Casino Scene: 'Player Boutique' technology awards players gifts at the games

Every casino-goer knows what it’s like to receive a direct mail offer for a player loyalty gift giveaway on a select day, only to get to the property and discover the limited supplies have run out or there’s a long line.
If you are fortunate enough to receive the gift, you are either forced to lug it around the casino all day or make a trip to your car for safekeeping.
The disappointment of such an event, not to mention making special arrangements to visit the casino on the day of the giveaway even though you may not have planned it, may all be in the past now that Scientific Games has introduced revolutionary new technology.
How does redeeming points for a gift at the machine you’re playing sound, and then having it delivered to you at your residence?
It’s called “Player Boutique”. Simply put, it gives casino operators the ability to incorporate computer driven technology into the slot machines to allow players to select from a gift inventory and have the item delivered directly to them within two days.
It’s a remarkable way of revolutionizing the marketing and gift fulfillment programs that virtually all casinos utilize to build their market share and create brand loyalty.
Player Boutique gives players the ability to earn and redeem rewards points right at the machines. Guests can visually see their progress towards particular gifts via a progress bar on the screen.
The gifts are seamlessly delivered directly to the player’s designated address in only two days utilizing proprietary capabilities developed by Scientific Games and Initial Rewards Technology, fulfilled by Amazon.
The Technology features full integration to Scientific Games CMS systems and stunning visual delivery via the iVIEW 4 display directly at the slot game.
The participating properties have the ability to set a play or point-earning qualification for the gifts with access to over 1.8 million items via Amazon with real-time inventory availability and the support of a 24/7 customer service team.
Player Boutique gives casinos the flexibility of maintaining an ongoing gifting program instead of just specified occasions. Promotions are designed via the Elite Bonusing Suite which can be “pushed” and installed in seconds via Scientific Games’ Web Content Manager and iVIEW solutions.
Boutique Player Lite is a system-agnostic version whereby casinos will have the access on other core systems to Amazon fulfillment services via a unique web portal for their players to access for redemption on the web or mobile electronic device. Casinos will have full access to Amazon’s complete inventory and Prime delivery services.
The technology is already in place at some properties around the country. We’ll just have to wait and see if it comes to any casinos in The Region.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: Play the exciting new game “Pick Six” starting this Saturday (Oct. 2) and continuing every Saturday through Nov. 27. Simply visit any mychoice® promotional kiosk on the days of the promotion to activate your random picks starting at 10 a.m. The drawings will be held at noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. Match six numbers and win $10,000 cash, match five numbers and win $1,500 mycash®, match four numbers and win $200 mycash®, match three numbers and win $75 mycash®, and match two numbers and win $25 mycash®. Prizes must be claimed by 11 p.m.
BLUE CHIP: The live entertainment line-up this weekend at Rocks Lounge starts off with Smarty Pants performing their signature dance music starting at 9 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 1), continues on Saturday (Oct. 2) with the rock n’ roll beat of April’s Reign starting at 9 p.m., and wraps up with a 3 p.m. performance by one of the most popular country bands in the Midwest, The Original Hazzard County Band, on Sunday (Oct. 3).
FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the $150,000 “Cadillac and Cash” giveaway on Saturday (Oct. 16) from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT) at all Four Winds Casino destinations. It’s your chance to win a Cadillac or a share of $40,000 in cash or instant credit. A Cadillac CT4 will be awarded at the 3 p.m. drawing. Then at 9 p.m., a Cadillac XT5 will be given away. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.
HARD ROCK: The Gary property has announced that the highly anticipated grand opening of its multi-faceted entertainment venue, Hard Rock Live, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, with a performance by Chicago-based metal rockers Disturbed.
Hard Rock Live is equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems befitting of the big-name acts that will be booked throughout the year. The venue seats up to 1,916 with an over-all capacity of 2,207 including standing room only.
“I couldn’t be more excited to announce the opening of Hard Rock Live,” said Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. “There is no better way to kick things off than with Chicago based rockers Disturbed.”
Tickets are $89.50 (general admission, 21 years of age and older) and on sale now through Ticketmaster at https://ticketmaster.com/event/05005B3042FA7B8C. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance which will feature Pop Evil as the opening act.
The complimentary live entertainment on the Council Oak Bar Stage this weekend is headlined by DJ Xavier on Friday (Oct. 1) and Saturday (Oct. 2). Both performances will start at 8 p.m. The Hard Rock Café Stage will spotlight Ricjaz and Friends, featuring guitarist Ric Hall, on Friday, and Cowboy Jukebox, a 5-piece country rock party band, on Saturday. Both performances at 9 p.m.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.