Cedar Lake Historical Association to screen 'Calumet: The Region’s River' film

The Cedar Lake Historical Association will screen films about the Calumet Region as part of a Waterways Film Tour and its Winter Speaker Series this weekend.

The Museum at Lassen’s Resort at 7408 Constitution Ave. in Cedar Lake will screen “Calumet: The Region’s River” and “Hellbender in the Blue” at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Samuel Love, the producer of the film about the Calumet River, will facilitate the screenings, which are free and open to the public. The short films are being shown as part of the Indiana Humanities’ ongoing Unearthed initiative that features Hoosiers from across the state sharing stories about their relationship with water.

The movies feature environmental themes, the cultures around Indiana’s waterways and issues of access and conversation.

Sunday’s screenings will serve as a “jumping-off point for thoughtful, open-ended and ultimately imaginative conversations about the aquatic systems of Indiana.”

“We began our 2022 season by hosting the Smithsonian exhibition, Water/Ways, with support from an Indiana Humanities grant,” said Julie Zasada, executive director of the Cedar Lake Historical Association. “What a fantastic way to end the year with another Waterways program. We’ve selected two films with themes that tie well into our local focus on Cedar Lake’s ecosystem restoration project.”

People interested in attending are encouraged to RVSP in advance.

For more information or to RSVP, visit lassensresort.org/speaker.