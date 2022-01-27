Casino Scene: The probability of hitting a slot jackpot is constant

There’s a question that has been haunting slot players ever since "one-armed bandits" were invented: "Would the jackpot that somebody just won at the machine I was playing a minute ago have been mine if I had just stayed there?"

The answer is simple: You may have hit the jackpot, but your chances of doing so were the same as the player who did hit it – no more, no less.

Contrary to popular belief, slot jackpots are not events sitting in the machines just waiting for the next player to sit down and initiate a spin. They are totally random occurrences. The odds against hitting the jackpot on any one spin are the same on the next spin as they were on the previous spin.

The chances of hitting a monster progressive on a machine you moved on to are the same as they are on the machine you left.

This fact is made possible by the random generation of combinations of symbols that are common to all computer-driven electronic gaming devices. Games are programmed by the manufacturer for payback percentage and hit frequency, the foundation of which is mathematical probability.

There's another important fact about slot machine play to consider: Every slot machine is continually processing the combinations of symbols whether or not somebody is playing.

In the time it takes the previous player to leave the machine and the next player to sit down, tens of thousands of combinations, if not more, have been generated. It is only when someone initiates a play that the result is revealed.

The machine "locks in" on a combination the instant a play is made. It's just a matter of luck and beating tall odds for a player to catch the jackpot combination at the precise moment it is "flying" through the machine's internal computer "brain".

The odds against hitting the jackpot, depending of course on the machine, range from the hundreds of thousands to one to the tens of millions to one. As remote as that may seem, the possibility is always there every time you make a spin. The probability of hitting "the big one" remains constant.

Don't anguish over a big payoff that "should have been yours." Slot jackpots don't have owners. Playing the slots is an adventure in mathematical probability and of being in the right place at the right time.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: Francine Maric, better known to her legion of followers on social media as Lady Luck HQ, is coming to the Michigan City casino, hotel, and spa this weekend (Jan. 28 – 30). Francine, along with her husband Miran, record their high limit slot exploits for YouYube and other platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok much to the delight of tens of thousands of loyal followers who derive vicarious thrills watching them win enormous jackpots playing video slots at casinos around the country.

The videos have a spell-binding quality about them for anyone who has dreamed of winning big. Every post they make receives thousands of views and comments from their loyal fans, many of whom are habitual followers, who have become enamored with the young couple since they first launched their enterprise in 2018.

The best news about Lady Luck HQ’s visit is that Blue Chip will be hosting a meet & greet for all of her fans on Saturday (Jan. 29) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the property’s luxurious Fremont Ballroom. Please visit bluechipcasino.com or call toll free 888-879-7711 for details about the event. Registration in advance for those planning to attend is required on the website.

HARD ROCK: Take a trip down memory lane with Mike Wheeler Band on Friday (Jan. 28) at Council Oak Bar Stage. You may even think you’re listening to the late Sam Cooke when Wheeler, a member of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame, goes into his repertoire. DJ Maurice Joshua takes over the stage on Saturday (Jan. 29). Each of these performances begin at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Mr. Blotto takes to the spotlight at Hard Rock Café Stage on Friday to show why they are Chicago’s original jam band. Maggie Speaks will entertain there on Saturday. These shows start at 9 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: It’s the “New Year, New You” promotion at the New Buffalo destination on Friday (Jan. 28). Five W Club players club members will each win $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play at 5 p.m. (Eastern). Each hour from 6 to 10 p.m., five winners will be selected to each win a $1,000 Dunham’s Sport gift card. One guest will win $5,000 cash at the 11 p.m. drawing.

Coming up at all Four Winds Casino destinations on Saturday, Feb. 12, is the $150,000 “Sweet Ride” promotion from Noon to 10 p.m. (EST). At the 3 and 9 p.m. drawings, one W Club players club member will each win a grand prize Mercedes GLC 300. Two guests will each win $5,000 in cash at the 10 p.m. grand finale drawing.

HORSESHOE: The “Ultimate Exchange” is on for Friday (Jan. 28) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Caesars Rewards Center. Guests will have the ability to exchange every 100 Rewards Credits they have earned for one dollar in free play based on tier level: Gold up to $10, Platinum up to $25, Diamond up to $50, Seven Stars up to $150, and Legends Club up to $250.

Opinions are solely those of the writer.

