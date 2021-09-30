Casino Scene: 'Player Boutique' technology awards players gifts at the games

Every casino-goer knows what it’s like to receive a direct mail offer for a player loyalty gift giveaway on a select day, only to get to the property and discover the limited supplies have run out or there’s a long line.

If you are fortunate enough to receive the gift, you are either forced to lug it around the casino all day or make a trip to your car for safekeeping.

The disappointment of such an event, not to mention making special arrangements to visit the casino on the day of the giveaway even though you may not have planned it, may all be in the past now that Scientific Games has introduced revolutionary new technology.

How does redeeming points for a gift at the machine you’re playing sound, and then having it delivered to you at your residence?

It’s called “Player Boutique”. Simply put, it gives casino operators the ability to incorporate computer driven technology into the slot machines to allow players to select from a gift inventory and have the item delivered directly to them within two days.

It’s a remarkable way of revolutionizing the marketing and gift fulfillment programs that virtually all casinos utilize to build their market share and create brand loyalty.