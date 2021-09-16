Casino Scene: Football season kickoff figures to keep Region Sportsbooks busy

BLUE CHIP: Whatever your choice in music you’ll find it this weekend at Rocks Lounge. On Friday (Sept. 17) dance to the pop, rock, and disco sounds of the Carlos Ramos Band starting at 9 p.m. On Saturday (Sept. 18) UR Alibi will play classic rock starting at 9 p.m. On Sunday (Sept. 19) it’ll be a 3 p.m. start for Scott Dubose and the 101 Ranch playing contemporary and classic country tunes. Rocks Lounge is located adjacent to the gaming floor at the entrance to the casino.

FOUR WINDS: The New Buffalo location will be celebrating the “Rush for the Money” promotion on Friday (Sept. 17) from 4-11 p.m. (EDT). It is your chance to win instant credit and up to $100,000 in cash. At the first drawing two guests will each win $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play. Hourly from 5-10 p.m. four W Club players club members will be randomly selected to play “Rush for the Money”. The 24 winners will each receive $500 in instant credit/free slot play and get a chance to select four positions on the game board. If the sum of the four positions chosen adds up to 100 points, that guest could win $100,000. There will also be a last chance drawing at 11 p.m. when one guest will go home with $5,000 in cash. Earn entries through the day of the promotion.