Casino Scene: Do Americans love to gamble? You bet we do!

In the wake of a pandemic ravaged economy in 2020, the U.S. commercial gaming industry rebounded in a big way in 2021 with its highest-grossing year ever.

According to the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, revenue hit the $53-billion plateau, shattering the previous total of $43.65 billion established in 2019 by more than 21 percent.

“These results are nothing short of remarkable,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “The success of 2021 reflects our commitment to health and safety and how Americans have welcomed gaming’s expansion across the country. Today’s industry is effectively meeting customers how and where they want to engage, whether at a casino or through mobile gaming.”

Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia had operational commercial gaming markets in 2021, including four new states: Arizona, Connecticut, Virginia, and Wyoming. The revenue totals included casino gaming, sports betting, and igaming. Full-year commercial gaming revenue records were established in 23 of the markets.

The record was fueled in great part by immense and somewhat unforeseen popularity of sports betting. In 2021 the sector generated $57.22 billion in total handle and $4.29 billion in revenue.

Established sports betting markets in Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania spearheaded the surge, augmented by the launch of seven new commercial sports betting markets in Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, South Dakota, Virginia, and Wyoming.

“The results are clear,” Miller said. “Americans have never been more interested in legal sports wagering. The growth of legal options across the country not only protects fans and the integrity of games and bets, but also puts illegal operators on notice that their time is limited.”

The record also indicates that traditional brick-and-mortar establishments are by no means getting lost in the technological shuffle. Proving that Americans still love to walk into a casino and see, feel, and hear the excitement, the sector generated combined slot and table gaming revenue of $44.94-billion.

Two new igaming markets in Connecticut and Michigan which opened in 2021 combined to boost the sector to a record $3.71-billion in revenue.

Sports betting revenue and igaming revenue combined for $8-billion in revenue, accounting for 15.1 percent of the gaming industry record.

“Despite our record setting year, gaming’s total recovery is still reliant on the full return of travel and large events, which requires a safe health environment and open economy,” Miller added. “I’m optimistic that we will see continued growth throughout 2022.”

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The East Chicago property is celebrating Black History Month on Friday (Feb. 25) with an art drawing from 5 to 9 p.m. in Winners Square. Earn entries through the day of the drawing. Claim your entries at any promotional kiosk and receive an additional entry for every 25 points earned playing slots and table games. Two winners every hour will be awarded a limited edition framed print on canvas from Gallery Guichard, home of “art that touches the soul”, located in the historic Bronzeville community.

BLUE CHIP: Rocks Lounge will be swinging this weekend, kicking off with The Hot Guys on Friday (Feb. 25). Starting at 9 p.m. they’ll be performing songs from country to Motown, '80s pop, and '90s rock. On Saturday (Feb. 26) Livestream will take to the stage, also at 9 p.m., playing favorites from the '80s to the present. The Hippsonics will entertain for a 3 p.m. matinee show on Sunday (Feb. 27). The group’s repertoire accents forgotten favorites in addition to pop, country and R&B.

FOUR WINDS: The $100,000 “Big Dice Roll” will be held at the New Buffalo casino on Friday (Feb. 25) from 4 to 11 p.m. Eastern. Four guests each win $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play at the 4 p.m. drawing. Every hour from 5 to 10 p.m., three guests will be selected to play Big Dice Roll. Each contestant will roll a pair of dice four times down the game board. If the dice land on the Four Winds logo all four times, the contestant will win $100,000. There will be a $5,000 cash last chance drawing held at 11 p.m.

HARD ROCK: One of the Gary casino’s guest favorites, Mike Wheeler Band, returns to Council Oak Bar Stage on Friday (Feb. 25) starting at 8 p.m. Brooklyn Britches and The Whispers make an encore appearance on the stage on Saturday (Feb. 26) also at 8 p.m. Over at Hard Rock Café Stage it’ll be the pop/rock band 7th Heaven on Friday, and Serendipity on Saturday. Both shows start at 9 p.m.

HARRAH’S JOLIET: Take a spin on “Cupid’s Wheel of Winnings” on Saturday (Feb. 26) and you could win up to $1,000 in free casino play. Be sure to swipe your Caesars Rewards players club card to activate your tier-based entries from 3 to 8:55 p.m. The hourly drawings will be conducted from 5 to 9 p.m. Four winners will be selected at each drawing to spin Cupid’s wheel.

HORSESHOE: Sundays in March there’ll be a Caesars Rewards tier-based bedding gift giveaway featuring a sheet set on the 6th, plush robe on the 13th, two standard size bed pillows on the 20th, and a honeycomb down alternative comforter on the 27th. The earning period on each day of the promotion is 6:00 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. using your player’s card at the slots and table games. Print out a redemption slip at the promotional kiosks from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., then head up to the pavilion gift center from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for pick-up. Basic eligibility is to earn 200 tier credits or redeem 3,000 Reward Credits.

