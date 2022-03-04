Casino Scene: World Series of Poker moves to the strip for this year's 53rd edition

The 2022 World Series of Poker will take place in Las Vegas from May 31 to July 20, but for the first time in 17 years it won’t be held at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

The richest, most prestigious and longest-running poker competition will move to the very heart of Las Vegas on the famed Strip and occupy venues at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

Ironically, Bally’s will very soon be rebranded Horseshoe within the Caesars Entertainment family of properties worldwide. It was at the original Horseshoe in downtown Las Vegas that the first-ever World Series of Poker was played in 1970.

The move makes it possible for WSOP to create the largest tournament capacity in the event’s history with over 200,000 square feet and 600 poker tables occupying all of the convention space at both Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas.

The 2021 WSOP brought in 127,075 participants from 40 different countries. More than $237-million in prize money was distributed.

During its’ unprecedented 52-year history, the WSOP has awarded for than $3.29-billion in prize money and hundreds of the coveted gold bracelets symbolic of supremacy in the professional poker world.

The marquee event of the tournament, the $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, known worldwide as the Main Event, will begin on Sunday, July 3, of the Fourth of July holiday weekend and continue to Saturday, July 16.

This year’s festivities will include Vince Vaughn as the first-ever master of ceremonies for the expanded venue that will have the main cage positioned in Paris Las Vegas while the TV staging will be in Bally’s Event Center. The two properties are actually connected and share a parking garage.

The tournament will work for the second straight year with broadcast partner CBS Sports with daily streaming on PokerGo. Produced exclusively by Poker Central, there will be 18 different bracelet events to be televised with a minimum of 15 hours of coverage devoted to the Main Event.

“This year is particularly historic for the WSOP with its move to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and debut of the best facilities we’ve ever had,” said Ty Stewart, executive director of the WSOP. “We’re ready to welcome players from all over the world to our housewarming party at Bally’s, soon-to-be-Horseshoe, and Paris. The schedule is jam-packed with first-class events and we expect this to be the biggest and most anticipated WSOP yet.”

The competition will start off with a bang on the July 4 weekend with a $5-million guaranteed prize pool titled “The Housewarming”. It has a $500 buy-in for a chance at snaring a six-figure winner’s prize. Last year’s “Reunion” event, as it was called then, saw 12,973 entrants.

Every Friday and Saturday will feature one of the competition’s flag-ship no-limit hold’em tournaments, including the Millionaire Maker, Monster Stack, Colossus and The Closer. Each one returns with multi-million-dollar prize pools.

Also of significance is the brand-new Tournament of Champions. It will be a $1-million free roll tournament open to any of the 88 bracelet winners and gold ring winners from the 2021 WSOP Circuit season. It will mark the first time WSOP winners in any given year are brought together for a one ultimate “bragging rights” event featuring both local competitors and international stars. It is scheduled for July 18 – 20.

There is a significant presence of world-class poker players in The Region as well as throughout the Midwest. Many will make the trip to Las Vegas to compete in any number of events on the WSOP slate.

For complete tournament information please visit wsop.com for tournament details and frequent updates.

BONUS ROUND-UP

FOUR WINDS: Start earning entries for the $150,000 “EZ Street” promotion to be held at all Four Winds casino destinations on Saturday (March 19) from noon to 10 p.m. Eastern. There will be $5,000 and $10,000 cash drawings held throughout the day with hourly drawings. The grand prize of $25,000 cash will be awarded at 10 p.m. In all, 21 guests will win substantial cash prizes to be used toward mortgage, rent payments, or anything else the winners choose. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds location. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker through the day of the promotion.

HARD ROCK: In response to the popularity among guests of country music, the property is revving up a free “Country Music Fridays” series beginning April 1.

“There is a lot of love for country music in our area and we want to create a destination where people can count on seeing popular country artists on our stage week after week,” said Joe Branchik, vice-president of marketing.

All of the performances will take place on Hard Rock Café Stage with the curtain going up at 9 p.m. They are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Gary casino’s talent scouts have searched far and wide to book acts for the series. The list of performers includes Tyler Reese Tritt (April 15), Josh Abbott Band (May 6), Hannah Ellis (May 20), Jo Dee Messina (June 17) and Brandy Clark (June 24).

Matt Stell will be the inaugural performer on April 1. He is a platinum award-winning vocalist who recently released “Better Than That”. His debut single, “Prayed For You”, reached number one on the Billboard US Country Airplay chart and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2019.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

