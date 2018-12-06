Not sure whether to entertain at home or out? Here’s some ideas from local businesses that can help make your party planning a big hit.
At the house
You drew the short straw and must host the family holiday dinner. Now what?
Strack & Van Til, a Region fixture since 1929, offers suggestions in its Entertaining Made Easy guide that can allow you to be a guest in your own home.
“We can supply you with every type of food imaginable,” says Kristin Snow, deli director for the grocery chain. “We have every option from breakfast to appetizers to classic buffet, smokehouse favorites, and desserts that are out of this world.”
Options from Strack's include contemporary and traditional menus, a taste of Italy, not to mention ham, turkey, and roast beef. “We prepare holiday meals for small businesses, homes parties, and big ones like hospitals and steel mills,” Snow says. “Our staff is very experienced. They have the knowledge and expertise to ensure your meal is a success.”
In addition to in-store pickup, Strack's also will deliver, set-up and clean up. “We can also offer servers if you want,” Snow says. “We’re full service, and we can help make that party a success.”
Need a Crown Roast to wow your mother-in law? Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli in Dyer also delivers. “We have all-natural free-range turkeys, specialty hams that are out of this world, amazing crown roasts, and prime rib that takes the trophy every time,” says Tobie Martin, manager and specialty chef. “Our high-end quality delivers meats that make all of the difference. You’ll recognize the difference in taste, flavor, and freshness.”
Rob’s carries much more than meats. The deli offers 30 types of fresh salads at any given time, according to Martin. “We can also create one just for your holiday party,” he adds. “Have an old family recipe? No problem, we can deliver exactly what you want.”
Fried chicken, mostaccioli, sausage and peppers, chili, meatballs, four-cheese mac-n-cheese, and pulled barbeque pork are mouth-watering options for any occasion. “We can help you decide the best options for your party,” Martin says. “Tell us what you envision, and we’ll take it from there. It’s an example of how we take pride in the quality of our products and our cooking.”
On the town
Patrick’s Grille, a classic steakhouse in Michigan City, offers party space for groups as large as 40. “We can host a holiday luncheon or a dinner party, depending on your needs,” says Julie Krause, the general manager. “We can do buffet style, or we can do a plated dinner. We’re flexible with our customers and their needs. We can also help you figure out the best way to host your party.”
Patrick’s is known for its steaks and seafood dishes. “Our recipes are innovative and authentic,” Krause says. “We can provide the wow factor in several ways. Our food always draws rave reviews. Our décor is beautiful, and the combination always impresses your guests.”
The party menu can vary depending on the wish list. “We want you to be able to present your guests with your ideas in food and drink,” she says. “We try not to limit your imagination.”
Patrick’s also caters locally.
Region legend Teibel’s in Schererville also can make your event a big hit. “We make it easy for customers to enjoy their party and guests at our restaurant,” says Samantha Hammer, banquet manager. “Teibel’s is centrally located and the ambiance of our decorations is something that is worth being on your to-do list!”
Teibel’s wide variety includes its famous lake perch and fried chicken, roast beef, and mostaccioli. “If a customer is planning an event, we are very willing to accommodate their wishes. For example, we have dishes that are properly made for vegetarians, vegans and anyone that has any type of dietary restriction.”
The restaurant can accommodate parties from 2-300 in the main dining room and banquet rooms.
“Teibel’s is a great choice for dining and hosting parties because of the continuing classic dishes that families have enjoyed for generations,” Hammer says. “We focus on maintaining quality entrees and service while improving the menu to appeal to a variety of customers.”