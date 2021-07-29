Casino Scene: Four Winds Invitational spotlights golf and more

FOUR WINDS: If a new car is in your future, you just may want to be at any of the Four Winds Casino properties on Saturday, Aug. 7, from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT) for your chance to win a luxury vehicle and instant credit/fee slot play or cash prizes. The “Blazin’ Hot BMW” promotion is being held at the New Buffalo location. A BMW 430i xDrive will be given away at the 9 p.m. drawing. At the Hartford and Dowagiac destinations, a Buick Encore GX Select will be awarded at 9 p.m. Over at Four Winds South Bend, participate in the “Summer Soul Ride” promotion and win a Kia Soul Turbo at 9 p.m. W Club members can activate the entries they’ve earned playing slots, table games, and live poker from July 4 through the day of the promotion. Receive one complimentary entry daily by swiping your card at a promotional kiosk. Winners must be present.