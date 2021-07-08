Casino Scene: There's usually a price to pay for double deck blackjack

Last week’s column, which was devoted to shopping tips for finding the best blackjack games, was devoted primarily to tables where the more popular six and eight deck shoes are in play.
When two decks of cards are used in a game instead of what has become the norm at properties across the country, serious players will usually take notice.
There's an implication of player advantage that surrounds blackjack played with two decks of cards, a throwback to the good old days of the single-deck game.
Even though half of the cards are generally cut out of play after the shuffle, some players have strong feelings in favor of the game. The general perception is, "the fewer number of decks the better".
That, however, is not necessarily the case. Ultimately the most important factor in determining the house advantage is not the number of decks but the proprietary rules.
Double-deck blackjack with player-friendly rules is an outstanding game.
When (among other strategic decisions) you may double down on any two cards and double after splitting, the house edge with perfect basic strategy is around 0.45 percent. Take away the perk of doubling after splitting and it escalates to 0.59 percent.
You'll find both versions at casinos nationwide. In any event, it's a better proposition than the single-deck game that pays a budget-busting 6 to 5 on blackjacks (21) instead of 3 to 2.
Gamblers accustomed to playing the game with the cards dealt face-up out of a shoe should know most two-deck games are "pitch"; in other words, the dealer holds the cards and deals them face down to each player.
Players pick up their cards with one hand and opt for a "hit" by scratching the felt table layout with them, or deciding to "stand" by slipping the cards under their chips in the betting circle.
The most oppressive tactic that casinos impose on a double-deck game is permitting players to double down ONLY on two card totals of 10 or 11.
What’s more, some house rules prohibit players from splitting aces, or doubling down after splitting. Throw in the player advantage of the dealer standing on soft-17, however, and the house edge settles at around 0.60 percent.
Some double deck games are only offered in the casino’s high limit room. If you find rules that permit players to split aces and double down after splitting, the house edge stands at around 0.70 percent, a figure that can be inflated if the dealer hits soft-17.
Contrast these versions of two-deck blackjack to the game played out of a shoe with six decks and featuring such player-friendly rules as splitting any two cards, doubling after splitting, and splitting to up to four hands.
The house edge with perfect basic strategy is around 0.60 percent, equal to or in some cases, better, than its two-deck cousin. If the dealer stands on soft-17, the edge plummets to around 0.35 percent.
Something else to factor in is whether or not an automatic shuffling machine is being used at the two-deck table. This addition can really speed up the game and virtually eliminate any advantages you can derive from card tracking.
Unfortunately for average gamblers, double deck games usually can only be found in the high limit rooms. However, if you are a high roller, the house rules quite often can be quite player friendly in return for your hefty minimum bet.
Be very observant of where the dealer places the cut card. If you discover a property where the penetration is more than half way down, possibly getting close to even three-quarters down, that’s always a good sign.
If you’re playing a two-deck game where only about half a deck (26 cards) is cut out of play, it certainly is a game worth scouting if you have the bankroll for sustained play.
Because both the players and the dealer handle the cards in a two-deck game, the decks can show wear rather quickly and are changed out more often. It isn’t unusual to see new cards come into play every couple of hours.
Casino executives also know that “advantage” players scout these games. Because there are far less cards in play, advantage players can pounce on favorable situations at a moment’s notice.
Having a better handle on what’s “in and out” of the two decks that are in play makes casinos vulnerable to sharp shooters, which is the biggest reason properties are reluctant to host the games to a wider audience.
Analyze the rules before you count the decks and you can't go wrong when it comes to scouting the best blackjack games.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.