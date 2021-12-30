Casino Scene: Start the new year off right with sound gambling tips

For those of you old enough to remember David Letterman’s popular Top Ten lists, here are good gambling tips that hopefully will prove helpful to you on your casino gambling adventures as we start with a fresh slate and a new year:
10. Learn to play the game of casino craps. You'll have the advantage of making wagers known as "free odds" which carry no house edge. Payoffs are based upon true mathematical odds. By making pass line bets with free odds, you are taking advantage of the best wagering opportunity in the casino. You don't have to be an expert to start playing. You'll learn as you observe.
9. When you win, always preserve a good portion of your winnings and make sure you walk out the door with it. Casinos thrive on patrons who acquire the "bet it all back" syndrome. Always have something to show for your good fortune. It never comes easy.
8. Don't chase casino comps. Let them come to you. It doesn't make any sense to bet beyond your means for a buffet. Get comps according to your style of play. And don't be afraid to ask. Casino hosts and supervisors are in business to accommodate players as best they can. They don't like to say "no".
7. The longer you play and the faster you play the more you expose yourself to the built-in house edge. Put a time limit on your gambling sessions. Slow down. Play slots at a pace that's comfortable for you. Herein lies a true beauty of the game of craps. You can play at your own pace. You don't have to be involved in every decision of the dice.
6. Don't chase jackpots. Be satisfied with modest winnings. Always remember that it's hard to win. Over the course of time small winnings can add up to substantial winnings, plus you'll be able to return to the casino on a regular basis in the true spirit of a recreational gambler.
5. Learn to play all the casino games. Become as diversified a gambler as you can be. Don't just sit in front of a slot machine. Blackjack, craps and roulette can be much kinder to your bankroll. And don't be intimidated by the games. It isn't rocket science.
4. Learn wise money management. Don't allow your money to lose its value the minute you set foot in the casino. Bring with you the money you have budgeted for your gambling outing and stick to that amount. There's always tomorrow. Using your credit cards and making cash advances is a giant step on the road to ruin. Keep your casino gambling fun.
3. Play blackjack according to basic strategy and over the long run you'll be giving the casino as small as an advantage as it deserves. Basic strategy can be contained on a wallet size card that you can refer to while you play. A little practice and you'll be an expert basic strategy player in no time.
2. Become an informed slot player. Casinos tell you only so much. They are very content to leave slot games veiled in mystery and superstition.
1. Learn to play video poker. Unlike slots, which are programmed by the manufacturer to pay back a certain percentage, video poker is based on random deals from a 52-card deck and true mathematical probability. Casinos do not make individual slot machine payback percentages public. Video poker pay tables are what distinguishes good video poker from better video poker, and they are right before your eyes. If you learn what pay tables to seek out and learn proper playing strategy, you can play the house almost dead even.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The $150,000 “Happy New Year 2022” promotion tops weekend festivities. Earn entries through Saturday, Jan. 1, by visiting any mychoice® promotional kiosk to claim your daily tier-based entries. Receive an additional entry for every 25 tier points earned playing slots and table games. Stop by a promotional kiosk on Thursday (Dec. 30) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for a chance to win up to 10,000 additional drawing entries. On Friday (Dec. 31) check in at a kiosk starting at Noon to activate your entries for the hourly drawings from 2 to 10 p.m. The grand prize drawing at 11 p.m. will be for a $25,000 cash prize. On Saturday (Jan. 1) check in at a kiosk starting at 9 a.m. to activate your entries for the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. hourly drawings. Another cash prize of $25,000 will be awarded at 8 p.m.
BLUE CHIP: New Year’s Eve dining specials await guests at the Michigan City casino, hotel, and spa, featuring shrimp stuffed lobster Americana at William B’s Steakhouse for $95 per person from 4 to 11 p.m., and twin filet mignon Oscar with broccolini, herb roasted potatoes and hollandaise for $36 person at The Game from 3 to 11 p.m. Throughout the evening enjoy champagne and drink specials, festive treats from a food cart on the casino floor from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., and a weekend bar located at the rear of the casino from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Don’t forget about the complimentary live entertainment at Rocks Lounge headlining EZFM from 4 to 8 p.m. and That’s What She Said from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. On New Year’s Day, partake of breakfast, Bloody Mary, and Mimosa specials from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Game.
FOUR WINDS: A festive New Year’s Eve celebration featuring party favors and more than $115,000 in cash and prizes awaits guests at the New Buffalo, South Bend, Hartford, and Dowagiac Four Winds Casino destinations. There will be a “$30,000 ‘Noon’ Year’s Eve Cash Bash” from Noon to 6 p.m. (EST) followed by “$35,000 New Year’s Money Mania” from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. (EST) on Saturday, Jan. 1. The promotions continue on New Year’s Day with “$50,000 New Year New Money” from 2 to 8 p.m. (EST). Complimentary live entertainment will light up the casino floors throughout the night, featuring special performances at the dining venues at the New Buffalo and South Bend locations. Enjoy an enhanced all-you-can-eat prime rib and shrimp buffet at Four Winds New Buffalo from 4 p.m. to Midnight both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for $45 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.
HARD ROCK: Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Gary property with outstanding complimentary entertainment. The 90’s tribute group Run Forest Run will entertain on the Hard Rock Café Stage starting at 8:30 p.m. followed by Sugar Ray, an A-list American rock band formed in Newport Beach, California, in 1986, at 10:45 p.m. Meanwhile, DJ Jesse de la Pena, a name synonymous with Chicago’s music scene for over 30 years, will be appearing on the Council Oak Bar Stage starting at 9 p.m. Amid all the musical entertainment there will be a New Year’s Eve countdown to midnight.
HARRAHS JOLIET: Celebrate the New Year with cash prizes of $2,022 on New Year’s Eve. Activate your entries for the morning drawings from 8 to 11:55 a.m., then wait for your name to be drawn for $2,022 in hourly drawings from 10 to Noon.
HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Watch for the “Goodbye 2021, Hello 2022” drawings on Friday (Dec. 31) and Saturday (Jan. 1). Winners will be randomly selected from among guests actively playing with their mychoice® card from 1 and 5 p.m., and again from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Slideshow: Hard Rock Casinos elsewhere
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada
Hard Rock Casino, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Sacramento, California
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Sioux City, Iowa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tampa, Florida
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Hard Rock Casino, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Hard Rock Casino, Rockford, Illinois (Possible)
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.