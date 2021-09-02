Casino Scene: Silver anniversary celebration for Hammond's golden Horseshoe

It has been 25 years since state sanctioned gaming came to Indiana, and the Empress Casino, a four-level gaming vessel, first opened its doors on the shores of Lake Michigan in Hammond.
A quarter of a century in business is worthy of recognition, which is exactly what the property known today as Horseshoe Casino Hammond will be conducting during a month-long celebration of promotions and entertainment.
One of the pivotal milestones in the history of Hammond’s casino came in 1999 when Jack Binion’s Horseshoe Gaming Holding Corporation acquired the Empress and ultimately rebranded it Horseshoe Casino Hammond in 2001.
Harrah’s Entertainment, which became Caesars Entertainment in 2010, took over ownership in 2004 and oversaw construction of the current facility which opened to much fanfare in 2008.
The company knew the Horseshoe brand resonated with gamblers. They weren’t about to change the name, rather capitalized on it and the hands-on Binion business model which encompasses a passion for gambling, entertainment and dining.
Horseshoe Hammond’s heart and soul to this day was inspired by Jack Binion, son of the late Las Vegas gaming legend Benny Binion and founder of the famed Horseshoe in Downtown Las Vegas.
Jack Binion brought a family owned and operated flair to his business ventures, a concept that was embraced by casino goers from the beginning and remains to this day.
He never forgot what his father said guests to the Horseshoe wanted: good food at a good price, and a good gamble. Benny Binion was famous for taking any size bet at his table games.
Shannon McKellar, Horseshoe’s vice-president of marketing, assures casino goers in The Region that promotions and entertainment worthy of a 25th anniversary celebration will be held on Saturdays in September.
It will all start this Saturday (Sept. 4) with Caesars Rewards players club members being eligible for an up to 25-times reward credit multiplier for their slots and table games play. The activation period to swipe your card at the promotional kiosks is 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Coming up on Saturday, Sept. 11, will be an anniversary T-Shirt giveaway from Noon to 8 p.m. The first 1,000 guests will receive a commemorative 25th anniversary T-Shirt.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, a special anniversary “swipe & win” will be conducted for guests at the promotional kiosks. Everyone is a guaranteed winner of up to $2,500.
The celebration concludes on Saturday, Sept. 25, when $25,000 anniversary drawings will be held in the promotional center from 5-9 p.m.
In between, be sure to join the party on Sundays on Sept. 12, 19 and 26 when there will be digital gift card giveaways from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, guests who earn 200 rewards points for their slot and table game play will receive a voucher for a Kohl’s gift card.
BONUS ROUND-UP
FOUR WINDS: Join in on the $150,000 “Labor Day Cash” promotion which will be held at all Four Winds Casino destinations from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday (Sept. 5). Four W Club players club members will be selected to win $1,500 at the 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. drawings. Four $5,000 winners will be picked at the Noon, 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m. drawings. There will be two $10,000 winners selected at 10 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.
The upcoming Labor Day weekend will feature live entertainment at the Pool Bar at Four Winds Casino New Buffalo. On Friday (Sept. 3) CheckMark Sallie will be featured from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by BBI Live from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Saturday (Sept. 4) listen to Jason Paul from 5 to 8 p.m. and the Hipposonics from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Sunday (Sept. 5) it will be Mike Struwin from 1 to 4 p.m. followed by Tim Velez in the spotlight starting at 5 p.m. and performing to 8 p.m.
HARD ROCK: The Gary property’s president, Matt Schuffert, and vice-president of marketing, Joe Branchik, pulled off quite a coup by inking a multi-year agreement with ESPN 1000 to make Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana the new naming rights sponsor of the White Sox Radio Network. The timing couldn’t have been better for teaming with the post-season bound Sox, who are signaling they will be a Major League Baseball powerhouse for years to come. The partnership with ESPN 1000, the flagship radio station of the White Sox, will continue through the 2023 season.
The Labor Day weekend entertainment line-up at Hard Rock begins Friday with DJ Lil John in Council Oak Bar starting at 8 p.m., and American English, the internationally renowned Beatles tribute band, in Hard Rock Café starting at 9 p.m. On Saturday (Sept. 4) party to the music of DJ Maurice Joshua starting at 8 p.m. in Council Oak Bar, and Ally Venable, Texas’ favorite new performer, in Hard Rock Café starting at 9 p.m. Finally, on Sunday (Sept. 5), the Spazmatics will bring their “ultimate 80’s new wave tribute” to Hard Rock Café starting at 9 p.m. All entertainment is complimentary with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.
HORSESHOE: The 25th anniversary celebration at the Hammond property this month includes this name-brand entertainment at The Venue: Charlie Wilson performing Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, followed by Jeff Dunham on Sept. 11, Blues Festival on Sept. 18 and Boney Jones & Marcus Miller on Sept. 24.
The 15th annual Chi-Town Blues Festival, presented by Blues is Alright, will feature an all-star cast of performers, including Pokey Bear, Sir Charles Jones, Lenny Williams, Melvia “Chick” Rodgers-Williams, Nellie “Tiger” Travis and Theodis Ealey.
Tickets for all of the performances at The Venue are available at the box office on property or through Ticketmaster.
