Casino Scene: Helmuth's 16th gold bracelet tops World Series of Poker news

Professional poker legend Phil Helmuth extended his record by winning his 16th gold bracelet and his first since 2018 earlier this month in Las Vegas at the 52nd annual World Series of Poker.
A mainstay in WSOP tournaments for decades, Helmuth attained stardom in 1989 with his breakout victory in the Main Event, which made him the youngest world champion in history at the time.
His latest championship came in a field of 272 poker all-stars in the $1,500 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw event which generated a prize pool of $363,120 and a winner’s share of $84,851. It marked the 157th time he has earned a check in a WSOP tournament event.
Prior to the win, Helmuth had made it to four final tables at the 2021 WSOP without emerging victorious with a gold bracelet, the most coveted symbol of excellence in the professional poker world.
The frustration led Helmuth into some of the temperamental outbursts that gave him the nickname “Poker Brat” early in his career.
“I’ve wanted a deuce-to-seven bracelet ever since the 1980’s because it was the coolest bracelet to win,” Helmuth said. “I’ve been fighting so hard for this bracelet for so long, and my game has gotten better and better.
“I felt like I was unlucky at three final tables after putting myself in a great position. I think there is more skill in deuce-to-seven. If you have great ‘reads’ you can do things that no one else does. You can make calls that no one else makes. I just seemed to understand what everyone had every hand, and that reading ability translated well for me.”
In other World Series of Poker news, two Day 1 starting flights have been added to this year’s Main Event, the world championship of professional poker, in response to the easing of international travel restrictions for fully vaccinated participants.
“The Main Event is the World Championship of Poker, and we want players from around the world to have a chance to compete for the title in 2021,” said Ty Stewart, executive director of the WSOP. “We are thrilled with this creative solution to add flights allowing international players the chance to play without extending the duration of the event or asking any player to change their plans.”
Seven of the past 16 Main Event champions have been international players. The updated schedule can be found at wsop.com/tournaments.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Rocks Lounge will have the entire casino rocking with special performances scheduled throughout the weekend. On Friday (Oct. 29) watch for Semple to take over the stage at 9 p.m. with their take on Top 40 hits from the rock and pop catalog. Bad Medicine will be in the spotlight on Saturday (Oct. 30) starting at 9 p.m. to play selections from Bon Jovi and other hits from the '80s. The entertainment moves to a matinee performance on Sunday (Oct. 31) starting at 3 p.m. with Déjà vu and hits from ABBA to the Doobie Brothers.
FOUR WINDS: The plan to develop the South Bend location into a bona fide destination property moved one step closer to reality on Tuesday of this week when the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Four Winds Casinos executive team hosted a private ceremony to sign the final steel beam for the 23-story hotel tower expansion of the property. Earlier this year, Four Winds South Bend was given approval to advance to Las Vegas style Class III gaming technology on its casino floor, a pivotal step to entering the “major leagues” of casino gambling.
There’ll be a “Cauldron of Cash” on Friday (Oct. 29) from 5 to 10 p.m. at Four Winds South Bend. Win a share of $35,000 in cash or instant credit at the hourly drawings. At the grand final 10 p.m. drawing one W Club players club member will go home with $5,000 in cash. Over at the Hartford and Dowagiac locations on Friday (Oct. 29) join in on the “Monster Cash Bash” from 4 to 10 p.m. and your opportunity to win a share of $25,000 in cash at the hourly drawings. At 10 p.m. two guests will each win $3,500. Earn entries playing slots and table games through the day of the promotion. Receive one complimentary entry daily by visiting a promotional kiosk. All times are Eastern.
HARD ROCK: The weekend entertainment line-up on Council Oak Bar Stage kicks off on Friday (Oct. 29) with the Mike Wheeler Band and continuing on Saturday (Oct. 30) with DJ Lil John. Both performances start at 8 p.m. Mike Wheeler has traveled the world as an ambassador for Chicago blues music and is a 2014 Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee. Over at the Hard Rock Café Stage, it’ll be Ally Venable on Friday (Oct. 29) and Mr. Blotto on Saturday (Oct. 30). Both performances start at 9 p.m. Ally Venable, an acclaimed singer and songwriter, will perform her fourth release, “Heart of Fire”. Mr. Blotto is in its 30th year as a non-stop touring band with over a dozen albums and nearly 4,000 concerts. All performances are complimentary with seating first-come, first-served.
HARRAH’S JOLIET: Play the “Jack O’Lantern Punchboard” game on Saturday (Oct. 30) during hourly drawings from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Caesars Rewards Center. Activate entries earned playing slots and table games from 3 to 8:55 p.m. Four winners will be randomly selected every hour to play for a chance to win up to $2,500 in free casino play. One winner at the 9 p.m. drawing will receive $5,000 in free casino play plus all of the unclaimed punchboard prizes from the previous drawings.
HORSESHOE: Saturdays in November will be an opportunity for holiday shoppers to cash in big. The $45,000 “Gift Cards Galore” drawings will be held Nov. 6, 13, and 20 for guests to win up to $1,000 in gift cards from a selection of brand favorites. Caesars Rewards members will receive an additional entry for every 25 Tier Credits earned plus 1,000 bonus entries for downloading and activating the Caesars Sportsbook app. There’s also a 100-times entries bonus for Seven Stars players club members and a 25-times entries bonus for Diamond level players on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Begin earning entries for slots and table games play on Monday (Nov. 1) starting at 6 a.m. and continuing through Nov. 20 at 8:45 p.m. Activate your entries on the days of the promotion from 3 to 8:45 p.m. at a promotional kiosk, then stay for the hourly drawings in the promotions area from 5 to 9 p.m. The 10 p.m. drawing winner on Nov. 20 will be awarded all of the unclaimed gift cards.
Hard Rock Casino opening guitar smash
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.