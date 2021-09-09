Casino Scene: Creating an aura of excitement drives gaming floor design

So, is it possible for slot players to make the science of floor design and game placement work to their advantage when it comes to locating a "hot" machine?

The advice usually given to players is reserved for larger properties, such as casinos in Las Vegas, and not those properties in some jurisdictions that are space challenged or inventory restricted.

Modern day slot machines of like denomination are a more homogenous breed in respect to variations in long term payback percentage.

Slot hit frequency is the great differentiator, but whether a machine pays smaller amounts more often at the expense of jackpots, or jackpots more often at the expense of lesser awards, it's all the same to the casinos.

BONUS ROUND-UP

