Casino Scene: Entertainment and dining key factors in Hard Rock's rise to the top

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday ranked as the state’s leader in slot machine, table games and baccarat play.

Achieving such a high degree of success in an established and highly competitive market tells you that they must be doing something right.

If anybody should know it’s the property’s president, Matt Schuffert, an experienced and savvy gaming industry executive whose knowledge of The Region made him the logical choice to assemble a winning team and hitch Hard Rock’s wagon to a star.

For the first time in his career, Schuffert was called upon to open a casino literally from the ground up. What he envisioned was not only a successful gaming operation, but a genuine entertainment and dining destination. Schuffert and Hard Rock delivered.

“The success of our gaming operations is something in which we all take pride,” Schuffert said, “but what cannot be forgotten was our desire to create a true entertainment and dining experience. We are extremely focused on our food and beverage venues, knowing that the quality of experience our guests have breeds success across the entire property.”

Hard Rock developed no less than five food and beverage experiences on property, headlined by the elegant Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, along with the Asian cuisine open kitchen YOUYU Noodle Bar, the American classic Hard Rock Café, Fresh Harvest, and Constant Grind for coffee, tea and sweet treats.

Comfortable and inviting dedicated areas to enjoy your favorite beverage include the Hard Rock Café Center Bar and the Council Oak Bar. Both venues feature complimentary live entertainment every Friday and Saturday evening. The vast collection of Hard Rock memorabilia that fills the floor and the walls contributes to the atmosphere.

And of course, there’s Hard Rock Live, the state-of-the-art entertainment complex that showcases some of the most popular performers and groups in the entertainment industry.

“We welcome guests who come here for a memorable entertainment and dining experience,” Schuffert said. “If they wish to add to their enjoyment by trying their hand at the tables or the slot machines, we have that as well.”

When Schuffert came on board as Hard Rock’s president, he knew he had a lot to work with and build upon, not the least of which was the Hard Rock brand itself which has created a giant footprint in leisure time activities world-wide.

“Early on we knew things were going to be very beneficial for us,” he said. “The Hard Rock brand is very powerful and highly respected. Our location with quick and easy access to and from the highway played a significant role, as does our facility itself. The first land-based casino property in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area for that matter.

“We were able to assemble a great team from the former license holder, Majestic Star Casinos, and overall brought on board a lot of really great, talented people. All of these factors contributed to our success early on. To achieve number one status so soon was a pleasant surprise but not totally unexpected. We knew we had the facility and the right approach.

“Our only concern was coming out of the pandemic. It left a big question in our minds about what impact emerging from the restrictions would have. That all played out rather quickly, however, before everything was back to normal.”

One of the triumphs of Hard Rock’s gaming operations was winning over the baccarat crowd, an extremely loyal and dedicated demographic that includes many members of the Asian community.

“When you walk into our property and see how it is configured, the dedicated baccarat area stands out as the most inviting and accessible area of its type in the market,” Schuffert explained. “We have nearly 30 tables in place, plus adjacent to the area is the YOUYU Noodle Bar serving genuine Asian cuisine.

“Our experienced player development team went to work ensuring the needs of our baccarat players were met and are continuing to be met. Information sessions were held to receive feedback from our baccarat players to understand this segment of the operation completely and to the satisfaction of our guests.

“Baccarat is a large segment of our business and is actually growing in popularity among all facets of the population.”

As with all successful businesses, the leadership team at Hard Rock pays close attention to what works, what doesn’t work, and how to make the necessary adjustments. It is a proven formula that has served the property well.

“We have a great deal of growth ahead of us,” Schuffert said. “Building a hotel is going to be extremely important to us. That is a component earmarked for Phase II of the development of the property.”

The anniversary celebration on Saturday will be headlined by complimentary performances on Hard Rock Café Stage by Hip Hop superstar Grandmaster Flash and Gary’s Blues legends The Kinsey Report.

There will be several anniversary drawings taking place throughout the day. Unity players club members can print one entry from any rewards kiosk starting at 11 a.m. The entry must then be dropped in the drum located in the players club area.

Three winners every hour from Noon to 9 p.m. will each win $2,500 in free play. At the 10 p.m. drawing, Grandmaster Flash will announce the grand finale winner who will be awarded $25,000 in free play.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

