Casino Scene: World Series of Poker in full swing on Las Vegas Strip

The World Series of Poker, held at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip for the first time in its 53-year history, kicked off last week and will continue daily through July 20.

Competition is taking place inside Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s, which ironically is in the process of being rebranded by parent company Caesars Entertainment into Horseshoe Las Vegas.

It was at Binion’s Horseshoe in Downtown Las Vegas that the first World Series of Poker was held more than half a century ago.

The competition was the inspiration of gaming legend Benny Binion, whose son Jack Binion followed in his footsteps to create one of the most powerful footprints in the gambling industry.

Since its inception in 1970, more than $3.5-billion in prize money has been awarded.

Befitting an occasion of such magnitude, restaurateur and reality TV personality Lisa Vanderpump heralded the start of the action with the call “shuffle up and deal”.

The first weekend got off to a big start with The Housewarming No-Limit Hold’em Tournament boasting a guaranteed prize pool of $5-million.

Vince Vaughn will be present throughout the competition to serve as this year’s celebrity master of ceremonies.

Professional players from around the globe have assembled in Las Vegas for what is recognized as the largest, richest, and most prestigious poker tournament.

Traditionally there is significant representation of players from the Midwest, particularly The Region, where live poker rooms have been the launching pad for many players to go on to compete at the highest levels.

The most coveted prize at the tournament is winning a WSOP gold bracelet. There are no less than 88 tournaments on the docket which will award the precious hardware to the winner.

“After 52 years the WSOP is finally a headliner on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Ty Stewart, executive director of the tournament. “It’s only fitting our new home will soon be known as the Horseshoe, a legendary brand inextricably linked to the WSOP.

“We’re ready to usher in a new era for the WSOP with the tournament officially underway. From unforgettable game-winning hands to the heart-breaking upsets, this will be a historic tournament on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.”

Prior to this year, the competition was held with much success for many years at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino located off the Strip. It was during this period of time while under the stewardship of Caesars Entertainment and its marketing engine that the WSOP was elevated to new heights.

Last year the WSOP drew 127,075 entrants among whom more than $237-million in prize money was distributed.

In much the same way as everyone is a horse racing fan on Kentucky Derby Day, and everyone is a car racing fan on Indianapolis 500 Day, millions of Americans and people around the world become poker fans when the WSOP is going.

The interest becomes especially high for the $10,000 No-Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament which is scheduled for next month. This event is regarded as the World Championship of professional poker.

Other highlights will include the first-ever Tournament of Champions on July 18 – 20, a $1-million free roll tournament exclusively for 2022 WSOP bracelet winners as well as ring winners from the 2021 – 2022 WSOP Circuit season, and a new $1,000 buy-in Million Dollar Bounty beginning on July 2.

The complete 2022 WSOP schedule, which includes a booking link for discounted participant hotel rates, can be found at wsop.com. Tournament action can be followed on @WSOP on Twitter or the website for all event news and updates,

