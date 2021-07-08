Casino Scene: There's usually a price to pay for double deck blackjack

Something else to factor in is whether or not an automatic shuffling machine is being used at the two-deck table. This addition can really speed up the game and virtually eliminate any advantages you can derive from card tracking.

Unfortunately for average gamblers, double deck games usually can only be found in the high limit rooms. However, if you are a high roller, the house rules quite often can be quite player friendly in return for your hefty minimum bet.

Be very observant of where the dealer places the cut card. If you discover a property where the penetration is more than half way down, possibly getting close to even three-quarters down, that’s always a good sign.

If you’re playing a two-deck game where only about half a deck (26 cards) is cut out of play, it certainly is a game worth scouting if you have the bankroll for sustained play.

Because both the players and the dealer handle the cards in a two-deck game, the decks can show wear rather quickly and are changed out more often. It isn’t unusual to see new cards come into play every couple of hours.

Casino executives also know that “advantage” players scout these games. Because there are far less cards in play, advantage players can pounce on favorable situations at a moment’s notice.