Casino Scene: Hard Rock Casino taps into a winning formula for success

Just a little over three months after a gala grand opening celebration, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has established itself as not only one of the premier gaming destinations in The Region but also the Midwest.
July statistics released by the Indiana Gaming Commission reveal the Gary property surpassed long-time leader Horseshoe Casino Hammond as the state’s table games king, buoyed by strong play in the much sought after and highly competitive baccarat segment.
That’s quite a feat when you factor in the property was introduced into an established gaming market in which existing properties have had a quarter of a century to create their footprints and cultivate brand loyalty.
Joe Branchik, the property’s vice-president of marketing, attributes the success to a variety of factors, not the least of which is world-wide recognition of the brand itself.
“Hard Rock is a very powerful, recognizable brand, and one that initially helped bring guests through the doors to give the property a try,” Branchik said.
Along with brand recognition comes brand expectations. This is where the property delivered big time, with leadership going to extraordinary measures to make certain guests would like what they experienced and would come back for more.
Surrounded by veritable museum-quality artifacts and exhibits that pay tribute to the City of Gary’s rich musical heritage, the casino floor is spacious, bright and inviting.
Live, complimentary entertainment featuring name acts is presented every weekend at two venues, the Hard Rock Café and Council Oak Bar Stage, contributing immensely to the celebratory ambiance that a pandemic-weary population craves.
No less than five dining options, including the elegant Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, combined with a slot inventory and table game products that are attracting casino-goers from a broad geographical area, have made for quite a winning formula.
“All of the components combine to create one powerful property,” Branchik said. “I have observed that our restaurants in particular really resonate with our guests.
“For example, YOUYU Noodle Bar, which is situated adjacent to our dedicated baccarat area, is tremendously popular. Our guests love the menu, which includes genuine Asian cuisine and traditional ‘street food’ offerings. It has certainly contributed to the success of our baccarat games.”
Hard Rock’s formula for success includes bringing to the market what the market wants. Now that leadership has had three months to analyze the early returns, adjustments are in the process of being made to meet the demands.
“Our goal is to not only be number one in the market in table games, we also want to be number one in slots," Branchik said. “Over one hundred new games have already been added since we opened, and we are in the process of adding two hundred more.”
Branchik also revealed progress is being made on the branding and opening of the property’s future sports book, and that work continues on the 2,000-seat multi-faceted entertainment complex, Hard Rock Live, which is scheduled for a grand opening in the near future.
In addition to baccarat, enhancements continue to be made with other table games offerings, including a player-friendly double-deck blackjack game that was recently introduced to the high limit room.
“This game allows players to double-down on any two cards and double down after splitting,” Branchik noted. “Another plus is that the dealer stands on soft-17.”
Hard Rock has capitalized on its land-based property status, a first in The Region, and its ease of accessibility, to be sure.
The property has in turn stepped up to the plate to meet the challenges of one of the most competitive gaming markets in the nation and hit a home run.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: The next “Big B Bonus” promotion of the year is set for Friday and Saturday (Aug. 27 & 28). There will be $20,000 in progressive jackpots up for grabs from noon to 9 p.m. on both days, and anyone playing them has a chance to cash in. The progressives will be seeded with $500 and must hit by the time they reach $2,000. The bonus amount will increase until it is hit. When the jackpot does hit, everyone actively playing the machines with their B Connected card will win a prize based upon their player tier level.
