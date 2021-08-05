Casino Scene: Keeping up to date with new product developments

BLUE CHIP: The dates for the next “Big B Bonus” promotion have been moved to Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. This time around there will be $20,000 in progressive jackpots up for grabs from noon to 9 p.m. on both days, and anyone playing them has a chance to cash in. The progressives will be seeded with $500 and must hit by the time they reach $2,000. The bonus amount will increase until it is hit. When the jackpot does hit, everyone actively playing the machines with their B Connected card will win a prize based upon their player tier level.