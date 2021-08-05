Casino Scene: Keeping up to date with new product developments

The competition among gaming developers and manufacturers to get their products on casino floors is fierce.
Proprietary technologies, design, and research associated with the never-ending quest to create the games people will want to play is what drives this global industry.
Incredible Technologies, with Midwest headquarters in Vernon Hills, Illinois, recently jumped aboard the electronic table game bandwagon by unveiling a new product line last month at the National Indian Gaming Association’s Tradeshow & Convention in Las Vegas.
Its’ roulette and craps electronic creations, powered by Zuum Interactive software, will begin appearing in pilot installations in select commercial and tribal gaming jurisdictions in North America markets later this year.
“Our ETG (electronic table game) development marks an important milestone for IT as we continue to grow into new markets and product lines while still leveraging our core strengths,” said Dan Schrementi, president of gaming for IT. “The roulette product…comes from a proven pedigree in the ETG space and is just the first game for this new product line.
“We will test launch the first games…before planning a broader rollout in 2022. The ETG segment continues to grow in the U.S. and IT is well positioned to compete in the space.”
Incredible Technologies has established itself as one of the leaders of the global casino game development component after entering the industry only a decade ago.
The company made its mark with arcade games, principle among them being its flagship product, Golden Tee® Golf, which is recognized as the most successful pay-to-play video game in history.
Another new product that’ll be hitting casino floor inventories in the near future is yet another iteration of Aristocrat Gaming’s landmark product line, the Buffalo franchise.
This one is “Buffalo Instant Hit”, a “stepper” slot machine housed in the revolutionary RELM® five-reel cabinet. The game features a new and exclusive instant hit feature that fans of Buffalo will most certainly enjoy.
The Instant Hit capability, one of four features imbedded in the game, awards either cash-on-reel credits or the exciting wheel bonus in which the player who activates it is awarded either credits or the progressive jackpot.
There are also wild multipliers which give random multiplier values, as well as the free games feature which is patterned after the classic Buffalo bonus rounds which award free spins and unlimited re-triggers.
The new RELM cabinet will be attractive to both the legacy and new generation of slot players. It features a mechanical bell, HD top glass and meter display, feature-driven edge lighting, protruding reel glass, retro chrome handle, denomination touch capability, and a mechanical button deck.
There will be a grand jackpot that resets at $5,000 and a major jackpot that resets at $500 based upon one-cent denomination play.
It will also be convertible to two-cent, five-cent, and 10-cent denominations with a 60-credit minimum bet and a 300-credit maximum bet.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: Celebrate summer at the New Buffalo destination with “Parties by the Pool”. There will be a different themed party every week this month starting Saturday (Aug. 7) with a Luau Party and pig roast. Live musical entertainment by Tim Velez runs 5 (EDT) to 8 p.m., followed by Peach’s Beach Party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. A special “tipsy pig cocktail” for $8 and other frozen drink specials will be offered. Food will be available from 6 to 9 p.m. The pool parties continue on Saturday, Aug. 14, with a crawfish boil, followed by Beer Circus on Saturday, Aug. 21, and Havana Nights, on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Visit any of the Four Winds Casino properties on Saturday (Aug. 7) from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT) for your chance to win a luxury vehicle and a share of $36,000 in instant credit/fee slot play or cash prizes. The “Blazin’ Hot BMW” promotion is being held at the New Buffalo location. A BMW 430i xDrive will be given away at the 9 p.m. drawing. At the Hartford and Dowagiac destinations, a Buick Encore GX Select will be awarded at 9 p.m. Over at Four Winds South Bend, participate in the “Summer Soul Ride” promotion and win a Kia Soul Turbo at 9 p.m.
BLUE CHIP: The dates for the next “Big B Bonus” promotion have been moved to Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. This time around there will be $20,000 in progressive jackpots up for grabs from noon to 9 p.m. on both days, and anyone playing them has a chance to cash in. The progressives will be seeded with $500 and must hit by the time they reach $2,000. The bonus amount will increase until it is hit. When the jackpot does hit, everyone actively playing the machines with their B Connected card will win a prize based upon their player tier level.
Gaming enthusiasts who are not yet members of the Michigan City casino’s B Connected player loyalty program have an opportunity to cash in for up to $70 in B Rewards in the new members sign-up bonus promotion. Just visit the promotions center, submit a valid e-mail address, and start playing slot machines and table games using your card. Earn 120 tier credits and collect $10, earn 220 tier credits and collect $20, and earn 420 tier credits and collect $40.
HARD ROCK: The complimentary entertainment line-up this weekend starts Friday (Aug. 6) with the Gabe Schonman Trio starting at 8 p.m. at Council Oak Bar, and Trippin Billies, the nationally renowned Dave Matthews tribute band, playing starting at 9 p.m. at Hard Rock Café. On Saturday (Aug. 7) DJ Ten takes over Council Oak Bar at 8 p.m., followed by Hey Cowboy! at Hard Rock Café starting at 9 p.m.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at johngbrokopp1@gmail.com.