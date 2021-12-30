Casino Scene: Start the new year off right with sound gambling tips

For those of you old enough to remember David Letterman’s popular Top Ten lists, here are good gambling tips that hopefully will prove helpful to you on your casino gambling adventures as we start with a fresh slate and a new year:

10. Learn to play the game of casino craps. You'll have the advantage of making wagers known as "free odds" which carry no house edge. Payoffs are based upon true mathematical odds. By making pass line bets with free odds, you are taking advantage of the best wagering opportunity in the casino. You don't have to be an expert to start playing. You'll learn as you observe.

9. When you win, always preserve a good portion of your winnings and make sure you walk out the door with it. Casinos thrive on patrons who acquire the "bet it all back" syndrome. Always have something to show for your good fortune. It never comes easy.

8. Don't chase casino comps. Let them come to you. It doesn't make any sense to bet beyond your means for a buffet. Get comps according to your style of play. And don't be afraid to ask. Casino hosts and supervisors are in business to accommodate players as best they can. They don't like to say "no".