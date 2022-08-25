Casino Scene: Good video poker best game to play, hard game to find

There’s no doubt video poker is one of the best casino games to play. Pay tables make some games better than others, but overall video poker is among your most solid gambling options.

Unfortunately, it isn’t financially practical to devote a lot of floor space to video poker at properties in the Region. The reel and video slots are much more profitable, and as long as players keep flocking to them, things are not going to change.

Visit any “locals” casino in Las Vegas and you’ll discover a treasure trove of video poker machines. You may have to shop around for the best games, but they are usually available.

Video poker fans like to gravitate to the Triple Play and Five Play formats available in a variety of game themes. There are some acceptable pay tables available in this market, but the machines dangle a lure that can swallow up a short bankroll in a hurry if the right cards don’t come.

On quarter Triple Play, for example, if you want to play the maximum number of coins on each deal it comes to 15 coins or $3.75. On quarter Five Play it amounts to 25 coins or $6.25. On quarter Ten Play you’re talking about 50 coins or $12.50.

If you’re lucky enough to get a “big” hand you’ll get some good playing cushion. But if you hit a dry spell, your bankroll can evaporate very quickly depending on the speed you choose to play.

I have always reasoned that even though multi-hand video poker can increase your earning potential on good hands, it can also magnify your losing potential on bad hands.

If you’re playing 5-coin single hand video poker and are dealt lousy hands, you just have $1.25 at stake. Simply discard all five cards, and hope for the best on the draw. On multi-hand play you have much more invested on a rotten deal.

One big word of advice for multi-hand video poker players is to always select the slowest playing speed on the screen when a casino makes that option available to you (some casinos have this feature blocked out, which forces you to play at the fastest rate).

The more hands you play per hour the longer you subject your bankroll to the house edge. Slow down your play to a pace that’s comfortable and you can’t go wrong.

Also, check out those pay tables! Unlike reel and video slots, video poker’s built-in house edge is right there for you to investigate. Don’t play the game blindly, sitting down at the first vacant machine and start feeding in $20 bills. There’s some really bad video poker around here, and also some fairly decent video poker.

