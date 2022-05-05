Casino Scene: Once upon a time sports books ran betting show in horse racing

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky this Saturday jogs the knowledge of many horse-racing fans that well over a century ago sports books operated on the race track grounds to handle all the betting action.

Opposition to this form of gambling in many states almost spelled doom for betting on horse races and the sport itself until the “pari-mutuel” method of betting, introduced in France in about 1870 by Paris-based businessman Pierre Oller, was offered as a compromise.

Pari-mutuel translates loosely into “among ourselves”, meaning that instead of making a bet with a sports book, the race track itself merely acts as the go-between by holding the money people bet on a race and then distributing it to the winners.

An elementary example would have a total of $10,000 wagered to win on a horse named Beetle Bomb. The money is added to all the other money people bet on the other horses in the race to win. Beetle Bomb wins.

If the total win wagering pool for the race is $100,000, a set percentage is deducted for operating expenses, state taxes, horsemen’s purse accounts etc. What remains, say $83,000, is distributed in the form of winnings to everyone who bet on Beetle Bomb.

Using this method, the race track operator makes a profit, state and local taxes are collected, the purse account for the races is funded, and there are always winners among the betting public.

The technology that revolutionized pari-mutuel betting was the development of the totalizator system a century ago. Tickets were issued at the betting windows and calculations were made to determine the Win-Place-Show payoffs.

This break through led to a dramatic period of growth in horse racing in the United States and actually paved the way for the “golden age” of the thoroughbred sport in states where pari-mutuel wagering was legal.

Even though the new wave of legal sports books handling the action on professional and collegiate athletic events has taken the public by storm, just remember that horse racing was the original.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: Dance the night away at Rocks Lounge this weekend. Dreamz, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will be playing on Friday (May 6) starting at 9 p.m. Electro Retro will take over the stage on Saturday (May 7) with their classic dance and rock hits from the '70s, also at 9 p.m. The Sunday matinee features oldies and classic rock by Monterrey starting at 3 p.m. Rocks Lounge, boasting a dance floor and full beverage service, is located adjacent to the casino floor.

FOUR WINDS: The “Fuel Up Friday” promotion, exclusive to the New Buffalo location, is set for Friday (May 6). There will be thirty (30) $1,000 Speedway gift cards and $8,000 in cash or instant credit given away to guests in drawings every hour from 5 to 10 p.m. (EDT). At each drawing, five W Club players club members will each win a $1,000 gift card and $500 in instant credit/free slot play. There will be a final drawing at 11 p.m. when $5,000 in cash will be awarded to one guest.

Another New Buffalo exclusive will be held on Friday, May 13, when guests are invited to participate in the $100,000 KaChingKo game from 4 to 11 p.m. (EDT). Eighteen winners will be selected to play. Each winner will drop nine colored pucks down the game board. If the pucks land in the winning spots the player could collect $100,000. There’ll be a last chance drawing at 11 p.m. for $5,000 cash.

Earn entries up to and including the day of the above promotions playing slots, table games and live poker. W Club members receive one complimentary daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino destination.

HARD ROCK: Country Fridays brings the Josh Abbott Band to Hard Rock Café Stage this week. Show time is 9 p.m. On Saturday the spotlight goes to Jackie Venson, also at 9 p.m. The weekend entertainment at Council Oak Bar Stage is headlined by Ivy Ford on Friday and Fletcher Rockwell on Saturday. Both of these shows begin at 8 p.m.

There’s a great special at Fresh Harvest for guests 55 years of age and older every Wednesday in May: Present a Unity Rewards card and a valid ID to receive a 50 percent discount on dinner. Fresh Harvest is open daily from 4 to 10 p.m.

The property will celebrate its First Anniversary on Saturday, May 14, with complimentary performances on Hard Rock Café Stage by Hip Hop superstar Grandmaster Flash and Gary’s Blues legend The Kinsey Report.

There will be several drawings taking place throughout the day. Unity players club members can print one entry from any rewards kiosk starting at 11 a.m. The entry must then be dropped in the drum located in the players club area. Three winners every hour from noon to 9 p.m. will each win $2,500 in free play. At the 10 p.m. drawing, Grand Master Flash will announce the grand finale winner who will be awarded $25,000 in free play.

HARRAH’S JOLIET: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo today with a Reward Credit multiplier. Swipe your Caesars Rewards loyalty card at any promotional kiosk to reveal a Reward Credit multiplier up to 5-times for your play that day. The earning period is from 7 a.m. to 6:59 a.m. and the activation period is from 8 a.m. to Midnight.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Swing over to the property on Friday (May 6) for “Purse is Right” drawings from 2 to 9 p.m. Ten winners will be drawn every hour for a Tumi Tote. The final drawing will see five winners each go home with a Marc Jacobs purse filled with $300 in cash. Earn tier-based entries playing slots and table games. For complete details, please visit the mychoice® promotions center.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

