Casino Scene: Player clubs a must for getting a return on gambling dollars

Just how much do the casinos know about you? If you're a slot player and you use a player's club card, it's a cinch they know quite a bit.

Player's clubs are great. If you attend the casinos with any degree of regularity it is essential to become a member and use your card if you want to derive as many perks and as much value as you possibly can in return for the dollars you wager.

But there's an important trade-off: Player's clubs exist primarily for the benefit of the casinos themselves. Not only do the clubs encourage brand loyalty, they provide casino marketing divisions with invaluable profiling information.

Player's clubs give casinos the capability of learning everything they need to know about their most important guest, the slot player. When you use your card, a computer record is made of which machines you played, how long you played them, coin-in (the amount you bet) and coin-out (the amount you won).

The information gathered is used to determine any cash-back offers and comps to which you are entitled. Furthermore, it permits marketing divisions and player development teams to target direct mailings for specific levels of play.

Any casino host or players club representative has the capability of bringing up a player's record on a computer screen to learn everything he or she needs to know about a particular slot player as it pertains to that player's "value" to the casino.

They're not overly concerned about how much you win or lose. They really want to know how often you visit, how long you play and which denomination you prefer. There's also attention given to whether you play the slots as opposed to video poker.

When tax time rolls around, players may request a "won/loss" statement from the casinos. For slot players, the statement will provide an accurate account of just where you stand financially if you elect to declare losses against any jackpots of $1,200 or over that you are required to report as gambling winnings on your income tax return.

The records that casinos compile for table games players are a different story.

Won/loss statements for table games players are based upon information supplied by the pit supervisor who is rating your play.

When you play a table game and turn in your card to dealer with a request to be rated, the supervisor will make a note of your buy-in amount. He or she will then periodically check the amount of your wagers. When you leave the table, they’ll make a note of the amount for which you “color” out.

Since many table games players "squirrel away" (pocket) chips during a profitable playing session, the amount they color out for is not always an accurate barometer of what they've actually won.

Table games players are rated primarily for the comp value they accrue, which in turn determines their value as a player. This value is based principally on a formula using your average wager and the hours you spend playing which factors into something casinos refer to as "theoretical loss".

Once again, the emphasis is not on whether you win or lose, but how much you play and for how long. Since every game has a built-in house advantage, there is a price every gambler pays just to play the games. That price is your theoretical loss. The longer you play and the more you bet determines how much that loss is, which in turn gives casinos your worth in comps.

The won/loss statements for table games players are, therefore, prone to be inaccurate and a broad estimate based upon human input. If you spend a lot of time playing, chances are your losses will be exaggerated because of the strong emphasis placed upon theoretical loss.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: There is entertainment for everyone’s musical taste on tap this weekend at Rocks Lounge, starting at 9 p.m. Friday (April 8) with The Crawpuppies and their repertoire of selections ranging from the Rolling Stones to the Black Crowes. Dick Diamond and The Dusters take over the stage on Saturday (April 9) to perform a tribute to music of the '70s, also at 9 p.m. Anyone into the music of the '40s and '50s will love Spike and The Spitwads on Sunday (April 10) at 3 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: Two Ford F-150 trucks and $40,000 in cash or instant credit/free slot play will be given away in the “Trucks and Bucks” promotion on Saturday, April 16, from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT). All Four Winds Casino destinations will be participating. Hourly drawings will be held throughout the day, including 3 and 9 p.m. when the grand prize vehicles will be awarded. Two guests will each win $5,000 in cash at the 10 p.m. drawing. W Club members are eligible for one complimentary entry daily through promotion day by swiping their players card at any promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

If you’re searching for complimentary live entertainment, check out C Bar and Kankakee Live at the New Buffalo location and Kankakee Grille and Copper Rock Steakhouse at South Bend. C Bar is centrally located on the casino floor, while the Kankakee Live stage is a component of the restaurant and lounge. The performances feature the music of the abundance of talent found locally and within the Region. Please visit fourwindscasino.com for the weekly entertainment schedules.

HARD ROCK: The Country Music Fridays series continues Friday (April 8) with Made in America: A Tribute to Toby Keith appearing on the Hard Rock Café Stage starting at 9 p.m. The Hard Rock Café Stage will feature the group 7th Heaven on Saturday (April 9) at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, Council Oak Bar will spotlight Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee Vino Louden on Friday at 8 p.m. and the jazz, pop, and rock sounds of Leslie Beukelman and Jim Tashjian on Saturday, also at 8 p.m.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Tee up for the “Putt Your Way” promotion on Fridays this month at the Caesars Rewards Center. The activation period for entries is 2 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. on promotion days, with hourly drawings scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Three winners will be randomly selected every hour to play the game for a chance to win up to $500 in free casino play. Caesars Rewards players club members can earn bonus entries every Wednesday playing slots and table games from 8 a.m. to Midnight.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

