Casino Scene: Slot machine bonus rounds sometimes aren't a bonus

The primary appeal of today's video and multi-line reel slots is the anticipation of getting into a bonus round.

For a slot player, what can be better? You can sit back without wagering a thing and watch the reels spin in the hope your credits will pile up.

Make it a touch screen interactive bonus round and things get even more exciting. All you have to do is make the right decisions and the number of credits you win is in your hands.

But what happens when a bonus round goes bad? You wait for that magic moment of bonus symbols accompanied by electronic celebratory tones to line up and the end result is a major disappointment.

Getting into bonus rounds is difficult enough. The frequency of entering into one of them is part of the math that is programmed into the particular game you are playing.

During any finite window of time you may be playing a game, this could translate into never getting into a bonus round or getting into one on consecutive spins. That's the nature of probability.

It is important to keep in mind that bonus round pay-offs are factored into the long-term theoretical payback of the game itself. If a game is programmed to pay back at the rate of 89 percent of the money it takes in long term, the figure includes the base game as well as the bonus.

Generally speaking, games with a more generous bonus round hit frequency are the ones that can be stingier when it comes to getting a substantial return.

The more difficult it is to get into a bonus round, the less frequently they occur -- but when they do occur, the returns can be higher.

Playing slots and waiting for the bonus round only to get skunked is like waking up on Christmas morning and finding a lump of coal in your stocking.

The disappointment that can occur, however, only serves as a reminder that you should never fall into the trap of chasing bonus rounds just as you should never chase jackpots.

New slot games are designed to make you do just that. It's the built-in draw of low denomination, multi-line games that keep us playing longer and more often than in the days of traditional three-reel spinning slots.

Let the bonus rounds come when they may. We all know how much fun they are, especially because we have a chance to hit it big without betting more money.

Just remember, even though we're not betting when the bonus round is in progress, we're still paying for it. The extra coins it may take per spin, or the max coins sometimes required to even be eligible for the TOP bonus, can take a toll on modest bankrolls.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: “MyCash Mania” weekend is here. Visit any promotional kiosk starting at noon on Saturday (April 2) to activate your entries. Hourly drawings will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. One winner at each of the 2, 6 and 9 p.m. drawings will be awarded $10,000 cash. Four $1,000 mycash® winners will be selected at each of the other hourly drawings. On Sunday (April 3) entries can be activated starting at 9 a.m. Hourly drawings will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. One winner at 11 a.m., 3 and 6 p.m. will each take home $10,000 in cash. Four $1,000 mycash® winners will be selected at each of the other hourly drawings. Earn tier-based entries through Sunday playing slots and table games. Visit any promotional kiosk today (March 31) and Friday (April 1) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to win up to 10,000 additional drawing entries.

BLUE CHIP: Rocks Lounge, the perfect place to enjoy your favorite beverage and listen to live music, will spotlight Euphoria on Friday (April 1). This four-piece pop, rock and R&B band from Northwest Indiana, will appear starting at 9 p.m. The Chicago-based tribute Feel Good Party Band will be center-stage on Saturday (April 2), also starting at 9 p.m., followed by Smokin Gunz with its country music flair on Sunday (April 3) at 3 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: Friday (April 1) is a big promotion day at Four Winds properties including New Buffalo where the $50,000 “Fool for Cash” will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. (EDT). The $100,000 “Final Fortune” promotion will be held at the South Bend location from 4 to 11 p.m. EDT. It starts with four guests each winning $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play at the 4 p.m. drawing. Hourly from 5 to 10 p.m., three guests will be randomly selected to play Final Fortune. Each guest will select four envelopes with random point values from the game board. The point values will be added together and multiplied by five to determine the cash winnings. A total that equals 100 points will net the winner $100,000. There will be a last chance drawing at 11 p.m. when two guests will each win $5,000 cash. At Hartford and Dowagiac get in on the “Spring Cleanup” promotion from 4 to 10 p.m. (EDT) for a chance to instant credit/free slot play or a $1,000 Lowe’s gift card. At 10 p.m. one guest at each location will win $5,000 cash.

HARD ROCK: Free “Country Music Fridays” begin Friday (April 1) when platinum-award winning singer Matt Stell takes to the Hard Rock Café Stage for a 9 p.m. performance.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

