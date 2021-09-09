Casino Scene: Creating an aura of excitement drives gaming floor design

Have you ever thought about the abundance of sensory stimulation in a casino that's purposely created to get you in the mood to gamble?
The electronically generated chorus of the slots and the ornate and brightly illuminated signage combine to make a dance with Lady Luck almost impossible to resist.
The design of gaming floors and the placement of machines and tables is a perpetual work in progress for casino executives, whose primary objective is to generate maximum revenue from the product that's in place.
It all boils down to creating and maintaining a mix of games that generate the most profits.
The fluid nature of gaming floor inventory and design makes it imperative that game conversions are made and new machines added virtually on a weekly basis to keep the casino on competitive footing.
Internal control makes it possible for casinos to keep track of the coin-in history of every game from the moment it was placed in operation. Under-achievers may be relocated or simply removed.
Many times, slot manufacturers will permit casinos to test new products in virgin markets. In many regions that's easier said than done because the process by which new games are approved can be traditionally a slow one.
Slot inventories represent a significant investment for casino operators. A top performer in a major market will pay for itself in no time.
So, is it possible for slot players to make the science of floor design and game placement work to their advantage when it comes to locating a "hot" machine?
The advice usually given to players is reserved for larger properties, such as casinos in Las Vegas, and not those properties in some jurisdictions that are space challenged or inventory restricted.
Modern day slot machines of like denomination are a more homogenous breed in respect to variations in long term payback percentage.
Slot hit frequency is the great differentiator, but whether a machine pays smaller amounts more often at the expense of jackpots, or jackpots more often at the expense of lesser awards, it's all the same to the casinos.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Complimentary live entertainment has returned to Rocks Lounge, a welcome energy boost to the casino floor. Appearing Friday (Sept. 10) starting at 9 p.m. will be R Gang, recognized as one of the top rhythm and blues groups in the Chicago area. Stepping on stage Saturday (Sept. 11) will be Ultrafab to bring the sounds of pop, rock and dance hits from the '70s to today. They’ll start at 9 p.m. On Sunday (Sept. 12) settle in for soft rock from the '70s and '80s performed by EZFM starting at 3 p.m.
FOUR WINDS: Just in time for the college and professional football seasons, as well as Major League Baseball’s playoffs and World Series, the brand-new Sportsbook Lounge has opened at the New Buffalo, Michigan destination. The inviting dedicated space includes 22 big-screen TV’s for fans to take in all the action. Accommodations include sectional sofas, lounge chairs, casual dining tables and bar stool seating at a large sports bar. The Sports Bar is open Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to Midnight; Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.
“We are very excited to welcome guests to our new Sportsbook Lounge at Four Winds New Buffalo to meet the growing demand for sports betting in Michigan,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos. “We feel the layout, design, and finishes will provide guests with the right ambiance, comfortable seating options and great views of multiple screens to enjoy a refreshing beverage or cocktail while cheering for their favorite teams.”
HARD ROCK: The Gary casino will be alive with complimentary entertainment starting Friday (Sept. 10). Council Oak Bar will be spotlighting 2014 Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee, Mike Wheeler, and his band starting at 8 p.m. Over at Hard Rock Café starting at 9 p.m. it will be Tina Jenkins Crawley & PM Collective hitting the stage. Tina is an acclaimed vocalist and star of stage, screen and TV. On Saturday (Sept. 11) look for DJ Wyld Chyld, aka Tony Benion, to get you in a party mood at Council Oak Bar starting at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Ivy Ford, one of the rising stars in the Chicago Blues and live music scene, will bring her talent to Hard Rock Café at 9 p.m.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: Swipe your Caesars Rewards players club card every Wednesday this month for the opportunity to snag a Reward Credit multiplier for your play that day. The activation period to receive a 2-times, 3-times, or 4-times multiplier is 8 a.m. to Midnight. The earning period for slots and table games play is 7 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: The property’s “Football Frenzy” promotion starts Saturday (Sept. 11) and will continue on Saturday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 25. Swipe your mychoice players club card at a promotional kiosk from 2 to 8 p.m. to activate your entries, then listen for your name to be one of five winners announced every hour to pull an envelope from the Football Frenzy gameboard. Prizes range from $50 to $1,000. You may activate a 2-times entry multiplier on Tuesdays, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, by swiping your card at a promotional kiosk from 8 a.m. to Midnight.
HORSESHOE: As part of the monthlong 25th anniversary celebration at the Hammond property, the first 1,000 guests to visit from Noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 11) will receive a complimentary anniversary T-shirt. On Sunday (Sept. 12) digital gift card giveaways will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also, guests who earn 200 rewards points for their slot and table game play will be eligible to receive a Kohl’s gift card.
