. One guest at each of these drawings will win a Jeep® Wrangler Sport S and an outdoor adventure package.

HARD ROCK: Cowboy Jukebox, Chicago’s five-piece country rock party band, headlines Country Music Friday (May 27) at Council Oak Bar Stage starting at 8 p.m. The same evening, South City Revival is the featured entertainment at Hard Rock Café Stage starting at 8 p.m. On Saturday (May 28), Ivy Ford appears at Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. followed by 7th Heaven at Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.