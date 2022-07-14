Casino Scene: Fans of video poker hit the jackpot with educational website

Mike Fields is an executive vice president of Las Vegas based Action Gaming, a giant in the development of the world's most popular video poker machines. His title never stopped him from being an enthusiastic fan of the games his company creates.

In an industry in which many of the so-called "suits" of the executive sector of casino business appear to be stamped out of a cookie cutter and far removed from gambling from the players' perspective, Fields is a rare exception.

His enthusiasm for video poker inspired him 15 years ago to develop a website for fans of the game which today has hundreds of thousands of subscribers worldwide.

VideoPoker.com is a non-wagering site devoted entirely to one of the most popular games in casinos and its loyal legion of followers.

Basic membership is free and includes the ability to play real casino video poker games, advice and strategy from experts, and access to a video poker forum in which you can ask questions and share thoughts, ideas and comments with fellow video poker players from around the world.

You can also obtain information about video poker pay tables, plus there's a state-by-state locator to find in which casinos your favorite games are located.

Video poker contests for Action Gaming apparel and Las Vegas prize packages are also held on a regular basis.

There are opportunities for people who love to play keno to try out their favorite games as well as new releases.

Of particular value is a training mode feature that creates a learning experience of value to all levels of players.

The driving force behind formulating a user-friendly online tool that translates complicated strategies into a simplified format was Fields.

He professed the idea for the training module came about because the vast majority of people who play video poker are unable to devote the time and effort it takes to become an expert and maximize their chances of playing successfully.

"Our challenge was to help people gain the confidence they need to become better players," he said. "I think we've accomplished that with this module, which took us well over a year to develop."

The training mode, incorporated into many of Action Gaming's video poker formats, includes the following features:

"Stop Light" in which a light will turn green if you made the correct playing decision. If not, it turns red to let you know that you made a mistake. A yellow light indicates the call was acceptable but not the perfect way to play the hand.

"Pick" which allows the player to pre-select the five cards in a dealt hand and then use the stop light feature to determine if your decision was the correct one.

"Hand Tracking" gives players the opportunity to keep track of the hands they've played and the number and percentage of hands they played correctly.

There are monthly contests, a monthly newsletter with news from the video poker world, spotlights on new games, and a feature titled “Believe it or Not” where video poker fans can share their most exciting and rewarding casino experiences playing the game they love.

There is also an exclusive VideoPoker.com Gold membership with additional features.

The training module is a component of Gold membership, however the site is currently offering a 7-day free trial. Visit videopoker.com for complete details.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: The complimentary casino-side entertainment this weekend at Rocks Lounge brings out That’s What She Said at 9 p.m. on Friday (July 15), The Collective at 9 p.m. on Saturday (July 16), and The Original Hazzard County Band at 3 p.m. on Sunday (July 17).

FOUR WINDS: Get ready for your vacation with the $50,000 “Summer Shopping Spree” promotion on Sunday (July 17) exclusively at the New Buffalo location from 2 to 10 p.m. (EDT). Forty guests will win a $1,000 Best Buy gift card in hourly drawings. At the final drawing two $5,000 cash prizes will be awarded. Earn entries playing slots, table games, and live poker through the day of the promotion. Please visit the W Players Club or guest services for complete details.

The theme for this week’s Saturday pool party for New Buffalo hotel guests is “Glow in the Dark” featuring entertainment by Tony Fields and Doug Decker at 5 p.m. (EDT) and Trailer Park Ninjas at 10 p.m. Enjoy food and drink specials in an outdoor oasis that features a pool, two fire pits, poolside service and the Pool Bar.

HARD ROCK: Southern Draw Chicago will be in the Country Music Friday spotlight Friday. (July 15). The show starts at 9 p.m. at Hard Rock Café Stage, which will feature the R&B dance band R-Gang on Saturday (July 16), also at 9 p.m. Meanwhile the complimentary entertainment at Council Oak Bar Stage brings out Shawn Holt, the son of legendary blues great Magic Slim, on Friday. Laura Rain takes over the stage on Saturday. Both shows start at 8 p.m.

Collective Soul and Switchfoot will appear at Hard Rock Live for a 6 p.m. show on Friday (July 15). Tickets are $52.50 and available through ticketmaster.com. Switchfoot is best known for its 2003 double-platinum “The Beautiful Letdown” and their 2009 Grammy award-winning “Hello Hurricane”.