Casino Scene: Hard Rock Casino taps into a winning formula for success

Branchik also revealed progress is being made on the branding and opening of the property’s future sports book, and that work continues on the 2,000-seat multi-faceted entertainment complex, Hard Rock Live, which is scheduled for a grand opening in the near future.

In addition to baccarat, enhancements continue to be made with other table games offerings, including a player-friendly double-deck blackjack game that was recently introduced to the high limit room.

“This game allows players to double-down on any two cards and double down after splitting,” Branchik noted. “Another plus is that the dealer stands on soft-17.”

Hard Rock has capitalized on its land-based property status, a first in The Region, and its ease of accessibility, to be sure.

The property has in turn stepped up to the plate to meet the challenges of one of the most competitive gaming markets in the nation and hit a home run.

BONUS ROUND-UP