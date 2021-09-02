Casino Scene: Silver anniversary celebration for Hammond's golden Horseshoe

BONUS ROUND-UP

FOUR WINDS: Join in on the $150,000 “Labor Day Cash” promotion which will be held at all Four Winds Casino destinations from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday (Sept. 5). Four W Club players club members will be selected to win $1,500 at the 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. drawings. Four $5,000 winners will be picked at the Noon, 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m. drawings. There will be two $10,000 winners selected at 10 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.

The upcoming Labor Day weekend will feature live entertainment at the Pool Bar at Four Winds Casino New Buffalo. On Friday (Sept. 3) CheckMark Sallie will be featured from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by BBI Live from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Saturday (Sept. 4) listen to Jason Paul from 5 to 8 p.m. and the Hipposonics from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Sunday (Sept. 5) it will be Mike Struwin from 1 to 4 p.m. followed by Tim Velez in the spotlight starting at 5 p.m. and performing to 8 p.m.