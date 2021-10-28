Casino Scene: Helmuth's 16th gold bracelet tops World Series of Poker news

Professional poker legend Phil Helmuth extended his record by winning his 16th gold bracelet and his first since 2018 earlier this month in Las Vegas at the 52nd annual World Series of Poker.

A mainstay in WSOP tournaments for decades, Helmuth attained stardom in 1989 with his breakout victory in the Main Event, which made him the youngest world champion in history at the time.

His latest championship came in a field of 272 poker all-stars in the $1,500 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw event which generated a prize pool of $363,120 and a winner’s share of $84,851. It marked the 157th time he has earned a check in a WSOP tournament event.

Prior to the win, Helmuth had made it to four final tables at the 2021 WSOP without emerging victorious with a gold bracelet, the most coveted symbol of excellence in the professional poker world.

The frustration led Helmuth into some of the temperamental outbursts that gave him the nickname “Poker Brat” early in his career.

“I’ve wanted a deuce-to-seven bracelet ever since the 1980’s because it was the coolest bracelet to win,” Helmuth said. “I’ve been fighting so hard for this bracelet for so long, and my game has gotten better and better.